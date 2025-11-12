Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Military Market Projected to Grow to $35 USD Billion By 2035 as Global Uncertainty Increases

MarketNewsUpdates News Commentary



NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A rising number of countries and organizations have been concerned with economic and political instability around the world. Current concerns include policy uncertainty, geopolitical risk, the potential market shocks from artificial intelligence, and the rising costs associated with trade disruptions. This uncertainty is fueling growth in military operations through increased defense spending, a push for new technologies. A recent report from Market Research Future said that the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Military Market was valued at 9.9 USD Billion in 2023 and is projected to grow to $35 USD Billion by 2035, reflecting a CAGR of 11.1% from 2025 to 2035. The market is driven by increased military budgets and investments in AI technologies, enhancing operational efficiency and decision-making capabilities across various military applications. Key Market Trends & Highlights Are: The AI in Military Market is experiencing significant growth due to technological advancements and rising defense expenditures; Market size in 2024: 11 USD Billion; projected to reach 35 USD Billion by 2035; Surveillance application valued at 4.0 USD Billion in 2024; expected to rise to 12.5 USD Billion by 2035; Logistics application projected to grow from 2.5 USD Billion in 2024 to 7.5 USD Billion by 2035; and Cybersecurity application expected to increase from 1.5 USD Billion in 2024 to 5.0 USD Billion by 2035. The report said: “The global market for artificial intelligence (AI) in the military is seeing tremendous expansion, which is being driven by the improvements in technology as well as the growing need for improved operational efficiency. One of the most important factors driving the market is the increasing amount of money that various countries are spending on defense in order to improve their military capabilities.” Active Companies leading the way in autonomous and/or artificial intelligence operations include VisionWave Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VWAV), Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS), Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT), BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BBAI), Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PLTR).

Market Research Future continued: “Investments in artificial intelligence are being made by governments in order to improve logistics, enhance surveillance systems, and give smarter decision-making tools. In addition, the desire for enhanced cybersecurity measures has been a driving force behind the incorporation of artificial intelligence into military systems. A greater attention on the ethical issues of using artificial intelligence in conflict and military operations is reflected in recent trends in the global market for artificial intelligence in the military. The necessity for laws that control the use of artificial intelligence in combat scenarios is being more discussed. The goal of these regulations is to assure accountability and reduce the occurrence of unforeseen effects. To add insult to injury, nations are actively investigating collaborations for artificial intelligence research and development in order to capitalize on the knowledge and skills that they share. This trend indicates that in the future, the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in military operations may be more collaborative and controlled on an international level. As a result, it is essential for stakeholders to be updated on both technological breakthroughs and changes in legislation.”

VisionWave (NASDAQ: VWAV) Announces Filing of Schedule 13G by Goldman Sachs Reporting Beneficial Ownership of Approximately 5.2% - VisionWave Holdings Inc. ($VWAV) (“VisionWave” or the “Company”) today announced that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC have filed a Schedule 13G with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), reporting beneficial ownership of approximately 798,260 shares of VisionWave’s common stock, representing approximately 5.2% of the Company’s outstanding shares as of September 30, 2025.

The filing was made pursuant to Rule 13d-1(b) under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which applies to institutional investors acquiring securities in the ordinary course of business and not with the purpose or effect of changing or influencing control of the issuer.

Clarifying the Nature of the Filing - A Schedule 13G is a passive ownership report commonly filed by large financial institutions that hold positions across many public companies. In this case, the filing reflects Goldman Sachs’s aggregate ownership across its asset-management and broker-dealer divisions and does not indicate any activist or control intent. Such filings are routine when an institution’s beneficial ownership exceeds five percent as part of normal portfolio management. VisionWave has no agreement or strategic relationship with Goldman Sachs beyond its status as a shareholder.

