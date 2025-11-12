The Vinyl Institute Honors Robert F. Buesinger with 2025 Lifetime Achievement Award

Washington, D.C., Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Vinyl Institute (VI) presented Bob Buesinger of Westlake with the Vinyl Institute’s Lifetime Achievement Award at its 2025 annual meeting. The Lifetime Achievement Award was established to recognize outstanding service to the vinyl industry over a person’s career.

“We are proud to recognize Bob Buesinger’s dedication to our industry with this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award,” said Ned Monroe, president & CEO of the VI. “Bob served multiple terms as Chair of the VI’s Executive Committee, bringing a tremendous enthusiasm for the PVC industry. Bob oversaw the VI’s first strategic plan during his time as Chair, and his strong leadership has garnered a lasting legacy of success. On behalf of the VI, I extend my sincerest gratitude to Bob for a lifetime of dedication, exemplary leadership, and outstanding service to the vinyl industry.”

Bob earned his B.S. in Chemical Engineering from Tulane University. Before joining Westlake, he was an executive with Chevron Phillips Chemical Company where he led the Performance Pipe Division as well as the Alpha Olefins and PolyAlpha Olefins businesses. He also served as the company's President and Managing Director of its Asia Region in Singapore. Previous winners of the VI’s Lifetime Achievement award include B.J Hebert, Wayne Vorhees, Dave Culbertson, Richard Mason, Vic De Zen, and the Chao Family.

