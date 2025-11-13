EZVIZ launches the Y2000 Smart Fingerprint Lock in Brazil, bringing faster and smarter front door security to local homes

SÃO PAULO, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EZVIZ, a global leader in smart home security, is redefining how Brazilian families protect and enter their homes with the launch of the Y2000 Smart Fingerprint Lock. Compact yet powerful, the Y2000 delivers unmatched speed, accuracy, and convenience, turning the simple act of opening a door into a smooth and effortless experience for every family member.

“Traditional locks and keys haven’t kept up with how people live today,” said Lorne Shen, Product Manager of Smart Locks at EZVIZ. We all know the feeling of losing keys or worrying if the door was really locked. The Y2000 puts that worry to rest. Your fingerprint now becomes your key.”

Traditional locks often come with hidden frustrations—misplaced keys, forgotten passcodes, or uncertainty about whether the door was truly locked. The Y2000 redefines that experience with its fingerprint unlocking, which verifies authorized users in just 0.3 seconds. Every touch is fast, accurate, and secure, offering a truly keyless lifestyle that feels effortless. Recognizing that every household has different needs, EZVIZ also provides multiple backup options: passcodes for trusted guests, mechanical keys for emergencies, and remote unlocking via the EZVIZ App for moments when family members arrive home before you do. The app also sends instant alerts whenever the lock is used, so homeowners can stay informed and in control, even from afar.

Beyond convenience, the Y2000 is designed to bring lasting peace of mind to every household. Its auto-lock function secures the door automatically after closing, so even if someone forgets, the home remains protected. Families can rely on the child lock setup to prevent accidental openings from inside, offering extra safety for young children or elderly family members. If any tampering or forced entry is detected, the built-in alarm responds instantly to warn users and discourage intrusion. Combined with a long-lasting battery and timely low-power reminders, the Y2000 operates with quiet consistency, day after day.

When paired with an EZVIZ camera, the Y2000 adds a real-time layer of awareness. As the door opens, the camera automatically turns toward the entrance, capturing who is entering or leaving. Through the EZVIZ App, users can view the footage instantly and, if needed, manage access remotely.

Contact: Charlene Li

email: lixiaolan15@ezviz.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1fa5b6aa-fe5e-4052-8777-6b69c781bc78