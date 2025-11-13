Eviden Unveils its BullSequana XH3500, a Converged Supercomputing Platform for the AI-HPC Era

Paris, France – November 13, 2025 – Eviden, the Atos Group product brand leading in advanced computing, today announces the launch of BullSequana XH3500, its latest supercomputer built to support convergence of High-Performance Computing (HPC) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) workloads. Designed to scale beyond exascale performance, the BullSequana XH3500 combines cutting-edge hardware with a comprehensive software and application ecosystem, helping organizations accelerate scientific discovery, industrial innovation, and AI-driven breakthroughs.

Building on over two decades of HPC leadership, Eviden introduces the BullSequana XH3500 as a natural progression from the BullSequana XH3000, refining its hybrid computing strategy and harnessing the technological foundations laid by its predecessor.

With enhanced performance, energy-efficiency and scalability, the BullSequana XH3500 is at the center of a broader, integrated ecosystem of software, services, and expert support. This ecosystem brings together the critical elements of deployment, optimization, and innovation into a cohesive framework, accelerating time-to-value and enabling organizations to navigate the evolving landscape of HPC and AI with greater agility and confidence.

Compared to its predecessor, the BullSequana XH3500 delivers over 80% more electrical power per square meter and 30% greater cooling capacity per kilowatt, all within the same rack footprint. These improvements enable industry-leading performance density and energy efficiency, empowering organizations to meet growing computational needs without expanding data-center space and, therefore operating in a more sustainable way and significantly reducing cooling power requirements and overall environmental impact.

The BullSequana XH3500 also offers unparalleled flexibility thanks to its open, modular design. Customers can freely mix and match different computing, acceleration, and networking technologies to tailor configurations to their specific needs – from simulation and modeling to large-scale AI training. By ensuring full technology freedom and eliminating vendor lock-in, this unique approach allows seamless integration of next-generation processors and interconnects as they become available, while protecting long-term investments.

As more computing power implies more heat, energy efficiency and cooling are critical to the BullSequana XH3500’s design, the leading system to address AI factories’ frugality needs. The system features 100% fan-less 5th generation Direct Liquid Cooling (DLC) with warm water support (40°C / 104°F facility supply), enabling significant reductions in total cost of ownership (TCO) and supporting heat reuse and free-cooling strategies for greener operations. Complementary software tools provide intelligent power and resource management, dynamically optimizing performance and energy use in real time.

Bruno Lecointe, VP, global head of HPC, AI and Quantum Computing at Eviden, Atos Group said “The convergence of HPC and AI is redefining how we solve the world’s most complex challenges. Our mission is to accompany our customers throughout the entire lifecycle, accelerating applications, reducing time-to-solution, and maximizing the value and impact of their HPC-AI investments. With a modular architecture able to integrate diverse CPU, GPU and AI accelerators, the BullSequana XH3500 will support customers in meeting the demands of today’s AI factories and supercomputing centers, while its hybrid architecture lays the foundation for future technologies, including quantum computing.”

Addison Snell, CEO of Intersect360 Research highlighted “The BullSequana XH3500 addresses the top needs cited by users in our surveys, to bring AI capabilities to scientific and technical applications while still maintaining a focus on high-performance computing. By connecting AI to scientific discovery, Eviden is delivering application-ready deployments that are driven by real-world use cases. Eviden merges the vision of AI with the forefront of scientific discovery. Importantly, Eviden does this without locking into one vendor’s roadmap, which allows organizations to maintain flexibility and adapt quickly to innovation. And the modularity of the BullSequana XH3500 can be tailored to specific application needs with energy efficiency and the ability to incorporate new technologies over time.”

***

About Eviden

Eviden is the Atos Group brand for hardware and software products with c. € 1 billion in revenue, operating in 36 countries and comprising four business units: advanced computing, cybersecurity products, mission-critical systems and vision AI. As a next-generation technology leader, Eviden offers a unique combination of hardware and software technologies for businesses, public sector and defense organizations and research institutions, helping them to create value out of their data. Bringing together more than 4,500 world-class talents and holding more than 2,100 patents, Eviden provides a strong portfolio of innovative and eco-efficient solutions in AI, computing, security, data and applications.

About Atos Group

Atos Group is a global leader in digital transformation with c. 67,000 employees and annual revenue of c. € 10 billion, operating in 61 countries under two brands — Atos for services and Eviden for products. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high-performance computing, Atos Group is committed to a secure and decarbonized future and provides tailored AI-powered, end-to-end solutions for all industries. Atos Group is the brand under which Atos SE (Societas Europaea) operates. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea) and listed on Euronext Paris.

The purpose of Atos Group is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

Press contact

Constance Arnoux – constance.arnoux@eviden.com – +33 (0)6 44 12 16 35

Attachments