Kodiak AI and Verizon Business transform trucking with autonomous technology and IoT connectivity

Kodiak AI offers 24/7 autonomous driver as a service capability using its AI-powered virtual driver in long-haul trucking, industrial trucking, and defense applications

Verizon is providing 5G telematics and ThingSpace IoT management solutions to help enable Kodiak’s operating model and manage massive amounts of data generated from its driverless trucks

Watch the video to see how it works. Key capabilities include camera and sensor telemetry for Assisted Autonomy, centralized fleet and data management via ThingSpace, and custom 5G and LTE data plans for over-the-air software updates and wireless connectivity between trucks and command centers.



MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Business and Kodiak AI (NASDAQ: KDK), a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI)-powered autonomous vehicle technology, have reached a commercial agreement bringing Verizon connectivity and IoT data capabilities to Kodiak’s driverless trucking solutions.

The Kodiak Driver, Kodiak’s AI-powered virtual driver, incorporates technology that allows a human to provide remote assistance to a vehicle in certain low-speed and clearly-defined scenarios that benefit from human involvement. This “Assisted Autonomy” capability is enabled by Verizon partner Vay Technology, a leading provider of automotive-grade remote driving technology.

Verizon connectivity allows Kodiak’s driverless vehicles to communicate with Assisted Autonomy drivers and send mission-critical communication between vehicles and command centers, with low latency over long distances in remote environments.

This collaboration leverages Verizon’s 5G and LTE networks, IoT telematics and ThingSpace management platform to help fill Kodiak’s need for advanced data capabilities. Use cases include over-the-air software updates, seamless remote fleet management, and skilled remote assistance for Kodiak’s long-haul trucking and industrial operations.

"Our autonomous driver as a service business model requires highly reliable, low-latency communications for a number of different data transport and management needs," said Don Burnette, founder and CEO, Kodiak AI. "This is physical AI at work to enable up to 24/7 driverless operations, and Verizon’s cellular and IoT capabilities provide the backbone that helps Kodiak safely scale its business and deliver for our customers.”

"Kodiak’s cutting-edge approach to logistics showcases the vast potential of the future of transportation powered by AI and connectivity,” said Daniel Lawson, Senior Vice President, Global Solutions, Verizon Business. “Our IoT solutions, 5G network, and data platforms are now underpinning connected-vehicle operations of every size and scale. And now with AI catalyzing new enthusiasm for autonomous mobility, reliable connectivity and data services have never been more important.”

Partnership components include:

Ultra-Reliable, Low-Latency Connectivity : Verizon provides custom 5G and LTE data plans for the intense data demands of autonomous vehicle operations. The network delivers ultra-reliable, high-bandwidth, low-latency connectivity for over-the-air software updates and near real-time communication between operations centers and trucks nationwide.

: Verizon provides custom 5G and LTE data plans for the intense data demands of autonomous vehicle operations. The network delivers ultra-reliable, high-bandwidth, low-latency connectivity for over-the-air software updates and near real-time communication between operations centers and trucks nationwide. Enabling Assisted Autonomy : The connectivity is critical for Kodiak’s Assisted Autonomy technology, allowing remote operators to quickly review camera feeds and sensor data and skillfully guide autonomous trucks through defined scenarios. This human oversight enhances safety and helps make daily operations more efficient.

: The connectivity is critical for Kodiak’s Assisted Autonomy technology, allowing remote operators to quickly review camera feeds and sensor data and skillfully guide autonomous trucks through defined scenarios. This human oversight enhances safety and helps make daily operations more efficient. Centralized Fleet Management via ThingSpace : Verizon's ThingSpace centralized IoT platform allows Kodiak's IT team to easily monitor, manage, and troubleshoot connectivity across the fleet. The platform tracks data usage and provides cost transparency, enabling efficient scaling of operations.



With this network foundation, Kodiak can deliver next-generation driverless solutions to its customers, including day-and-night hauling for industrial clients and long-haul freight with trucking partners.

Learn more about Kodiak’s connectivity and technology journey with Verizon Business here .

About Verizon Communications Inc.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) powers and empowers how its millions of customers live, work and play, delivering on their demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity and security. Headquartered in New York City, serving countries worldwide and nearly all of the Fortune 500, Verizon generated revenues of $134.0 billion in 2023. Verizon’s world-class team never stops innovating to meet customers where they are today and equip them for the needs of tomorrow. For more, visit verizon.com or find a retail location at verizon.com/stores .

About Kodiak AI

Kodiak AI, Inc. (Nasdaq: KDK) was founded in 2018 and is a leading provider of AI-powered autonomous vehicle technology that is designed to help tackle some of the toughest driving jobs. Kodiak’s driverless solution can help address the critical problem of safely transporting goods in the face of unprecedented supply chain challenges. Kodiak’s vision is to become the trusted world leader in autonomous ground transportation. Kodiak is committed to a safer and more efficient future for all through the commercialization of driverless trucking at scale. To that end, Kodiak developed the Kodiak Driver, a virtual driver that combines advanced AI-powered software with modular and vehicle-agnostic hardware designed to help address Kodiak’s customers’ needs. The Kodiak Driver is not just an idea—it is operating without anyone in the cab today. Kodiak serves customers in long-haul trucking, industrial trucking, and defense industries. In 2024, Kodiak believes it achieved a historic milestone by becoming the first company to deploy customer-owned and -operated driverless trucks in commercial service.

