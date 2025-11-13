mRNA Synthesis & Manufacturing Market Size to Hit USD 1.87 Billion by 2034

Ottawa, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global mRNA synthesis & manufacturing market size is calculated at USD 1.55 billion in 2024, grows to USD 1.58 billion in 2025, and is projected to hit around USD 1.87 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 1.9% from 2025 to 2034.

mRNA Synthesis & Manufacturing Market Key Takeaways

North America dominated the mRNA synthesis and manufacturing market with a revenue share in 2024.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

By type of product, the drug substance (APIs) segment dominated the market with a revenue share in 2024.

By type of product, the drug product (FDFs) segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

By application area, the mRNA-based vaccines segment led the market with the largest revenue share in 2024.

By application area, the mRNA-based therapeutics segment is expected to grow significantly in the market during the forecast period.

By therapeutic area, the infectious diseases segment held the highest market share in 2024.

By therapeutic area, the oncological disorders segment is expected to grow significantly in the market during the forecast period.

Download a Sample Report Here@ https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/report/sample/9216

What is mRNA Synthesis and manufacturing?

mRNA synthesis is a cell-free process known as in vitro transcription, which applies a DNA template, nucleotides, and enzymes to produce messenger RNA (mRNA) molecules. Production involves large-scale manufacturing of this synthesized mRNA, which is modified for stability and effectiveness, then expressed for therapeutic applications, such as in vaccines or other forms. The main aim is to create synthetic mRNA to train cells to produce intended proteins for healthcare therapy purposes.

The achievement of anti-COVID-19 vaccines has shaped an enormous requirement for the continuous supply of mRNA-based new vaccines. In the forecast period, many promising leads, particularly those exhibiting improved efficacy, are expected to be commercially launched. Additionally, considering the active participation of major pharma companies and new entrants, the advanced pipeline of mRNA drugs is likely to grow further, which drives the growth of the market.

What are the Key Drivers in the mRNA Synthesis and manufacturing Market?

Emerging innovation in mRNA synthesis technologies enhances the stability, bioavailability, and targeting effectiveness. Increasing cooperative efforts and partnerships speed up the scalability of production and technology adoption. Increasing funding and the incorporation of AI-based discovery platforms enhance the development pipeline, so major healthcare players have undertaken various initiatives, including consolidating mRNA-driven product portfolios, entering into strategic deals, and creating significant economic investments, which drive the market growth.

What are the Ongoing Trends in the mRNA Synthesis and Manufacturing Market?

In October 2025, WHO and MPP launched phase 2.0 of the mRNA technology transfer programme. Phase 2.0 of the mRNA technology transfer programme marks a defining moment in the global pursuit of equitable access to vaccines and regional manufacturing sovereignty.

In May 2025, TriLink BioTechnologies, a Maravai LifeSciences company, is fueling the future of mRNA research, starting with a significant donation to top academic labs across the U.S. and Europe. The donation commemorates the launch of TriLink’s first mRNA synthesis kit featuring CleanCap capping technology, an all-in-one kit with TriLink's innovative products in one box at a competitive price.

Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research (Global Deep Dive USD 3800) https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/report/checkout/9216

Report Scope of mRNA Synthesis and Manufacturing Market

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2025 USD 1.58 Billion Revenue forecast in 2034 USD 1.87 Billion Growth rate CAGR of 1.9% from 2025 to 2034 Base year for estimation 2024 Historical data 2018 - 2024 Forecast period 2025 - 2034 Quantitative units Revenue in USD million/billion, and CAGR from 2025 to 2034 Segments covered Type of Product, Application Area, Therapeutic Area Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope U.S.; Canada; Mexico; UK; Germany; France; Italy; Spain; Denmark; Sweden; Norway; India; China; Japan; Australia; South Korea; Thailand; Brazil; Argentina; Saudi Arabia; UAE; South Africa; Kuwait Key companies profiled F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Jena Bioscience GmbH, Merck KGaA, Yeasen Biotechnology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., BOC Sciences, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Maravai LifeSciences, New England Biolabs, Creative Biogene, HONGENE.

For more information, visit the Nova One Advisor website or email the team at sales@novaoneadvisor.com | Call us : +1 804 420 9370

Research & Discovery Stage

Generate early mRNA constructs to validate biological activity, target protein expression, and delivery approach.

1.2 Key Reagents

Category Examples Purpose Template DNA Plasmid DNA (pDNA), linearized DNA Encodes mRNA sequence Enzymes T7 RNA polymerase, DNase I Catalyze transcription, remove DNA Nucleotides ATP, CTP, GTP, modified UTP (e.g., N1-methyl-pseudoUTP) Building blocks; modifications reduce immunogenicity Capping reagents ARCA cap analogs, CleanCap Provides 5′ mRNA cap Buffers Transcription buffer, RNase-free buffers Maintain reaction stability Purification resins Silica columns, magnetic beads Remove impurities

Segmental Insights

By Product Analysis

Which Product Led the MRNA synthesis and manufacturing market in 2024?

The drug substance segment accounted for the dominating share of the market in 2024, as mRNA drugs have a limited production cycle and are not limited to short peptide sequences. mRNA drugs have huge advantages of high therapeutic effectiveness, low medicine toxicity, and high specificity, and presently massive potential in the therapies of metabolic diseases, cancer, genetic diseases, and the prevention of infectious diseases

Whereas the drug product (FDFs) segment is predicted to register rapid expansion in the forecasting period, as this type of product is produced in cell-free systems by an enzymatic process that is simply scaled up to produce huge quantities in a limited time, often affordable than complex protein-based therapeutics that need to cell culture facilities.

