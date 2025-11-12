Kodiak AI Announces Third Quarter 2025 Results

The Kodiak Driver is now deployed in 10 fully driverless trucks, representing a 100% increase over Q2

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kodiak AI, Inc. (“Kodiak” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: KDK), a leading provider of artificial intelligence (“AI”)-powered autonomous vehicle technology, today announced results for the third quarter, which ended September 30, 2025. During the quarter, the Company achieved key milestones on its path to delivering its AI-powered autonomous technology, the Kodiak Driver, at scale. The Kodiak Driver is designed to address major challenges across the long-haul trucking, industrial trucking, and defense industries, including labor shortages, rising costs, and the need for greater safety and efficiency.

“Our first quarter as a public company marks an exciting milestone for Kodiak,” said Don Burnette, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Kodiak. “We are incredibly proud of our accomplishments during the quarter as we delivered strong operational and financial results. We are generating revenue and scaling our business. By the end of the third quarter, we deployed the Kodiak Driver in 10 fully driverless trucks, representing a 100% increase from the second quarter. We remain on track to deploy our initial commitment of 100 driverless trucks to Atlas Energy Solutions. We are executing on our customer and product roadmap while developing critical operational expertise, fueling our customer pipeline. We have also made meaningful progress toward closing our long-haul safety case, and anticipate launching long-haul driverless operations in the second half of 2026.”

Third Quarter Results and Business Highlights:

Deployed five additional Kodiak Driver-powered trucks to Atlas Energy Solutions, which now has a fleet of 10 fully driverless trucks in operation. This represents a 100% increase from the second quarter

Accumulated a total of over 5,200 Cumulative Hours of Paid Driverless Operations through the third quarter, representing a 166% increase from the end of the second quarter

As of the end of the third quarter, the Kodiak Driver has driven over 3 million autonomous miles and delivered over 10,000 loads for customers

Announced Kodiak’s long-haul autonomous trucks achieved the top score in an independent safety evaluation by Nauto, a leader in AI-powered fleet safety technology

Granted a regulatory waiver to use “warning beacons” in place of physical warning triangles behind disabled trucks

Introduced numerous new product features, including a new generative AI-based system to identify and address novel, complex edge case scenarios

Commenced hauling double trailers in the industrial vertical

Announced manufacturing partner Roush Industries completed production of its first driverless-ready truck, enhancing Kodiak’s ability to scale deployment of driverless trucks to customers

Announced the integration of NXP ISO 26262-compliant processors and interface solutions into the computer architecture that powers the Kodiak Driver to improve vehicle uptime

Expanded partnership with global Tier 1 automotive supplier ZF to supply 100 advanced steering systems with redundant components for integration into Kodiak Driver-powered trucks

Began trading as a publicly listed company on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “KDK”

Ended Q3 with $146.2 million in cash and cash equivalents, including the proceeds raised as part of the business combination with Ares Acquisition Corporation II, net of transaction fees and expenses

“Our financial results in our first quarter as a public company reflect disciplined execution and a clear focus on building long-term value,” said Surajit Datta, Chief Financial Officer of Kodiak. “Our financial priorities are closely aligned with our strategic goals. We are focused on growing our Driver-as-a-Service revenue with our long-haul, industrial, and defense customers to build a durable, recurring, high-margin business. At the same time, we continue to invest prudently in technology, safety, and commercial readiness. By maintaining a capital-efficient and asset-light model, we are positioning Kodiak to scale efficiently, achieve profitability and positive free cash flow in the future, and deliver sustainable value for our shareholders.”

About Kodiak AI, Inc.

Kodiak AI, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is a leading provider of AI-powered autonomous vehicle technology that is designed to help tackle some of the toughest driving jobs. Kodiak's driverless solution can help address the critical problem of safely transporting goods in the face of unprecedented supply chain challenges. Kodiak's vision is to become the trusted world leader in autonomous ground transportation. Kodiak is committed to a safer and more efficient future for all through the commercialization of driverless trucking at scale. To that end, Kodiak developed the Kodiak Driver, a virtual driver that combines advanced AI-powered software with modular and vehicle-agnostic hardware designed to help address Kodiak's customers' needs. The Kodiak Driver is not just an idea—it is operating without anyone in the cab today. Kodiak serves customers in the long-haul trucking, industrial trucking, and defense industries. In 2024, Kodiak believes it achieved a historic milestone by becoming the first company to deploy customer-owned and -operated driverless trucks in commercial service.

For more information about Kodiak, please visit https://kodiak.ai/investors . Kodiak’s press kit with videos and images can be found HERE .

