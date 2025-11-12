Molecular Cloning Market to Attain USD 8.89 Billion by 2034, Driven by Expanding Healthcare Applications and Innovation

Ottawa, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global molecular cloning market size was valued at USD 5.25 billion in 2024 and is predicted to hit around USD 8.89 billion by 2034, rising at a 5.4% CAGR, a study published by Towards Healthcare a sister firm of Precedence Research. The global molecular cloning market is driven by its expanding healthcare applications and growing innovations.

Key Takeaways

North America held a major revenue share of the market in 2024.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth in the molecular cloning market during the forecast period.

By technique, the polymerase chain reaction segment held a major revenue share of the market in 2024.

By technique, the recombinant DNA technology segment is expected to witness significant growth in the market during the forecast period.

By application, the therapeutics segment held a major revenue share of the market in 2024.

By application, the genetic engineering segment is expected to witness significant growth in the market during the forecast period.

By product, the enzymes segment held a major revenue share of the market in 2024.

By product, the cloning kits segment is expected to witness significant growth in the market during the forecast period.

By end user, the academic research institutions segment held a major revenue share of the global molecular cloning market in 2024.

By end user, the contract research organizations segment is expected to witness significant growth in the market during the forecast period.

What is Molecular Cloning?

The molecular cloning market is driven by growing demand for personalized medicine, gene therapies, and advances in genetic engineering. Molecular cloning refers to the use of laboratory techniques to develop multiple copies of a specific DNA fragment. They are used for the development of protein, gene therapy, vaccines, diagnostic tools, personalized medicines, as well as for genetic engineering and gene function studies.

What are the Major Growth Drivers in the Molecular Cloning Market?

The growing diseases are the major drivers in the market. This is increasing the demand for vaccinations, gene therapies, personalized medicines, and recombinant drugs, which is enhancing the demand for molecular cloning. Additionally, growing R&D investments, outsourcing trends, expanding industries, and technological advancements are other market drivers.

What are the Key Drifts in the Molecular Cloning Market?

The market has been expanding due to the growing collaborations to launch and enhance the use of various molecular cloning techniques.

In April 2025, a collaboration between Molecular Genetics Core and Oxford Nanopore Technologies was announced for enhancing the availability of PromethION 24 of Oxford Nanopore. Thus, to tackle complex genomics challenges, advanced, real-time, long-read sequencing services will be offered through this collaboration.

will be offered through this collaboration. In April 2025, to accelerate clinical adoption of next-generation sequencing tests, a collaboration between Illumina Inc. and Tempus AI, Inc. was announced. The AI technologies of Illumina and the multimodal data platform of Tempus will be combined to enhance genomic algorithms and clinical adoption of molecular testing for patients.

What is the Significant Challenge in the Molecular Cloning Market?

High cost acts as the major challenge in the market. Molecular cloning requires advanced equipment and reagents, which are often expensive, limiting the adoption by startups and smaller labs. Moreover, technical complexities, contamination risk, limited infrastructure, and regulatory challenges are the other market limitations.

Regional Analysis

Why did North America Dominate the Molecular Cloning Market in 2024?

In 2024, North America captured the biggest revenue share in the market, due to the presence of advanced industries, which contributed to the increased use of molecular cloning for genetic research and drug discoveries. At the same time, the growth in the R&D activities supported by funding and investments accelerated their adoption rates. The industries also contributed to this market growth by developing advanced tools and techniques to enhance molecular cloning workflows. Additionally, the growth in the demand for personalized medicine also contributed to the market growth.

What Made the Asia Pacific Show the Fastest Growth in the Molecular Cloning Market in 2024?

Asia Pacific is expected to host the fastest-growing cannabidiol market during the forecast period, due to expanding industries, which are increasing the production of vaccines, biosimilars, and biopharmaceuticals, and increasing the demand for molecular cloning technologies. Moreover, the growing diseases and R&D are increasing their use in labs, industries, and institutions. Thus, all these advancements with government support and growing collaborations are promoting the market growth.

Segmental Insights

By technique analysis

Why Did the Polymerase Chain Reaction Segment Dominate in the Molecular Cloning Market in 2024?