By application area Analysis

How did the mRNA-based vaccines segment dominate the market in 2024?

In 2024, the mRNA-based vaccines segment captured the biggest share of the mRNA synthesis and manufacturing market, as mRNA vaccines are considered a significant substitute to traditional conventional vaccines due to their massive potency, efficacy, and safety. It has a huge success rate in preventing severe hospitalization, illness, and death. mRNA vaccines show a hopeful alternative to conventional vaccine strategies because of their high capacity for rapid development and potential for low-cost manufacture and safe and effective administration.

Although the mRNA-based therapeutics segment will expand fastest during 2025-2034, as mRNA-based therapeutics experience rapid advancement and production capability. mRNA-driven therapy is used for many diseases that are resistant to present therapies, such as infectious diseases, cancer, metabolic genetic diseases, CVD, cerebrovascular diseases, and others.

By Therapeutic Area Analysis

How did the infectious diseases dominate the Market in 2024?

The infectious diseases segment held the biggest share of the mRNA synthesis and manufacturing market in 2024, as mRNA-based vaccines applicable for infectious diseases avoid infection by stimulating the body to produce particular immune responses by mRNA molecules that encode pathogenic proteins. As compared to outdated vaccines such as inactivated, subunit, live attenuated, recombinant protein, and viral vectors, mRNA vaccines provide numerous benefits, including potent efficacy, high safety, scalable large-scale manufacturing, and affordability.

Although the oncological disorders segment will expand fastest during 2025-2034, as mRNAs are extensively used for cancer immunotherapy in various forms of therapeutic modalities, with cancer vaccines, targeted T-cell therapies, satisfying antibodies, and immunomodulatory proteins. This technology provides comprehensive care for cancer patients.

By Regional Analysis

Why did North America Dominate the Market in 2024?

North America dominates the mRNA synthesis and manufacturing market due to high expenditure on R&D, an advanced healthcare system, and regulatory support for advanced genetic research. Increasing applications of mRNA-driven therapeutics in tissue engineering, regenerative medicine, and healthcare testing, along with an increasing demand for organ transplantation, all these factors drive the growth of the market.

How did the Asia Pacific Grow Notably in the Market in 2024?

The Asia Pacific region is the fastest growing in the mRNA synthesis and manufacturing market, with extensive spending, increasing R&D, cost-effectiveness, and regulatory support, specifically in China and India. Major factors include increasing healthcare technology adoption, a big and growing market for vaccines and therapeutics, and the advancement of particular infrastructure for these developed technologies. India and China are major growth hubs due to their cost-effective production and supportive government environments, which drive the growth of the market.

Top Companies in the mRNA Synthesis & Manufacturing Market

What are the Recent Developments in the MRNA synthesis and manufacturing market?

In February 2025, Scientists in Paris are set to advance novel technology that could streamline the production of mRNA-based vaccines while also improving global access to the technology. CEPI is providing US$4.7 million to DNA Script to advance its capability to automate the manufacture of synthetic DNA templates—the starting blueprint required to produce mRNA.

In November 2025, Innovent Biologics, Inc., jointly announced with Sanegene Bio USA Inc. (SanegeneBio), a global clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing best-in-class RNAi medicines for obesity, cardiometabolic, and autoimmune diseases, that the preliminary results from the first-in-human (FIH) Phase 1 clinical study of IBI3016, an experimental small interfering RNA (siRNA) medicine targeting angiotensinogen mRNA

In November 2025, QIAGEN announced it had entered into a definitive agreement to fully acquire Parse Biosciences, a leading provider of scalable, instrument-free solutions for single-cell research.



More Insights in Nova One Advisor:

Segments Covered in the Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2021 to 2034. For this study, Nova one advisor, Inc. has segmented the mRNA synthesis & manufacturing market.

Type of Product

Drug Substance (APIs)

Drug Product (FDFs)

Application Area

mRNA-based Vaccines

mRNA-based Therapeutics

Therapeutic Area

Infectious Diseases

Oncological Disorders

Other Diseases



By Regional

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa (MEA)



Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research Report (Global Deep Dive USD 3800) https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/report/checkout/9216

About-Us

Nova One Advisor is a global leader in market intelligence and strategic consulting, committed to delivering deep, data-driven insights that power innovation and transformation across industries. With a sharp focus on the evolving landscape of life sciences, we specialize in navigating the complexities of cell and gene therapy, drug development, and the oncology market, enabling our clients to lead in some of the most revolutionary and high-impact areas of healthcare.

Our expertise spans the entire biotech and pharmaceutical value chain, empowering startups, global enterprises, investors, and research institutions that are pioneering the next generation of therapies in regenerative medicine, oncology, and precision medicine.

Our Trusted Data Partners

Towards Chemical and Materials | Precedence Research | Statifacts | Towards Packaging | Towards Healthcare | Towards Food and Beverages | Towards Automotive | Towards Consumer Goods | Nova One Advisor | Nutraceuticals Func Foods | Onco Quant | Sustainability Quant | Specialty Chemicals Analytics | Towards Chem and Material

Web: https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/

Contact Us

USA: +1 804 420 9370

Email: sales@novaoneadvisor.com