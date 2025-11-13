PodcastOne (Nasdaq: PODC) Partners with Dating Coach and Matchmaker Blaine Anderson to Launch New Relationship Podcast Help Me, I’m Single

Anderson Has Worked With Over 7,000 People Around the Globe and Across 6 Continents

Help Me, I’m Single is the 17th Podcast Added to PodcastOne Network in 2025

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PodcastOne (NASDAQ: PODC ), a leading publisher and podcast sales network, announced today that it partnered with a leading dating coach and matchmaker Blaine Anderson to launch a brand-new weekly podcast, Help Me, I’m Single.

Help Me, I’m Single is a hilarious, brutally honest, and sometimes emotional podcast hosted by Anderson, alongside rotating comedian co-hosts who bring their voice, wit, and point of view to the conversation. Each episode features a single guest undergoing a full-blown dating intervention. It’s messy, awkward, revealing, and educational. Part reality show, part therapy session, part comedy roast, Help Me, I’m Single blends high-stakes vulnerability with sharp, laugh-out-loud moments.

“Blaine is one of the most trusted voices in the relationship space and we’re excited to welcome her to PodcastOne,” said Kit Gray, President of PodcastOne. “Help Me, I’m Single is exactly the kind of smart, engaging, and relatable content that our listeners and advertisers crave. It’s funny, vulnerable, and genuinely useful — everything a great podcast should be.”

Blaine Anderson is one of the most recognized modern dating coaches, having helped thousands of men and women improve their confidence, communication, and relationship outcomes through personalized coaching and online programs. Her work has been featured in major media outlets, and her social media community reaches hundreds of thousands of followers who rely on her straightforward, evidence-based advice.

PodcastOne’s full roster of top ranked podcasts includes programming across top genres such as news, comedy, true crime, sports and society and culture and includes shows such as The Jordan Harbinger Show, Karma and Chaos, The Adam Carolla Show, Stassi, Off The Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe, LadyGang, Gals on the Go, The Prosecutors, Court Junkie, Pop Apologists and Varnamtown. PodcastOne shows are available through PodcastOne , Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, iHeart, Amazon and wherever podcasts are heard.

About PodcastOne

PodcastOne (Nasdaq: PODC) is a leading podcast platform that provides creators and advertisers with a comprehensive 360-degree solution in sales, marketing, public relations, production, and distribution. PodcastOne has surpassed 3.9 billion total downloads with a community of 200 top podcasters, including Adam Carolla, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Jordan Harbinger, LadyGang, A&E's Cold Case Files, and Varnamtown. PodcastOne has built a distribution network reaching over 1 billion monthly impressions across all channels, including YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and iHeartRadio. PodcastOne is also the parent company of PodcastOne Pro which offers fully customizable production packages for brands, professionals, or hobbyists. For more information, visit www.podcastone.com and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , YouTube , and X at @podcastone.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are “forward-looking statements,” which may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as “may,” “might,” “will,” “will likely result,” “would,” “should,” “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “intend,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “seek,” “continue,” “target” or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including: LiveOne’s reliance on its largest OEM customer for a substantial percentage of its revenue; LiveOne’s and PodcastOne’s ability to consummate any proposed financing, acquisition, merger, distribution or other transaction, the timing of the consummation of any such proposed event, including the risks that a condition to the consummation of any such event would not be satisfied within the expected timeframe or at all, or that the consummation of any proposed financing, acquisition, merger, special dividend, distribution or transaction will not occur or whether any such event will enhance shareholder value; PodcastOne’s ability to continue as a going concern; PodcastOne’s ability to attract, maintain and increase the number of its listeners; PodcastOne identifying, acquiring, securing and developing content; LiveOne’s intent to repurchase shares of its and/or PodcastOne’s common stock from time to time under LiveOne’s announced stock repurchase program and the timing, price, and quantity of repurchases, if any, under the program; LiveOne’s ability to maintain compliance with certain financial and other covenants; PodcastOne successfully implementing its growth strategy, including relating to its technology platforms and applications; management’s relationships with industry stakeholders; LiveOne’s ability to repay its indebtedness when due; LiveOne’s ability to satisfy the conditions for closing on its announced additional convertible debentures financing; LiveOne’s ability to implement its recently announced digital assets treasury strategy and/or purchase digital assets from time to time pursuant to such strategy, including for up to the maximum announced amount, and other risks related to such strategy; uncertain and unfavorable outcomes in legal proceedings and/or PodcastOne’s and/or LiveOne’s ability to pay any amounts due in connection with any such legal proceedings; changes in economic conditions; competition; risks and uncertainties applicable to the businesses of PodcastOne, LiveOne and/or LiveOne’s other subsidiaries; and other risks, uncertainties and factors including, but not limited to, those described in PodcastOne’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on July 2, 2025, PodcastOne’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2025, filed with the SEC on August 14, 2025, and in PodcastOne’s other filings and submissions with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and PodcastOne disclaims any obligation to update these statements, except as may be required by law. PodcastOne intends that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.