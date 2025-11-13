AlphaTON Capital and SingularityNET Join Forces to Accelerate Telegram’s Cocoon AI – Growing the Ethical, Decentralized AI Ecosystem

Lisbon, Portugal, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AlphaTON Capital Corp. (Nasdaq: ATON), a leading digital asset company focused on growing the Telegram ecosystem, today announced a strategic partnership with SingularityNET, CUDO Compute, and Vertical Data to accelerate the development and deployment of Telegram's Cocoon AI network. The collaboration will deploy a new fleet of high-performance GPUs housed in a sustainable, hydroelectricity-powered data center in Sweden, marking a significant milestone in the convergence of ethical AI, data privacy, and environmental responsibility.





The partnership addresses a critical infrastructure gap in the rapidly evolving AI landscape: the need for decentralized, privacy-preserving computing power that operates without compromising environmental sustainability. Cocoon AI, Telegram's privacy-focused artificial intelligence initiative, enables users to maintain control over their data while accessing cutting-edge AI capabilities—a vision that aligns seamlessly with AlphaTON's mission to bridge traditional finance with blockchain-powered innovation.

"This partnership represents the future of AI infrastructure—one where privacy, sustainability, and decentralization aren't competing priorities, but foundational principles," said Brittany Kaiser, CEO of AlphaTON Capital Corp. "At AlphaTON, we've always believed that technology should empower individuals, not exploit them. By bringing together SingularityNET's leadership in decentralized AI, the computational expertise of CUDO and Vertical Data, and our commitment to sustainable infrastructure, we're building the backbone for an AI ecosystem that respects both human rights and planetary boundaries."

"The AI revolution demands massive computational resources, but it doesn't have to come at the expense of our planet or our privacy," Kaiser added. "Our hydroelectric-powered GPU infrastructure demonstrates that we can scale AI responsibly—combining the transparency of blockchain technology with the accountability of verified renewable energy usage."

The GPU fleet - structured and financed through Vertical Data’s GPUFinancing.com subsidiary - will be deployed in hydroelectric-powered facilities, leveraging renewable energy to minimize the carbon footprint of AI training and inference operations. This infrastructure will support Cocoon AI's decentralized architecture, enabling privacy-preserving machine learning that keeps user data encrypted and under user control throughout the AI interaction process.

SingularityNET, a decentralized AI platform enabling anyone to create, share, and monetize AI services at scale, along with CUDO Compute and Vertical Data bring specialized expertise in high-performance computing infrastructure, while GPUFinancing.com supports capital deployment and structured financing of advanced GPU assets for decentralized AI workloads.

“Decentralized AI requires decentralized infrastructure,” said Janet Adams COO of SingularityNET Foundation. “This partnership with AlphaTON Capital demonstrates how we can scale AI capabilities while maintaining the ethical foundations that make AI trustworthy. Privacy and sustainability aren’t obstacles in AI development - they’re competitive advantages.”

“The convergence of decentralized AI and distributed GPU financing marks a new chapter in computing,” said Deven Soni, CEO of Vertical Data and GPUFinancing.com. “Our mission is to make cutting-edge compute accessible through innovative financing solutions - allowing ethical, sustainable, and decentralized AI projects like Cocoon AI to scale rapidly without the constraints of centralized capital or infrastructure. This partnership is proof that responsible AI can be both profitable and planet-positive.”

The partnership builds on AlphaTON's strategic positioning within the TON and Telegram ecosystem, where the company has established itself as one of the largest corporate holders of TON tokens. With over 1 billion monthly active users, Telegram represents one of the world's largest potential markets for privacy-preserving AI applications, from intelligent messaging assistants to decentralized content moderation and translation services.

The collaboration also reflects growing institutional recognition that the next generation of AI infrastructure must be built differently—prioritizing user sovereignty over data, environmental responsibility in energy consumption, and decentralized governance over centralized control. By combining AlphaTON's capital and sustainability expertise with SingularityNET's decentralized AI protocols and the technical capabilities of CUDO Compute and Vertical Data, the partnership aims to set new standards for ethical AI deployment at scale.

Financial terms of the partnership are subject to final definitive agreements. The initial GPU deployment is expected to begin in Q4 2025, with plans to scale operations throughout 2026 and beyond based on demand from Cocoon AI network participants.

About AlphaTON Capital Corp.

AlphaTON Capital Corp. (Nasdaq: ATON) is a publicly traded digital asset treasury company focused on the TON blockchain and Telegram ecosystem. The company strategically acquires and manages digital assets while investing in infrastructure and partnerships that expand the utility and adoption of blockchain technology. AlphaTON is committed to bridging traditional finance with decentralized innovation, creating long-term value for shareholders while supporting the development of privacy-preserving, user-empowering technologies. For more information, visit https://alphatoncapital.com

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET was founded by Dr. Ben Goertzel with the mission of creating a decentralized, democratic, inclusive and beneficial Artificial General Intelligence. An ‘AGI’ that is not dependent on any central entity, that is open for anyone and not restricted to the narrow goals of a single corporation or even a single country.

SingularityNET team includes seasoned engineers, scientists, researchers, entrepreneurs, and marketers. Our core platform and AI teams are further complemented by specialized teams devoted to application areas such as finance, robotics, biomedical AI, energy optimization, media, arts and entertainment. Learn more about SingularityNET: https://singularitynet.io

SingularityNet is part of the Artificial Superintelligence Alliance. For more information: https://superintelligence.io/

About CUDO Compute

CUDO Compute is a high-performance GPU infrastructure provider and an official NVIDIA Cloud Partner. Delivering dedicated GPU clusters for enterprise AI with over 2 decades of experience in cloud, data and enterprise infrastructure.



CUDO designs, builds and operates AI factories that accelerate enterprise outcomes, enabling the growth of flexible, sovereign and AI-ready infrastructure, trusted by leading partners and investors globally.

About Vertical Data

Vertical Data delivers full-stack AI for enterprises, offering turnkey hardware, financing, colocation, and managed services to power your success. Vertical Data’s mission is to Simplify AI adoption for enterprises - with a focus on edge deployments in underserved markets where traditional providers fall short. For more information: https://verticaldata.io/

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to future events or AlphaTON's future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, the development and adoption of AI technologies, cryptocurrency market volatility, regulatory developments, technical challenges in infrastructure deployment, and general economic conditions. AlphaTON undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

