Terrestrial Energy Further Strengthens Executive Leadership to Accelerate U.S. Commercialization of its Integral Molten Salt Reactor

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terrestrial Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: IMSR) (“Terrestrial Energy” or “the Company”), a developer of small modular nuclear power plants using its Generation IV reactor technology, today announced the appointments of Jim Howe as Vice President of Government Relations and David O’Keefe as Vice President of Business Development & Project Management. These appointments expand the Company’s senior leadership team and accelerate the company’s program to deploy Integral Molten Salt Reactor (IMSR) plants across multiple market sectors.

Terrestrial Energy’s small and modular IMSR plant is designed to supply clean, firm, high-temperature cost-effective energy for industrial operations, data centers, and power grids – sectors now seeking large scalable solutions to meet rising market demand. The additions of Howe and O’Keefe further enhance Terrestrial Energy’s ability to capture this expanding market by deepening its engagements with federal and state government and expanding its project-execution capacity.

Jim Howe, a retired U.S. Coast Guard Captain with two decades of Washington leadership, joins from the United Coalition for Advanced Nuclear Power. His distinguished career includes advising the Vice President of the United States, leading Congressional Affairs for the Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Coast Guard, and advancing nuclear policy at ARC Clean Technology, Oklo, and Centrus Energy. At Terrestrial Energy, Howe will lead relationships with federal and state government, including engagements in Texas supporting the Company’s commercial IMSR plant project at the Texas A&M University System’s RELLIS campus.

David O’Keefe, CFA and CTP, brings 25 years of business-development and finance experience from Centrus Energy and Pacific Gas & Electric. He will oversee the RELLIS project’s commercial delivery, coordinate national laboratory and Department of Energy (DOE) relationships, and expand the Company’s pipeline of IMSR plant deployment opportunities in the U.S.

“Jim and David bring a wealth of valuable expertise in government relations and project management that will be critical to our ongoing efforts to commercialize IMSR technology," said Simon Irish, CEO of Terrestrial Energy. “Their leadership further strengthens our ability to deliver clean firm and cost-competitive energy at scale for data centers, industry, and the U.S. grid – driving tangible long-term value for our shareholders and partners as America expands its nuclear-energy infrastructure.”

These appointments come during a year of pivotal market developments and business achievements that have advanced Terrestrial Energy’s commercialization pathway for IMSR plants and significantly strengthened its market position. Recent milestones include:

Selection to site a commercial IMSR plant at Texas A&M’s RELLIS campus, advancing one of the first commercial Generation IV reactor projects under ERCOT jurisdiction (February 2025);

With recent nuclear sector developments, the Company’s trajectory is aligned with federal policy directing the U.S. government to accelerate deployment of advanced nuclear technologies and scale nuclear generation capacity towards 400 GW by 2050.

Supported by multiple DOE programs, strong institutional partnerships, commercial site development, multi-year regulatory and supply chain development, the Company’s progress places it at the forefront of the U.S. nuclear energy renaissance.

About Terrestrial Energy

Terrestrial Energy is a developer of Generation IV nuclear plants that use its proprietary Integral Molten Salt Reactor (IMSR). The IMSR captures the transformative operating benefits of molten salt reactor technology in a plant design that represents true innovation in capital efficiency, cost reduction, versatility and functionality of nuclear energy supply. IMSR plants are designed to be small and modular for distributed supply of low-cost, reliable, dispatchable, clean, high-temperature industrial heat and electricity, and to be customized for dual-use energy role relevant to many industrial applications, such as petrochemical and chemical synthesis, and data center operation. In so doing, IMSR plants extend the application of nuclear energy far beyond electric power markets. Their deployment will support the rapid global decarbonization of the primary energy system across a broad spectrum and increase its sustainability. Terrestrial Energy uses an innovative plant design together with proven and demonstrated molten salt reactor technology and standard nuclear fuel for a nuclear plant with a unique set of operating characteristics and compelling transformative commercial potential. Terrestrial Energy is engaged with regulators, suppliers, industrial partners and energy end-users to build, license and commission the first IMSR plants in the early 2030s.

Important Information for Shareholders

Terrestrial Energy Investor Center:

Terrestrial Energy Media & Investor Contact:

