Leading Smartphone Manufacturer vivo Mobile Communication Selects Jayud for International Air Freight Operations

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jayud Global Logistics Limited (NASDAQ: JYD) ("Jayud" or the "Company"), a leading end-to-end supply chain solution provider based in Shenzhen, specializing in cross-border logistics, today announced that it has been awarded a contract by vivo Mobile Communication Co., Ltd. (“vivo”), one of the world's leading smartphone manufacturers and a top global technology brand.

The annual contract award establishes Jayud as a key logistics partner for vivo's overseas air freight operations. The comprehensive agreement encompasses specialized air freight logistics services for vivo's overseas manufacturing facilities, including international cargo transportation, handling services, supply chain coordination, and logistics consultation across vivo's global sales and production network.

Serving over 400 million users across 60+ countries, vivo Mobile Communication Co., Ltd. operates 10 global R&D centers and maintains an annual production capacity of nearly 200 million smartphones. vivo has established itself as a top-five global smartphone manufacturer with a 10% market share, renowned for its innovative technologies, including advanced camera systems, in-display fingerprint scanning, and design excellence.

The contract award follows a comprehensive evaluation and bidding process conducted by vivo's procurement team, during which Jayud's proposal was selected based on the Company's proven track record in international air freight logistics and its ability to meet vivo's stringent operational requirements. The partnership will support vivo's expanding global sales and manufacturing footprint, as well as its growing international market presence.

Jayud's specialized capabilities in electronics logistics and international air freight management provide particular value for vivo's sophisticated smartphone sales and manufacturing operations. The services covered under this contract include specialized handling of high-value electronics shipments, time-sensitive delivery requirements, and comprehensive logistics coordination for vivo's overseas factory operations. Jayud's established air freight network and expertise in technology product logistics position the Company to deliver the reliable, efficient service levels required for vivo's sophisticated manufacturing operations.

Xiaogang Geng, Chairman of the Board and CEO of Jayud, stated, "We are honored to be selected by vivo Mobile Communication as their logistics partner for overseas factory air freight operations. This contract award represents a significant milestone in our expansion into serving major international smartphone manufacturers. vivo's global presence and reputation for innovation align perfectly with our capabilities in providing comprehensive cross-border air freight solutions. This partnership validates our ability to handle complex, time-sensitive logistics operations and demonstrates the trust that leading global technology brands place in our specialized services.”

About Jayud Global Logistics Limited

Jayud Global Logistics Limited is one of the leading Shenzhen-based end-to-end supply chain solution providers in China, focusing on cross-border logistics services. The Company benefits from the unique geographical advantages of providing a high degree of support for ocean, air, and overland logistics. The Company has established a global operation nexus featuring logistic facilities throughout major transportation hubs in China and globally, with footprints in 12 provinces in Mainland China and 16 countries across six continents. Jayud offers a comprehensive range of cross-border supply chain solutions, including freight forwarding, supply chain management, and other value-added services. With its strong service capabilities and research and development capabilities in proprietary IT systems, the Company provides customized and efficient logistics solutions and develops long-standing customer relationships. For more information, please visit the Company’s website: https://ir.jayud.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “aim”, “estimate”, “intend”, “plan”, “believe”, “is/are likely to”, “potential”, “continue” or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s registration statement and other filings with the SEC.

