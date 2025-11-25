Terrestrial Energy to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terrestrial Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: IMSR) (“Terrestrial Energy” or “the Company”), a developer of small modular nuclear power plants using its Generation IV reactor technology, announced today that the Company will be participating in the following investor conferences:

B. Riley Securities Convergence Conference: AI, Blockchain & Energy on December 4 th , 2025, in New York City.

, 2025, in New York City. 2nd Annual Craig-Hallum Nuclear Energy Forum on December 11th, 2025, (virtual).

Members of the senior leadership team, including Simon Irish, Chief Executive Officer, and Brian Thrasher, Chief Financial Officer, will be hosting 1x1 meetings at both events. If you wish to schedule a 1x1 meeting at either conference, please contact your respective salesperson.

About Terrestrial Energy

Terrestrial Energy is a developer of Generation IV nuclear plants that use its proprietary Integral Molten Salt Reactor (IMSR). The IMSR captures the transformative operating benefits of molten salt reactor technology in a plant design that represents true innovation in capital efficiency, cost reduction, versatility and functionality of nuclear energy supply. IMSR plants are designed to be small and modular for distributed supply of low-cost, reliable, dispatchable, clean, high-temperature industrial heat and electricity, and to be customized for dual-use energy role relevant to many industrial applications, such as petrochemical and chemical synthesis, and data center operation. In so doing, IMSR plants extend the application of nuclear energy far beyond electric power markets. Their deployment will support the rapid global decarbonization of the primary energy system across a broad spectrum and increase its sustainability. Terrestrial Energy uses an innovative plant design together with proven and demonstrated molten salt reactor technology and standard nuclear fuel for a nuclear plant with a unique set of operating characteristics and compelling transformative commercial potential. Terrestrial Energy is engaged with regulators, suppliers, industrial partners and energy end-users to build, license and commission the first IMSR plants in the early 2030s.

Terrestrial Energy Investor Center:

https://www.terrestrialenergy.com/investors

Terrestrial Energy Media & Investor Contact:

TerrestrialEnergy@icrinc.com