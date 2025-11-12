PDFNJ, NJ Broadcasters Association Partner for Statewide Campaign to Prevent Youth Substance Use

Millburn, NJ, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey (PDFNJ), in collaboration with the New Jersey Broadcasters Association (NJBA), is launching a statewide campaign to promote PDFNJ’s “Parents Matter” public service announcements (PSAs). The campaign is part of the Public Education Program (PEP), which provides nonprofits and public agencies with access to broadcast airtime to reach their audiences with important, community-focused messages. This broadcast initiative is designed to encourage positive, everyday family interactions as a practical and effective strategy for preventing youth substance use.

“The New Jersey Broadcasters Association and its member stations have a long, proud history of partnering with the Partnership for a Drug Free New Jersey to use the Public Education Program to cover every corner of the Garden State with various life-saving messaging,” said Jordan Walton. Executive Director of NJBA. ”We look forward to highlighting and promoting the important role parents play in the lives of their children with this campaign.”

National and state data show that approximately one in ten children in the state is experimenting with alcohol, marijuana, or other drugs. At the same time, research, including an advisory from former U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy, highlights how meaningful real-world family engagement can help protect youth from the mental health risks associated with excessive social media and digital exposure.

The PSA focuses on the simple act of a family movie night featuring popcorn, togetherness, and an opportunity to reconnect. “When parents spend time with their children, they are building resilience, trust, and a buffer against the pressures young people face today,” said PDFNJ Executive Director Angelo M. Valente. “In these trying times, it’s more important than ever for parents to be aware of the stresses their children are facing and to make sure their kids know they’re supported and not alone. Partnering with NJBA allows us to carry that message across the state because every family deserves the chance to thrive, not just survive.”

To learn more about how parents can encourage healthy decision-making and prevent substance use, visit ParentsMatterNJ.com.

Best known for its statewide substance use prevention advertising campaign, the Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey is a private not-for-profit coalition of professionals from the communications, corporate and government communities whose collective mission is to reduce demand for illicit drugs in New Jersey through media communication. To date, more than $200 million in broadcast time and print space has been donated to the Partnership’s New Jersey campaign, making it the largest public service advertising campaign in New Jersey’s history. Since its inception, the Partnership has garnered 232 advertising and public relations awards from national, regional and statewide media organizations.