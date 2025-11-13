Slow Payments Cost $299 Billion in 2025—a Hidden 14% Tax on U.S. Construction

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rabbet today released the 2025 Construction Payments Report, finding that slow and inconsistent payment practices function like a hidden 14% tax on projects—costing the U.S. construction market an estimated $299 billion in 2025. The study shows the fastest path to lower costs isn’t waiting on macro conditions; it’s making payment timing predictable and using it as a procurement lever that earns sharper pricing and steadier progress.

“This year’s data is blunt: pay predictably or pay more,” said Will Mitchell, CEO of Rabbet. “Payment timing is one of the few levers of competitive advantage. When you treat predictability as a procurement strategy, contractors sharpen their pencils, schedules stabilize, and the 14% slow-pay tax starts to disappear.”

Online survey fielded September 2025 among 125 U.S. contractors (97 general contractors; 28 subcontractors) across building and specialty trades. Results are compared with prior years to assess trends.

