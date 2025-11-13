MGA Entertainment’s Slime Life™ and Sloomoo Institute Debut an Immersive Slime Café in Los Angeles

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

MGA Entertainment, maker of iconic brands like Little Tikes, L.O.L. Surprise!, Bratz and more, is collaborating with Sloomoo Institute in LA for an immersive slime activation.

The event runs from November 19 through December 21, and guests can experience the Slime Life™ Cafe activation as a part of the classic Sloomoo Institute experience.

The activation is the perfect LA weekend plan and a fun, family-friendly activity to enjoy with kids.





LOS ANGELES, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MGA Entertainment (MGA), one of the largest privately held toy and entertainment companies in the world, is bringing its newest sensory brand, Slime Life ™, to Angelenos through a one-of-a-kind partnership. The brand has teamed up with Sloomoo Institute, the joyful world of slime and all things #satisfying, to host a new pop-up this holiday season.

Slime Life is a hyper-realistic collection of DIY slime kits inspired by iconic foods, from burgers to donuts, that can be assembled and smashed. Slime Life takes sensory play to a new level, inviting kids and adults alike to create, stretch, and smash their favorite foods.

From November 19 through December 21, guests can immerse themselves in The Slime Life Cafe, an interactive DIY slime “cafe,” built in the middle of Sloomoo’s iconic DIY bar. At The Slime Life Cafe, guests can dive into the playful and tactile world of Slime Life, crafting their own slime donut.

“Slime continues to captivate fans around the world as one of the most satisfying and creative forms of play,” said Josh Hackbarth, Chief Marketing Officer at MGA Entertainment. “We wanted to capture that love of sensory satisfaction with Slime Life, and this collaboration with Sloomoo and their state-of-the-art slime institute truly lets visitors live their best slime life.”

“We love the idea of partnering with another slime brand and stretching the idea of a collaboration to new places - we both evoke playfulness and artistry in our own way, so bringing our brands together is authentic and full of synergy,” say Sloomoo Co-Founders Karen Robinovitz and Sara Schiller.

The activation taps into the booming ASMR trend. With over 480 million slime-related posts on TikTok and more than 15 million posts under #slime on Instagram, slime is an undeniable global sensation.

A ticketed experience includes:



Sloomoo and Repeat Wall: Guests add their own slime to a growing canvas, a way of leaving their mark behind.

Guests add their own slime to a growing canvas, a way of leaving their mark behind. Slimey Gallery: An experience of over 30 vats of slime, featuring different colors, textures (like cloud, jelly, and icee), and scents.

An experience of over 30 vats of slime, featuring different colors, textures (like cloud, jelly, and icee), and scents. Sloomoo Sling Shot: Launch slime across the room at your friends and family! Don’t worry, they’ll be behind a protective glass shield.

Launch slime across the room at your friends and family! Don’t worry, they’ll be behind a protective glass shield. Sloomoo Falls: The ultimate slime experience where guests get completely COVERED in slime! Ponchos provided.

The ultimate slime experience where guests get completely COVERED in slime! Ponchos provided. Lake Sloomoo: A “lake” of hundreds of gallons of cloud slime

A “lake” of hundreds of gallons of cloud slime FrooFroo’s Feels: A sensory wall to explore by feeling (with a Sloomoo blindfold so it’s all about heightening touch)

A sensory wall to explore by feeling (with a Sloomoo blindfold so it’s all about heightening touch) The DIY Bar: Guests design the dream slime by choosing a texture, scent, color, and charms from hundreds of options.

Guests design the dream slime by choosing a texture, scent, color, and charms from hundreds of options. …and now, The Slime Life Cafe : Guests can present their Slime Life Café ticket in exchange for their Slime Life tray, which includes a slime donut, pink icing, and a cup of sprinkles, and design their slime masterpiece however they want. Then they can snap a picture with their slime creation before smashing and stretching it on camera for a super fun, satisfying experience. Afterwards, guests can explore the Slime Life Café experience even more with the incredibly realistic food displays that showcase the wide array of Slime Life foods available. In addition, guests will love taking photographs while standing in a giant bowl of Slime Life fruity cereal.





Slime Life is available now at Walmart, Target, Amazon, and on https://shop.mgae.com . To learn more about this new line, visit https://slimelife.mgae.com and follow us on Instagram and TikTok @slimelife. Visit Sloomoo Institute in Los Angeles at 157 S Fairfax Ave. Ground Floor. Los Angeles, CA 90036.

About MGA Entertainment

MGA Entertainment is on a mission to inspire imagination and creativity through innovative toys, entertainment, and experiences that transform play into limitless possibilities. As the largest privately held toy and entertainment company in the U.S., MGA is a global leader in designing and delivering world-class consumer products that spark wonder and drive play forward. Headquartered in Los Angeles with offices worldwide, MGA’s portfolio spans a dynamic range of original and licensed brands — from toys, dolls, games, and electronics to fashion, home décor, and entertainment content including hit movies and TV series. The company is recognized for its bold approach to storytelling, trendsetting design, and deep commitment to quality. The award-winning MGA family includes fan-favorite brands such as L.O.L. Surprise!™ , Little Tikes® , Rainbow High™ , Bratz® , MGA’s Miniverse™ , Yummiland™ , CarTuned™ , Wonder Factory ™, BABY born® , and Zapf Creation® . To learn more, visit www.mgae.com and follow MGA on LinkedIn , TikTok , Instagram and Facebook .

About Sloomoo Institute

Sloomoo Institute is an interactive experience that’s based on handmade slime, ASMR, and #satisfying. The mission: Deliver joy. Each of the large-scale experiences are invitations to play, whether you’re a kid or a kid-at-heart. Full of color, delicious scents, soothing sounds, and never-ending textures, Sloomoo has been honored by Fast Company’s Innovation by Design Award. Known as the slime museum and the world’s #1 slime experience, Sloomoo offers new ways to discover slime and design your own (there are over 4 million combinations at their DIY Bar). Sloomoo has been featured in Vogue, the Today Show, the Tamron Hall Show, the Kelly Clarkson Show, the New York Times, the New Yorker, and more. There are experiences in LA, New York City, Houston, Atlanta, Chicago, Boston, and the King of Prussia Mall.

