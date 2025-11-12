Aeluma Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2026 Financial Results

GOLETA, Calif., Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aeluma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALMU) (“Aeluma” or the “Company”), a transformative semiconductor company specializing in high-performance and scalable technologies, today reported financial results for its first quarter of fiscal 2026 ended September 30, 2025.

Management Commentary

“We had another strong quarter executing on our strategic priorities including bolstering our balance sheet with a capital raise to accelerate growth, adding key talent throughout the organization, increasing our manufacturing readiness, and advancing towards commercialization,” said Jonathan Klamkin, Ph.D., Founder and CEO of Aeluma. “In this quarter, we also initiated a new contract with NASA, met several milestones for existing contracts, and made continued progress on customer engagements. The rapid acceleration of AI is driving unprecedented demand for optical component technologies, and we are uncovering greater opportunity aligned with our offerings and product roadmap. As we progress in fiscal 2026 with a solid financial position and positive trends in our target market verticals, our focus is on executing our go-to-market strategy to drive long-term shareholder value.”

Recent Company Highlights

Strong Financial Position: Closed fiscal Q1 2026 with $38 million in cash and no long-term debt.

Closed fiscal Q1 2026 with $38 million in cash and no long-term debt. New Contract with NASA: Executed one new R&D contract related to quantum. New contract to leverage Aeluma’s scalable semiconductor platform to provide a path to low size, weight and power quantum systems for space applications.

Executed one new R&D contract related to quantum. New contract to leverage Aeluma’s scalable semiconductor platform to provide a path to low size, weight and power quantum systems for space applications. Increased Manufacturing Readiness: Increased outsourced wafer fabrication activities nearly five-fold. Acquired key equipment assets to increase in-house test and validation capacity for qualifying outsourced wafer production processes.

Increased outsourced wafer fabrication activities nearly five-fold. Acquired key equipment assets to increase in-house test and validation capacity for qualifying outsourced wafer production processes. New Hires: Attracted highly experienced and accomplished professionals to fill key manufacturing and engineering positions including Director of Supply Chain Manufacturing and Director of Technology Enablement.

Attracted highly experienced and accomplished professionals to fill key manufacturing and engineering positions including Director of Supply Chain Manufacturing and Director of Technology Enablement. Intellectual Property: Recently filed two nonprovisional patent applications for core innovations. One relates to scalable, large-diameter wafer manufacturing for photonic components, and the other to large-format imaging sensors. Brings total issued and pending patents to 34.

Fiscal Q1 2026 Financial Results

Revenue was $1.4 million compared to $481 thousand in the first quarter of 2024, and $1.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2025. Revenue in the quarter was primarily from R&D contracts.

GAAP net loss was $1.5 million, or ($0.09) per basic and diluted share, compared to a net loss of $730 thousand, or ($0.06) per basic and diluted share, for the same period last year and net loss of $859 thousand, or ($0.05) per basic and diluted share, in the prior quarter.

GAAP net loss increased from the prior quarter primarily due to higher salaries, stock-based compensation and employee benefits driven by new employees hires to support the expansion of the business and scaling of operations.

Adjusted EBITDA loss was $450 thousand, compared to a loss of $457 thousand in the same period last year, and a loss of $113 thousand in the prior quarter.

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $38.1 million at September 30, 2025, compared to $15.7 million as of June 30, 2025.



Fiscal Year 2026 Guidance and Strategic Priorities

For the full fiscal year of 2026, based on current and anticipated market conditions, Aeluma continues to expect revenue in a range of $4.0 million to $6.0 million. The Company’s strategic priorities for 2026 include:

New Contract Wins: Three to seven new development contracts, which provide non-dilutive funding for R&D investments and the growth of partnership opportunities.

Three to seven new development contracts, which provide non-dilutive funding for R&D investments and the growth of partnership opportunities. Team Expansion: Growth of our business development and go-to-market team, technical leadership and staff, and operations team.

Growth of our business development and go-to-market team, technical leadership and staff, and operations team. Enhanced Manufacturing Readiness: Higher levels of outsourced wafer manufacturing productivity, expanded test and validation capabilities, technology qualification for targeted industries, and expanded supply chain partnerships.

Higher levels of outsourced wafer manufacturing productivity, expanded test and validation capabilities, technology qualification for targeted industries, and expanded supply chain partnerships. Go-to-Market Traction: Continued progress on opportunities in target commercial markets and increasing the number of customer engagements in the pipeline. Immediate near-term focus on defense and aerospace, and photonics for AI infrastructure driving our product roadmap.

Conference Call and Webcast

Aeluma will host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on November 12, 2025, to discuss the Company’s financial results and business outlook. Interested participants may access the conference the call by dialing (877) 317-6789 (domestic) or (412) 317-6789 (international) and referencing “Aeluma.”

A live webcast of the call will be available on the “Investors” section of Aeluma’s website and can also be accessed by clicking here. A replay of the conference call will be available on Aeluma’s website shortly after the call concludes.

