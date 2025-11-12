Take 5 Oil Change Opens First Port Allen, Louisiana Location, Expands 10-Minute Stay-in-Your-Car Service Across Greater Baton Rouge

PORT ALLEN, La., Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Take 5 Oil Change , a leading provider of fast, friendly, and simple car maintenance, announced today the grand opening of its first location in Port Allen at 4019 LA Highway 1. The opening of the new Take 5 Oil Change location marks the brand’s entry into Port Allen, bringing fast and simple oil changes to local drivers and expanding its presence in the Baton Rouge area. Featuring three service bays, the shop offers Take 5 Oil Change’s signature 10-minute oil change, allowing customers to stay comfortably in their vehicles for a quick, high-quality, and hassle-free experience, with no appointment necessary.

“Expanding in Port Allen reflects our commitment to making car care easier and more enjoyable to drivers everywhere,” said Tim Austin, President of Take 5 Oil Change. “As we continue to grow, we remain focused on consistently delivering service that makes Take 5 Oil Change a trusted car care provider across the country.”

This opening marks Take 5 Oil Change’s first location in West Baton Rouge Parish, adding to its footprint of convenient car care solutions across the U.S. The decision to open in Port Allen reflects Take 5 Oil Change’s strategy to grow in high-traffic, high-demand areas. The new shop is located directly off LA-1, making it easily accessible for local residents and commuters.



“We’re excited to celebrate the opening of this Port Allen location and introduce even more drivers to the Take 5 Oil Change experience,” said Doug Zarkin, Chief Marketing Officer of Take 5 Oil Change. “Every store is an opportunity to showcase our commitment to fast, friendly and simple service while strengthening our connection with local communities through high-quality car maintenance.”

At every Take 5 Oil Change, customers stay comfortably in their cars while technicians complete an oil change in approximately 10 minutes. Every service includes free tire pressure checks, fluid top-offs, and complimentary bottled water. This simple, customer-first model has helped Take 5 Oil Change build loyalty and fuel strong growth across more than 1,200 locations nationwide.

To celebrate the grand opening, Take 5 Oil Change will offer customers $25 toward any oil change during their visit for a limited time. Take 5 Oil Change also honors service members with a year-round 25% discount on oil changes for all U.S. military veterans and active-duty personnel at participating locations. In addition, the brand proudly supports Folds of Honor , providing educational scholarships to the families of fallen and disabled service members.

For more information or to find a Take 5 Oil Change location near you, please visit take5.com/locations .





Take 5 Oil Change® revolutionized the industry in 1984 by introducing the stay-in-your-car oil change, making vehicle maintenance faster, easier, and more convenient. The brand has grown to over 1,200 company-owned and franchised service centers across North America. Known for its quick, friendly service, Take 5 Oil Change completes oil changes in just 10 minutes on average, while also checking tire pressure, topping off essential fluids and performing routine vehicle maintenance—all without you ever leaving your car. As part of Driven Brands™, the largest automotive services company in North America, Take 5 Oil Change continues to grow its presence across the U.S. and Canada. For more information or to find a location, visit take5.com or follow along on Facebook and Instagram . To learn more about Take 5 Oil Change franchise opportunities, visit https://take5franchise.com/ .

Driven Brands™, headquartered in Charlotte, NC, is the largest automotive services company in North America, providing a range of consumer and commercial automotive services, including paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance and car wash. Driven Brands is the parent company of some of North America’s leading automotive service businesses including Take 5 Oil Change®, Meineke Car Care Centers®, Maaco®, 1-800-Radiator & A/C®, Auto Glass Now®, and CARSTAR®. Driven Brands has approximately 4,900 locations across the United States and 13 other countries, and services tens of millions of vehicles annually. Driven Brands’ network generates approximately $2.1 billion in annual revenue from approximately $6.3 billion in system-wide sales.

