Royal Farms and Dick’s Sporting Goods Partner with Mercy Foot & Ankle Surgeons to Provide Free Footwear and Care to Individuals in Need

Baltimore, MD, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercy Medical Center's Institute for Foot and Ankle Reconstruction (IFAR) is hosting a critical community outreach event at Helping Up Mission on Tuesday, November 25, from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. The initiative will provide free professional foot care and distribute new shoes and socks to residents in need.

This specialized effort addresses the often overlooked but critical health needs of the homeless population, where prolonged standing and exposure can lead to serious foot and ankle complications.

The initiative is powered by generous donations from Royal Farms and Dick’s Sporting Goods. Royal Farms has contributed $5,000 in funding to directly support the footwear purchase, while Dick’s Sporting Goods, in partnership with Brooks Running, is donating up to 100 pairs of Brooks Ghost and Brooks Adrenaline shoes.

“As a long-standing neighbor in the Baltimore area, Royal Farms believes strongly in supporting essential community initiatives. Partnering with the Mercy IFAR team and Dick’s Sporting Goods allows us to make a tangible, immediate difference in the lives of Helping Up Mission residents by ensuring they receive both expert care and the dignity of a new pair of quality shoes.” — Aliyah Atayee, Public Relations, Royal Farms

Mercy’s participating surgeons include Drs. Clifford Jeng, John Campbell, Rebecca Cerrato, Patrick Maloney, and Vandan Patel, along with four IFAR fellows and professional fitters from D&J Medical to ensure proper shoe sizing and fit.

The event will take place at Helping Up Mission, 1029 E. Baltimore Street, Baltimore, MD 21202.