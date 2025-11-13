Advantest to Showcase Latest Test Solutions at SEMICON Europa 2025 in Munich, Germany

TOKYO, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest Corporation (TSE: 6857) will feature its latest semiconductor test solutions at SEMICON Europa 2025, which will be co-located with productronica and held from Nov. 18-21 at the Messe München in Munich, Germany. As SEMICON Europa celebrates its 50th anniversary, Advantest will attend this year’s event and highlight its broad portfolio of leading-edge test technologies for applications, including AI and high-performance computing (HPC), 6G, industrial, and automotive.

Product and Solution Highlights

Advantest’s product showcase will be located in Hall B1 at booth #305, featuring the company’s comprehensive portfolio of test solutions that address industry challenges in the era of complexity, including:

NEW scalable MTe test platform, engineered to redefine power semiconductor IC testing. Designed for next-generation wide-bandgap technologies (like SiC and GaN), MTe delivers uncompromising performance: ultra-fast signal capture, precision gate driver control, dynamic and short-circuit testing up to 10kA, flexible high-voltage digital capabilities and a compact footprint.

Solutions for the V93000 EXA Scale test system, including the Wave Scale RF20ex high-bandwidth RF IC test card, the PMUX02 advanced power multiplexer, the DC Scale XHC32 ultra-high-current power supply card, and the high-speed Pin Scale Multilevel Serial HSIO instrument.

Extending the V93000 test system’s capabilities to support high-volume production of silicon photonics and co-packaged optics devices via a partnership with FormFactor.

Cutting-edge AI-powered tools for the V93000 test system, improving productivity and efficiency for test engineers.

SiConic™, a scalable solution for automated silicon validation. Designed to address the increasing complexity of advanced systems-on-chip (SoCs), SiConic enables design verification (DV), silicon validation (SV) and test engineers to achieve faster sign-off with unparalleled reliability, efficiency and collaboration.



Presentations

Beyond a product showcase, Advantest will also participate in this year’s technical program. Fabio Pizza, business segment manager, Advantest Europe, will present “The Acceleration of Test Requirements Driven by Advanced Packaging” at this year’s Advanced Packaging Conference on November 19 at 4:20 p.m. in ICM Munich, Room 14a.

About Advantest Corporation

Advantest (TSE: 6857) is the leading manufacturer of automatic test and measurement equipment used in the design and production of semiconductors for applications including 5G communications, the Internet of Things (IoT), autonomous vehicles, high-performance computing (HPC), including artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, and more. Its leading-edge systems and products are integrated into the most advanced semiconductor production lines in the world. The company also conducts R&D to address emerging testing challenges and applications; develops advanced test-interface solutions for wafer sort and final test; produces scanning electron microscopes essential to photomask manufacturing; and offers system-level test solutions and other test-related accessories. Founded in Tokyo in 1954, Advantest is a global company with facilities around the world and an international commitment to sustainable practices and social responsibility. More information is available at www.advantest.com.

