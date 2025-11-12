Salem Media Group Announces “That KEVIN Show” Joins SRN Lineup, Replacing Eric Metaxas Beginning November 24

CAMARILLO, Calif., Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salem Media Group, Inc. (OTCQX: SALM) today announced the addition of That KEVIN Show to the Salem Radio Network (SRN), launching Monday, November 24th, from 2–4 p.m. ET. The fast-paced, faith-driven talk show, hosted by veteran broadcaster and commentator Kevin McCullough, will replace The Eric Metaxas Show across SRN stations nationwide.

Broadcast live from the heart of Times Square, That KEVIN Show is billed as “Where Common Sense Comes to Play.” McCullough brings a rare mix of moral clarity, sharp humor, and cultural insight that has earned him one of the most loyal followings in talk media.

“That KEVIN Show doesn’t whisper opinions - it detonates them,” said McCullough. “In a media world allergic to truth and humor, we bring both, with a healthy dose of common sense. I’m deeply thankful for the opportunity to grow this show with the team at Salem, and I couldn’t be more excited about what’s ahead.”

McCullough’s background in media and commentary spans decades across radio, television, and print. He is a syndicated columnist for Townhall.com, a regular contributor to the Salem News Channel and BizTV, and a familiar face to television audiences through his appearances on Fox News, CNN, MSNBC, and Newsmax. The author of MuscleHead Revolution, The Kind of Man Every Man Should Be, and No He Can’t, McCullough has also built a thriving digital community through his suite of popular newsletters, including That Passport Life, C’est Si Bon, The Video Insider, and That KEVIN Show Newsletter. Together, these publications reach more than 1.6 million subscribers.

“Kevin McCullough is one of the most engaging communicators in talk radio,” said Phil Boyce, Salem’s Senior Vice President of Spoken Word Format. “He brings a bold voice with strong convictions, a great sense of humor, and a deep faith that shines through in every broadcast. We’re thrilled to welcome That KEVIN Show to SRN and know it will connect powerfully with listeners across both our NewsTalk and Christian Talk stations.”

With a 4.3 million monthly broadcast audience across radio and television, 3.1 million weekly digital impressions, and nearly half a million engaged social followers, McCullough has established himself as one of talk media’s boldest and most trusted voices.

That KEVIN Show debuts November 24 on SRN and stations nationwide, airing weekdays from 2–4 p.m. ET, with weekend editions at 8–10 a.m. ET on the Salem News Channel and 9–11 p.m. ET on SRN Radio.