“We view institutional ownership by respected financial firms as a reflection of increasing recognition of VisionWave’s technology roadmap and market positioning,” said Douglas Davis, Executive Chairman of VisionWave Holdings, Inc. “As we continue executing our strategy, we remain focused on delivering value to all shareholders through disciplined growth and innovation.” A copy of the filing is available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov under VisionWave Holdings, Inc., Schedule 13G, filed November 10, 2025. Continued… Read this full release and additional news for VWAV by visiting: https://finance.yahoo.com/quote/VWAV/news/

Other recent developments in the markets include:

Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) has recognized Mark Hanson, Co-Founder and President of Black Buffalo Inc., as one of the Most Exceptional Entrepreneurs of 2025 at its Builders and Innovators Summit in Healdsburg, California.

Goldman Sachs selected leaders from multiple industries for the two-day event focused on building enduring companies and advancing innovation. Hanson's selection follows Black Buffalo's recent milestones, including expanded national retail distribution, continued growth of its Herd Rewards loyalty program, and sustained investment in R&D and compliance to serve age 21+ adult consumers of nicotine and tobacco.

"We are pleased to recognize Mark as one of the most exceptional entrepreneurs of 2025," said David Solomon, Chairman and CEO of Goldman Sachs, "Under Mark's leadership, the Black Buffalo team has not only built a successful enterprise, they are redefining industry paradigms. This year's Summit has brought together many of the best business minds to talk about building the next generation of businesses."

Textron Aviation Defense LLC, a Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) company, recently announced that if awarded the Undergraduate Jet Training System (UJTS) program contract by the U.S. Navy, it will assemble the Beechcraft M-346N at its east campus in Wichita, Kansas — the historic home of the Beechcraft brand for nearly a century. The announcement reinforces the company’s commitment to delivering the most advanced jet integrated training system for the U.S. Navy.

Textron Aviation Defense expects to invest more than $38 million to modernize more than 50,000 square feet of existing manufacturing space on the company’s east Wichita campus if awarded the contract. The program is expected to create an estimated 100 direct manufacturing jobs in Wichita, along with numerous indirect jobs supporting aircraft production and assembly.

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BBAI), a leader in AI-powered decision intelligence solutions, recently announced financial results for the third quarter of 2025 and issued an investor presentation that has been posted to the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website.

"Today, I’m thrilled to announce that BigBear.ai has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Ask Sage, a cutting-edge and fast-growing Generative AI platform for secure distribution of AI models and agentic AI capabilities, built specifically for defense and national security agencies and other highly-regulated sectors. Ask Sage already supports more than 100,000 users on 16,000 government teams and across hundreds of commercial companies. It is a turnkey platform that’s in production today, at scale, in the environments that matter most," said Kevin McAleenan, CEO of BigBear.ai.

"By integrating Ask Sage with BigBear.ai, we are creating what the market has been asking for: a secure, integrated AI platform that connects software, data, and mission services in one place," continued McAleenan.

Dubai Holding, a diversified global investment company with investments in more than 30 countries, and Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PLTR), a global leader in operational artificial intelligence platforms, have announced a strategic agreement to establish a joint venture (JV) - Palantir’s first in the UAE - named Aither. The partnership formalises 18 months of operational collaboration that has already delivered measurable transformation across Dubai Holding's portfolio, and will now scale these proven AI capabilities to strategic commercial sectors across the UAE.

In the presence of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Holding and His Excellency Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, the signing ceremony took place on 31 October in Dubai between Amit Kaushal, Group Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Holding, and Noam Perski, Executive Vice President at Palantir.

DISCLAIMER: MarketNewsUpdates.com (MNU) is a third-party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. MNU is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. MNU and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. MNU’S market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release. MNU is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. For current services performed MNU was compensated forty-nine hundred dollars for news coverage of the current press releases issued by VisionWave Holdings, Inc. by the Company. MNU HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and MNU undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

Contact Information:

Media Contact email: editor@marketnewsupdates.com - +1(561)486-1799

SOURCE: MarketNewsUpdates.com