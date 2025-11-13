AI in Construction Market to Hit USD 33.31 Billion by 2033, Registering a CAGR of 26.38% | SNS Insider

Austin, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The AI in Construction Market size was valued at USD 5.13 Billion in 2025E and is projected to reach USD 33.31 Billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 26.38% during the forecast period (2026–2033).

The market is growing as a result of the increased usage of AI-based software, robots, and predictive analytics tools in project planning, safety, and resource management due to the expansion of infrastructural, commercial, and residential projects.





The U.S. AI in Construction Market is projected to grow from USD 1.43 Billion in 2025E to USD 7.69 Billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 23.47%.

The rise is ascribed to the growing use of robotics, AI-based project planning, predictive analytics, and safety solutions in infrastructure, commercial, and residential projects.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Offering, Software Held the Largest Market Share of 57.42% in 2025; Services are Expected to Grow at the Fastest CAGR of 32.84% During 2026–2033

Software segment dominated the Market in 2025, due to its extensive utilization for project planning, monitoring, and predictive analytics among residential, commercial, and infrastructure projects. Services is the fastest growing segment with consulting, implementation, customization and maintenance requirements.

By Technology, Machine Learning Dominated with a 45.18% Share in 2025; Robotics is Projected to Expand at the Fastest CAGR of 35.67%

Machine Learning segment dominated the market as it plays a vital role in automating decisions, saving resources and forecasting project results. Robotics is the fastest-growing segment, driven by the implementation of robotic equipment, drones, and robotic inspection systems.

By Application, Project Planning & Design Accounted for the Highest Market Share of 38.72% in 2025; Safety & Risk Management is Expected to Record the Fastest CAGR of 36.21%

Project Planning & Design segment dominated the market in 2025 on account of its requirement for precise digital modeling, resource allocation optimization, and scheduling. Safety & Risk Management is the fastest-growing segment, driven by regulatory compliance, workplace safety and AI monitoring-, predictive analytics- and hazard-detection products.

By End-Use Industry, Residential Held the Largest Share of 41.54% in 2025; Infrastructure Projects are Expected to Grow at the Fastest CAGR of 28.41%

Residential segment dominated the market in 2025 as a result of increasing demand for AI solutions in design, project planning, and cost reduction. The use of AI results in greater efficiency, predictive maintenance and resource optimization ensuring projects are completed more quickly and safely while also realizing the massive growth potential of large-scale infrastructure development.

Regional Insights:

North America dominated the AI in construction market with a 38.67% share in 2025, driven by early adoption of AI technologies across residential, commercial, and infrastructure projects.

The Asia Pacific AI in construction market is the fastest-growing region, projected at a CAGR of 29.58% during 2026–2033. AI adoption is being fuelled by rapid urbanisation, massive infrastructure development and smart-city projects.

Key Players:

Autodesk

Trimble

Bentley Systems

Procore Technologies

Oracle Construction and Engineering

Hexagon AB

Caterpillar Inc.

Komatsu Ltd.

Doxel

Smartvid.io

OpenSpace

ALICE Technologies

Buildots

Reconstruct

Katerra

Neudesic

VIM AEC

BIM 360

Rib Software

AI in Construction Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 5.13 Billion Market Size by 2033 USD 33.31 Billion CAGR CAGR of 26.38% From 2026 to 2033 Base Year 2025E Forecast Period 2026-2033 Historical Data 2022-2024 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Offering (Software, Hardware, Services)

• By Technology (Machine Learning, Computer Vision, Robotics, Predictive Analytics, Drones, Others)

• By Application (Project Planning & Design, Construction Monitoring, Safety & Risk Management, Resource Management, Quality Control, Others)

• By End-Use Industry (Residential, Commercial, Infrastructure, Industrial, Others) Customization Scope Available upon request Pricing Available upon request

Recent Developments:

In September 2025 , Autodesk launched Forma, an AI-native platform integrating Construction Cloud and Revit. It streamlines planning, design, and construction workflows. AI assistants analyze geometry and BIM logic, enhancing collaboration and productivity.

, Autodesk launched Forma, an AI-native platform integrating Construction Cloud and Revit. It streamlines planning, design, and construction workflows. AI assistants analyze geometry and BIM logic, enhancing collaboration and productivity. In March 2025, Trimble introduced Tekla Structures 2025 with AI-enabled tools for structural BIM. It automates fabrication drawings, improves workflows, and supports collaborative construction, enhancing accuracy, efficiency, and project delivery.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

AI-Enabled Project Performance Metrics – helps you assess how AI adoption is transforming construction operations by tracking project volume, cost savings, and delay reduction, offering insights into productivity gains and execution reliability.

– helps you assess how AI adoption is transforming construction operations by tracking project volume, cost savings, and delay reduction, offering insights into productivity gains and execution reliability. Productivity & Safety Improvement Index – helps you understand the measurable efficiency gains from AI, including labor productivity enhancement, resource optimization, material waste reduction, and decreased safety incidents on job sites.

– helps you understand the measurable efficiency gains from AI, including labor productivity enhancement, resource optimization, material waste reduction, and decreased safety incidents on job sites. Financial & Investment Trends – helps you analyze the funding landscape by highlighting annual investments in AI-driven construction startups, the share of government vs. private funding, and overall ROI trends in AI-enabled solutions.

– helps you analyze the funding landscape by highlighting annual investments in AI-driven construction startups, the share of government vs. private funding, and overall ROI trends in AI-enabled solutions. Sustainability & Green Construction Metrics – helps you evaluate how AI contributes to sustainable construction by quantifying energy savings, carbon footprint reduction, and the adoption rate of eco-friendly AI technologies.

– helps you evaluate how AI contributes to sustainable construction by quantifying energy savings, carbon footprint reduction, and the adoption rate of eco-friendly AI technologies. AI-Driven Operational Efficiency – helps you measure the impact of AI tools on project planning and execution time, enabling better forecasting, resource allocation, and workflow automation in construction management.

– helps you measure the impact of AI tools on project planning and execution time, enabling better forecasting, resource allocation, and workflow automation in construction management. Market Adoption & Growth Insights – helps you gauge the expansion of AI across the construction ecosystem by identifying annual growth in enterprise spending and the increasing integration of AI across key project stages.