Note about Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes and makes reference to certain non-GAAP financial measures. The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Aeluma believes that the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provides important supplemental information to management and investors regarding financial and business trends relating to the Company's financial condition and results of operations. Aeluma believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional insight into Aeluma's ongoing performance and core operational activities and has chosen to provide these measures for more consistent and meaningful comparison between periods. These measures should only be used to evaluate Aeluma's results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures. The non-GAAP results exclude the effect of stock-based compensation, depreciation and amortization.

This press release includes non-GAAP financial measures, including:

Non-GAAP net income (loss), which is defined as GAAP net income (loss) plus stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of discount on convertible notes, and changes in fair value of derivative liabilities; and

Adjusted EBITDA, defined as non-GAAP net income (loss) plus depreciation and amortization expenses, less interest income.

A reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP financial results is provided in the financial statements portion of this press release.

Aeluma, Inc. and Subsidiary

Consolidated Balance Sheets

($ in thousands) September 30,

2025

(unaudited) June 30,

2025 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 25,920 $ 3,628 Certificate of deposit 12,227 12,112 Accounts receivable 1,248 962 Deferred compensation - - Prepaids and other current assets 829 633 Total current assets 40,224 17,335 Property and equipment: Equipment 1,902 1,692 Leasehold improvements 547 547 Accumulated depreciation (1,122 ) (1,021 ) Property and equipment, net 1,327 1,218 Right of use asset - operating 1,078 836 Other assets 24 17 Total assets $ 42,653 $ 19,406 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 273 $ 361 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 306 206 Lease liability - operating, current portion 189 138 Derivative liabilities - - Total current liabilities 768 705 Lease liability - operating, long-term portion 992 803 Convertible notes - - Total liabilities 1,760 1,508 Commitments and contingencies - - Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock - - Common stock 2 2 Additional paid-in capital 59,030 34,542 Accumulated deficit (18,139 ) (16,646 ) Total stockholders’ equity 40,893 17,898 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 42,653 $ 19,406









Aeluma, Inc. and Subsidiary

Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited)

Three Months Ended ($ in thousands, except per share data) September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 September 30,

2024 Revenue $ 1,385 $ 1,317 $ 481 Operating expenses: Cost of revenue 701 779 315 Research and development 606 165 401 General and administrative 1,686 1,342 496 Total operating expenses 2,993 2,286 1,212 Loss from operations (1,608 ) (969 ) (731 ) Other income (expense): Interest income 115 110 - Amortization of discount on convertible notes - - (145 ) Changes in fair value of derivative liabilities - - 146 Total other income, net 115 110 1 Loss before income tax expense (1,493 ) (859 ) (730 ) Income tax expense - - - Net loss $ (1,493 ) $ (859 ) $ (730 ) Net loss per share – basic and diluted $ (0.09 ) $ (0.05 ) $ (0.06 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding – basic and diluted 16,141,153 15,824,222 12,178,424 Book value per share $ 2.53 $ 1.13 $ 0.14





Aeluma, Inc. and Subsidiary

Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)

Three Months Ended ($ in thousands, except per share data) September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 September 30,

2024 GAAP net loss $ (1,493 ) $ (859 ) $ (730 ) Non-GAAP adjustments: Stock-based compensation 1,056 744 167 Consulting and advisory - restricted stock award - 3 7 Amortization of discount on convertible notes - - 145 Changes in fair value of derivative liabilities - - (146 ) Total adjustments to GAAP net loss 1,056 747 173 Non-GAAP net loss $ (437 ) $ (112 ) $ (557 ) Depreciation & amortization 102 109 100 Interest income (115 ) (110 ) - Adjusted EBITDA $ (450 ) $ (113 ) $ (457 ) GAAP net loss per share – basic and diluted $ (0.09 ) $ (0.05 ) $ (0.06 ) Non-GAAP adjustments 0.06 0.04 0.02 Non-GAAP net loss per share – basic and diluted $ (0.03 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.04 )









Aeluma, Inc. and Subsidiary

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited)

Three Months Ended

September 30, ($ in thousands) 2025 2024 Operating activities: Net loss $ (1,493 ) $ (730 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Amortization of deferred compensation - 7 Stock-based compensation expense 1,056 167 Depreciation and amortization expense 102 100 Amortization of discount on convertible notes - 145 Changes in fair value of derivative liabilities - (146 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (286 ) (262 ) Prepaids and other current assets (196 ) (167 ) Other assets (8 ) - Accounts payable (88 ) (79 ) Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 98 34 Net cash used in operating activities (815 ) (931 ) Investing activities: Purchase of equipment (210 ) (2 ) Net cash used in investing activities (210 ) (2 ) Financing activities: Proceeds from stock option exercise 47 - Proceeds from convertible notes issuance - 3,145 Proceeds from public offering, net of offering costs 23,385 - Net cash provided by financing activities 23,432 3,145 Net change in cash and cash equivalents, and certificate of deposit 22,407 2,212 Cash and cash equivalents, and certificate of deposit, beginning of period 15,740 1,291 Cash and cash equivalents, and certificate of deposit, end of period $ 38,147 $ 3,503 Supplemental non-cash disclosures: Right of use asset - operating obtained in exchange for lease liability - operating $ 274 -