Non-GAAP Operating Expenses and Non-GAAP Loss from Operations

We define these non-GAAP financial measures as their respective GAAP measures, each excluding stock-based compensation expense. We use these non-GAAP financial measures as part of our overall assessment of our performance, including the preparation of our annual operating budget and quarterly forecasts, to evaluate the effectiveness of our business strategies, and to communicate with our board of directors concerning our financial performance. Stock-based compensation is a non-cash expense that varies in amount from period to period and is dependent on market forces that are often beyond our control. As a result, management excludes this item from internal operating forecasts and models. Management believes that non-GAAP measures adjusted for stock-based compensation provide investors with a basis to measure our performance against the performance of other companies without the variability created by stock-based compensation as a result of the variety of equity awards used by other companies and the varying methodologies and assumptions used.

Free Cash Flow

We define free cash flow as cash used in operating activities, which is the most directly comparable measure calculated in accordance with GAAP, less purchases of property and equipment. We believe free cash flow is a useful indicator of liquidity that provides our management, board of directors, and investors with information about our future ability to generate or use cash to enhance the strength of our balance sheet and further invest in our business and pursue potential strategic initiatives.

Kodiak AI, Inc.



Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets



(In thousands, except par values; unaudited)

September 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 146,203 $ 16,709 Accounts receivable 706 1,280 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 4,916 2,260 Total current assets 151,825 20,249 Restricted cash 1,450 1,450 Property and equipment, net 18,796 6,723 Operating lease right-of-use assets 5,742 7,115 Other assets 26 24 Total assets $ 177,839 $ 35,561 Liabilities, redeemable convertible preferred stock and stockholders’ deficit Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 3,284 $ 1,372 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 7,371 11,416 Operating lease liabilities, current 1,849 1,638 Debt, current portion 22,148 16,792 Total current liabilities 34,652 31,218 Debt, net of current portion 1,083 17,574 Second lien loans 10,423 — Simple agreements for future equity — 59,301 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 4,143 5,723 Common stock warrants 123,328 — Redeemable convertible preferred stock warrant liabilities — 1,619 Other liabilities 528 313 Total liabilities 174,157 115,748 Commitments and contingencies Redeemable convertible preferred stock Series A cumulative redeemable convertible preferred stock, par value $0.0001; 20,000 and no shares authorized as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively; 142 and no shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 223,185 — Redeemable convertible preferred stock, par value $0.0001; no and 98,127 shares authorized as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively; no and 62,240 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively — 170,648 Stockholders’ deficit: Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 1,980,000 and 265,000 shares authorized as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively; 174,957 and 58,057 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 17 6 Additional paid-in capital 560,470 17,303 Accumulated deficit (779,990 ) (268,144 ) Total stockholders’ deficit (219,503 ) (250,835 ) Total liabilities, redeemable convertible preferred stock and stockholders’ deficit $ 177,839 $ 35,561





Kodiak AI, Inc.



Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss



(In thousands, except per share amounts; unaudited)



Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2025

2024

2025

2024

Revenues $ 770 $ 400 $ 2,744 $ 1,227 Operating expenses: Research and development 13,452 10,431 35,804 29,293 General and administrative 9,177 5,149 21,463 15,677 Truck and freight operations 6,627 2,094 16,102 5,996 Sales and marketing 1,483 934 3,290 2,520 Total operating expenses 30,739 18,608 76,659 53,486 Loss from operations (29,969 ) (18,208 ) (73,915 ) (52,259 ) Other (expenses) income: Interest expense (941 ) (1,219 ) (3,365 ) (3,760 ) Interest income and other, net (3,018 ) 176 (2,555 ) 595 Loss on issuance of Series A cumulative redeemable convertible preferred stock (84,174 ) — (84,174 ) — Loss on issuance of common stock (3,220 ) — (3,220 ) — Loss on issuance of common stock warrants (123,328 ) — (123,328 ) — Change in fair value of second lien loans (21,784 ) — (23,938 ) — Change in fair value of simple agreements for future equity 2,473 — (190,075 ) — Change in fair value of redeemable convertible preferred stock warrant liabilities (5,974 ) 107 (7,272 ) 321 Total other expenses, net (239,966 ) (936 ) (437,927 ) (2,844 ) Net loss before income taxes (269,935 ) (19,144 ) (511,842 ) (55,103 ) Income taxes — — (4 ) (4 ) Net loss and comprehensive loss $ (269,935 ) $ (19,144 ) $ (511,846 ) $ (55,107 ) Net loss per common share, basic and diluted $ (3.89 ) $ (0.33 ) $ (8.13 ) $ (0.94 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted 69,405 58,398 62,978 58,338

Kodiak AI, Inc.



Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows



(In thousands; unaudited)



Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2025

2024

Operating activities: Net loss $ (511,846 ) $ (55,107 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 2,124 3,619 Stock-based compensation 10,136 3,989 Non-cash lease expense 1,372 1,698 Transaction costs allocated to common stock warrants 3,223 — Change in fair value of second lien loans 23,938 — Change in fair value of simple agreements for future equity 190,075 — Change in fair value of redeemable convertible preferred stock warrant liabilities 7,272 (321 ) Loss on issuance of common stock 3,220 — Loss on issuance of Series A cumulative redeemable convertible preferred stock 84,174 — Loss on issuance of common stock warrants 123,328 — Non-cash interest expense 641 301 Loss on disposal of property and equipment 130 — Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 574 57 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (2,596 ) (3,369 ) Other assets — 276 Accounts payable (239 ) (181 ) Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (4,589 ) 14,398 Operating lease liabilities (1,369 ) (1,627 ) Other liabilities 216 43 Net cash used in operating activities (70,216 ) (36,224 ) Investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (11,881 ) (753 ) Payment of deposits — (20 ) Net cash used in investing activities (11,881 ) (773 ) Financing activities: Repayment of debt (11,776 ) (1,665 ) Proceeds from issuance of second lien loans 43,865 — Proceeds from issuance of simple agreements for future equity 23,660 44,054 Proceeds from issuance of the Series A cumulative redeemable convertible preferred stock 145,000 — Proceeds from the reverse recapitalization, net of transaction costs 26,239 — Proceeds from exercise of stock options 1,221 44 Payments for deferred offering costs (16,618 ) — Net cash provided by financing activities 211,591 42,433 Net change in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash 129,494 5,436 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 18,159 29,206 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 147,653 $ 34,642 Components of cash and restricted cash at period end: Cash and cash equivalents $ 146,203 $ 33,192 Restricted cash 1,450 1,450 Total cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 147,653 $ 34,642 Supplemental disclosure of cash activities: Cash paid for interest $ 2,733 $ 3,467 Cash paid for income taxes $ — $ 3 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash activities: Purchases of property and equipment included in accounts payable and accrued expenses and other current liabilities $ 2,947 $ 60 Conversion of simple agreements for future equity into common stock in connection with reverse recapitalization $ 263,036 $ — Conversion of legacy redeemable preferred stock into common stock in connection with reverse recapitalization $ 170,648 $ — Conversion of second lien loans into common stock in connection with reverse recapitalization $ 67,379 $ — Settlement of transaction costs in common stock in connection with reverse recapitalization $ 12,500 $ — Exchange of simple agreements for future equity for second lien loan $ 10,000 $ — Net exercise of warrants in connection with reverse recapitalization $ 8,891 $ — Issuance of non-redemption common stock in connection with reverse recapitalization $ 3,220 $ — Liabilities assumed from reverse recapitalization $ 31 $ — Deferred offering costs related to reverse recapitalization included in accrued liabilities $ 159 $ —

Kodiak AI, Inc.



Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information



(In thousands; unaudited)



Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2025

2024

2025

2024

Research and development expense reconciliation: GAAP research and development $ 13,452 $ 10,431 $ 35,804 $ 29,293 Stock-based compensation (2,228 ) (1,029 ) (5,148 ) (2,518 ) Non-GAAP research and development $ 11,224 $ 9,402 $ 30,656 $ 26,775 General and administrative expense reconciliation: GAAP general and administrative $ 9,177 $ 5,149 $ 21,463 $ 15,677 Stock-based compensation (2,475 ) (421 ) (3,952 ) (988 ) Non-GAAP general and administrative $ 6,702 $ 4,728 $ 17,511 $ 14,689 Truck and freight operations expense reconciliation: GAAP truck and freight operations $ 6,627 $ 2,094 $ 16,102 $ 5,996 Stock-based compensation (152 ) (59 ) (329 ) (145 ) Non-GAAP truck and freight operations $ 6,475 $ 2,035 $ 15,773 $ 5,851 Sales and marketing expense reconciliation: GAAP sales and marketing $ 1,483 $ 934 $ 3,290 $ 2,520 Stock-based compensation (390 ) (209 ) (707 ) (338 ) Non-GAAP sales and marketing $ 1,093 $ 725 $ 2,583 $ 2,182 Total operating expenses reconciliation: GAAP operating expenses $ 30,739 $ 18,608 $ 76,659 $ 53,486 Stock-based compensation (5,245 ) (1,718 ) (10,136 ) (3,989 ) Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 25,494 $ 16,890 $ 66,523 $ 49,497 Loss from operations reconciliation: GAAP loss from operations $ (29,969 ) $ (18,208 ) $ (73,915 ) $ (52,259 ) Stock-based compensation 5,245 1,718 10,136 3,989 Non-GAAP loss from operations $ (24,724 ) $ (16,490 ) $ (63,779 ) $ (48,270 )





Kodiak AI, Inc.



Selected Cash Flow Information



(In thousands; unaudited)



Reconciliation of cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow