No Coding? No Problem. SANS Institute Quiz Helps You Break Into Cybersecurity from Any Background

Bethesda, MD, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SANS Institute today launched a global campaign aimed at one of the most persistent barriers in cybersecurity workforce development: the lack of a clear, accessible entry point for new learners. At the center of the initiative is the Path Into Cybersecurity quiz - a free, interactive tool that maps an individual’s background and goals to a specific training path, cutting through confusion and helping them take action.

“While awareness of cybersecurity careers has grown, the entry process remains unclear for many,” said Rich Greene, SANS Certified Instructor and Senior Solutions Engineer. “Aspiring professionals often don’t know which skills they need, which course to take, or whether they’re even qualified to begin. This results in delayed decisions and missed opportunities, especially for career changers, college graduates, and professionals in fields like law, HR, communications, or policy, who may not view themselves as ‘technical.’”

SANS designed the Path Into Cybersecurity quiz to eliminate that friction. In minutes, users are matched to one of three starting points - SEC301, SEC275, or SEC401 - and immediately directed to free course previews, hands-on demos, and the downloadable New2Cyber Field Manual.

To reduce cost as a barrier, SANS is also lowering pricing on two of its foundational courses:

SEC301: Introduction to Cybersecurity : Designed for non-technical learners who need fluency and context





: Designed for non-technical learners who need fluency and context SEC275: Foundations: Computers, Technology, & Security: A hands-on, technical foundation for those new to security operations

“This campaign was built for the thousands of people who are ready to learn but stuck wondering where to start,” said Greene. “The quiz gives them clarity, momentum, and proof that they can do this. For many, that can be the difference between getting started and giving up!”

Users are guided through a self-directed journey: take the quiz, explore curated resources, preview real course content, and then enroll with confidence. Unlike “one-size-fits-all” beginner programs, the SANS model acknowledges that learners have different goals and different starting points. For example, SEC301 is built for people who will advise, manage, or communicate about cybersecurity but SEC275 is designed for those who want to operate within it.

The supporting New2Cyber Field Manual out concrete paths into the profession and includes insights from real learners who began with no prior experience. The experience is intentionally structured to remove fear of failure and help users see cybersecurity as a viable, practical career, even if they’ve never written a line of code.

Most cybersecurity training begins at the wrong point: it assumes a level of technical confidence or prior knowledge that many learners don’t have. This approach excludes large segments of potential talent and reinforces the idea that cybersecurity is only for insiders.

“SANS New2Cyber meets learners where they are by offering a personalized experience that reduces cost and replaces uncertainty with a clear, structured path,” added Greene. “This launch comes at a time when industry, government, and education leaders are calling for more inclusive workforce strategies, but very few efforts give individuals a way to take action right now. The Path Into Cybersecurity quiz fills that gap with immediacy, scalability, and built-in support.”

The Path Into Cybersecurity quiz, course previews, and New2Cyber Field Manual are all available now at https://www.sans.org/u/1DgI. Reduced pricing on SEC275 and SEC301 is available globally.