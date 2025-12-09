Rabbet Launches Central Inbox to Eliminate Document Chaos for Real Estate Developers

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rabbet, the leading provider of construction finance software for commercial real estate developers, today announced Central Inbox, a new feature powered by Rabbet AI Document Router that centralizes document collection and routing from general contractors and vendors.

Real estate development teams receive invoices, pay applications, lien waivers and other supporting documents from a wide range of external vendors—often scattered across email threads. Without a centralized intake point, teams spend hours sorting files, managing document storage, tracking down missing information, and routing documents to the right project. This fragmented process creates unnecessary manual work while limiting visibility, slowing payments, and increasing compliance risk.

Central Inbox solves this by giving every developer one email address for all vendor submissions. Rabbet AI Document Router automatically evaluates incoming messages and suggests the correct project and draw, while keeping users firmly in control of final routing decisions.

“Rabbet’s Central Inbox gives us a single destination for all incoming invoices, bringing consistency to our process and reducing the chance of documents landing in the wrong project. I can review and route everything in one place, confirm the AI’s work before finalizing, and the AI-driven routing has been accurate and easy to work with. The pilot has been promising, and we expect to cut our document-intake steps from five to one when we roll this out to our vendors.”

— **Tammarra Kutz, InLight**

For pilot participants with existing AP inboxes, Central Inbox plugs in seamlessly.

“Rabbet’s Central Inbox has been a smooth addition to our process. Our team already routes all invoices through our AP inbox, so adopting this feature was seamless. This update has significantly reduced errors in invoices being emailed to the wrong project in Rabbet. One simple email address and Rabbet does all the leg work in assigning to the correct project. Love it!”

— **Jennifer, Parallel**

Central inbox addresses a growing operational problem. Developers are managing more projects, more vendors, and more documentation than ever. When documents arrive scattered across inboxes, or worse, go missing, teams spend hours manually preparing draws, delaying submission, reviews and funding to delays in review and funding.

Central Inbox eliminates that risk by creating:

One inbox for all projects: Replace dozens of project emails addresses with a single, branded inbox.

AI-suggested project matches: Rabbet AI Router analyzes sender, subject, body text, and attachments to propose the most likely project they are associated with.

Human-in-the-loop review: Users approve each suggested match before anything is routed, maintaining the level of control and accountability developers expect.

Tight connection to Rabbet workflows: Approved documents route instantly into the right project so teams can code, approve, and build draw packages with confidence - supporting on-time, on-budget delivery.

Clear audit trail: Every routing decision is recorded, helping teams demonstrate consistent processes and reduce the risk of misplaced or untracked documentation.





Existing customers can contact their Rabbet Customer Success representative or email support at help@rabbet.com to learn more and enable the feature.

Prospective customers can learn more at https://rabbet.com/features/central-inbox

For more information, attend the webinar this Friday, December 12, at 12 PM EST. Register here.

About Rabbet

Rabbet transforms construction finance for real estate developers, construction lenders, and their partners. By centralizing project data, documentation, and financial workflows in a single platform, Rabbet helps teams reduce manual work, improve visibility, and make more confident decisions across their portfolios. Founded in Austin, Texas, Rabbet has supported tens of billions of dollars in construction and capital expenditure projects. For more information, visit rabbet.com.

Media Contact:

Paco Banuelos

Director of Marketing, Rabbet

pbanuelos@rabbet.com

828-962-3294