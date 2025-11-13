Pediatrician Dr. Lauren Crosby Shares How Nutrition Can Help Kids Learn and Thrive in the Classroom on YourUpdateTV

Helping Kids Learn, and Thrive This School Year

From daily nutrition tips to SmartyPants Kids Multi & Omegas, learn why brain health is becoming just as important as immune support in the classroom

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the school year hits full swing, students are tackling heavier homework loads, fall activities, and early test season—all of which demand focus, stamina, and strong cognitive health. During a recent satellite media tour in partnership with SmartyPants Vitamins and D S Simon Media, Dr. Lauren Crosby, pediatrician and parenting expert, shared how parents can help kids stay sharp, focused, and thriving through the school year with nutrition that supports both brain and immune health.

While traditional back-to-school preparation focuses on supplies and schedules, parents are increasingly prioritizing ways to support their kids’ cognitive development and classroom performance.

According to recent SmartyPants research**, parents now view cognitive development and brain health on equal footing with immune support—a clear shift toward mental readiness as a top wellness priority. Focus on brain health continues to rise, with moms emphasizing that helping their kids stay sharp and prepared for the classroom is just as important as protecting them from seasonal illnesses.

Dr. Crosby shared how SmartyPants Kids Multi & Omegas—a delicious, high-quality vitamin formulated with 16 essential nutrients—helps bridge nutritional gaps to support kids’ brain health*, immune health, and overall wellness. Key ingredients include Vitamin D, C, B12, B6, Omega-3 DHA & EPA from Algal Oil and more.

“Kids are busier than ever, both in and out of the classroom,” said Dr. Lauren Crosby. “Good nutrition is the foundation for focus, learning, and long-term well-being. SmartyPants Kids Multi & Omegas makes it easy for parents to support that balance every day.”

SmartyPants Vitamins continues to empower families with science-based nutrition and high-quality ingredients designed to support the growing demands of today’s kids. With taste, quality, and transparency at the forefront, SmartyPants makes healthy routines something families can actually look forward to.

To learn more about SmartyPants Vitamins and explore the full range of products for kids and families, visit smartypantsvitamins.com.



Disclaimers:

* Iodine, Riboflavin, Biotin, and Vitamins B6, B12, and C Support Brain Health.

* These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

**MetrixLab, SmartyPants Athena Claims/SV Test, April 2025. Base: U.S. Females 25–54, n=150 (Children 4–12 segment)

About Dr. Crosby Formal:

Dr. Lauren Crosby is a nationally recognized pediatrician and parenting expert with over two decades of experience. She is board certified by the American Board of Pediatrics, a Fellow of the American Academy of Pediatrics, and served as Chief Resident during her training at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. She is also a spokesperson for the AAP, a medical advisor for the Make-A-Wish Foundation, and a trusted media consultant on children's health. Dr. Crosby currently practices at La Peer Pediatrics in Beverly Hills and is an attending physician at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