By technique, the polymerase chain reaction segment held the largest share of the market in 2024, due to its high sensitivity. At the same time, they can develop millions of DNA copies in a few hours, which enhances their adaptation rates. Additionally, their specificity increases their use in various applications.

By technique, the recombinant DNA technology segment is expected to grow significantly in the market during the predicted time, driven by growth in R&D activities. This, in turn, is increasing their use in the development of vaccines, antibodies, gene therapies, as well as genetically modified organisms. Moreover, government funding is enhancing their adoption rates.

By application analysis

What Made Therapeutics the Dominant Segment in the Molecular Cloning Market in 2024?

By application, the therapeutics segment led the market in 2024, due to its increased use in the development of vaccines and recombinant proteins. The growth in the diseases also enhanced their use. Moreover, the rise in the demand for personalized medicine has also increased its utilization.

By application, the genetic engineering segment is expected to show lucrative growth in the market during the predicted time, due to growing innovations. Different types of genetic tools, along with the integration of AI, are increasing their use for R&D. Thus, their growing applications and expanding industries are increasing their use.

By product analysis

Which Product Type Segment Held the Dominating Share of the Molecular Cloning Market in 2024?

By product, the enzymes segment held the dominating share of the market in 2024, as they were essential for various core processes. This, in turn, increased their continuous use across various areas. At the same time, the growth in R&D, technological innovations, and their easy scalability increased their adoption rates across the industries.

By product, the cloning kits segment is expected to grow significantly in the market during the upcoming years, driven by their easy use and time-saving approach. They also provide high efficiency and consistent outcomes. This, in turn, is driving their demand in industries, institutes, and labs.

By end-user analysis

How did the Academic Research Institutions Segment Dominated the Molecular Cloning Market in 2024?

By end user, the academic research institutions segment led the global molecular cloning market in 2024, due to their high volume of experiments. Moreover, the growth in the R&D and training programs also increased their use. Additionally, the growth in government funding and investments also enhanced their adoption rates.

By end user, the contract research organizations segment is expected to show lucrative growth in the market during the upcoming years, due to their specialized services and expertise. They provided advanced molecular cloning capabilities and reduced the operational expenses. Furthermore, the growing outsourcing trend is also leading to new collaborations.

Recent Developments in the Molecular Cloning Market

In February 2025, expanded global access to high-quality, low-cost DNA sequencing was announced by Ultima Genomics, Inc., where these DNA sequencing services will provide applications like single-cell sequencing, whole genome sequencing, proteomics, spatial transcriptomics, etc, with the use of UG 100.

In February 2025, a new category of next-generation sequencing was revealed by Roche with the launch of its proprietary, breakthrough sequencing by expansion (SBX) technology.

In February 2025, the largest portfolio of omics solutions, such as genomics, single-cell analysis, spatial transcriptomics, etc, and sequencing applications was unveiled by Illumina, Inc.



Molecular Cloning Market Key Players List

Clontech Laboratories

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Qiagen

Sigma-Aldrich

Biotechnology Company

Agilent Technologies

Addgene

New England Biolabs

Illumina

Sangamo Therapeutics

Takara Bio

Merck KGaA

Genscript

Promega Corporation

Segments Covered in The Report

By Technique

Restriction Fragment Length Polymorphism

Polymerase Chain Reaction

Recombinant DNA Technology

DNA Sequencing

Gel Electrophoresis



By Application

Therapeutics

Genetic Engineering

Agricultural Biotechnology

Synthetic Biology

By Product

Enzymes

Vector Systems

Cloning Kits

Competent Cells

By End User

Academic Research Institutions

Pharmaceutical Companies

Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organizations

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America



Europe

Western Europe Germany Italy France Netherlands Spain Portugal Belgium Ireland UK Iceland Switzerland Poland Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Austria

Russia & Belarus

Türkiye

Albania

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Taiwan

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand,

ASEAN Countries (Singapore, Malaysia)

South Korea

Rest of APAC

MEA

GCC Countries

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates (UAE)

Qatar

Kuwait

Oman

Bahrain

South Africa

Egypt

Rest of MEA

