Former PayPal and Apex Crypto Executives Join zerohash Boards to Accelerate Stablecoin and Payments Growth

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- zerohash , the leading crypto and stablecoin-as-a-service platform, today announced the appointment of Aaron Karczmer and Danny Rosenthal to its Boards of Directors. Together, they bring decades of leadership across payments, regulation, and financial infrastructure to guide zerohash through its next phase of growth.

Karczmer, former Chief Enterprise Services Officer at PayPal and longtime American Express executive, joins the zerohash llc Board, which oversees the company’s US-regulated custody and money-movement entity. Rosenthal, former CEO of Apex Crypto and CTO at PEAK6, joins the zerohash liquidity services Board, which focuses on the firm’s global liquidity stack. This different board structure reflects zerohash’s commitment to maintaining strong regulatory oversight while scaling its operational and product capabilities globally.

“Global finance is already converging with digital assets, and operational scale and regulatory trust have never been more critical,” said Edward Woodford, Founder and CEO of zerohash. “Aaron and Danny have both built and operated some of the most complex financial systems in the world. Their expertise will be invaluable as zerohash continues to lead the evolution of how money moves instantly, globally, and compliantly.”

Aaron Karczmer said: “I’m thrilled to join the zerohash Board at a time when the intersection of regulation, innovation, and trust matters more than ever. zerohash is setting the standard for how regulated infrastructure can power the next era of payments and finance, and I look forward to helping zerohash drive that forward.”

Danny Rosenthal said: “This is a pivotal moment for institutional payments and digital assets. The convergence of high-speed settlement, tokenization, and regulatory clarity is creating real transformation. zerohash is at the center of that movement, and I’m excited to support the team in unlocking the next generation of liquidity and payments flows.”

These appointments underscore zerohash’s momentum in payments and stablecoin innovation, following a year of significant partnerships and regulatory milestones. The company recently secured MiCAR authorization in Europe , partnered with Worldpay , Canton Network , and Public.com to power embedded digital asset experiences, and closed a $104 million Series D-2 fundraise to accelerate global growth.

As financial institutions and enterprises move onchain, zerohash provides the trusted infrastructure powering this shift and partners with them to build a world where every company operates on blockchain rails.

About Aaron Karczmer

Karczmer currently serves as Chief Executive Officer at K2 Integrity, a leading risk, compliance, and cyber advisory and managed services firm. Previously, he was Executive Vice President and Chief Enterprise Services Officer at PayPal Holdings, Inc., where he led global functions including customer service, risk and compliance policy and operations, and regulatory and government relations. He also held senior risk and compliance roles at American Express. He began his career in the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, where he co-founded the Identity Theft and Cybercrime Unit.

About Danny Rosenthal

Rosenthal is the Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Nutshell Labs, a fintech and marketplace infrastructure firm supporting leading trading, clearing, and crypto ventures. He previously served as CEO of Apex Crypto and CTO of PEAK6, where he designed and operated risk, clearing, and payments systems for high-volume trading and marketplace platforms.

About the zerohash Boards:

Karczmer joins the following independent board members on the zerohash llc Board:

Julie Myers Wood, CEO at Guidepost Solutions, with former roles at the Department of Homeland Security, The White House, the U.S. Department of Commerce, the U.S. Department of Justice, and U.S. Treasury.

Kathleen Camilli, National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) Public/Private Board Director, former Chief U.S. Economist at Credit Suisse.

Aaron Anderson, Chief Accounting Officer, Meta; Former SVP & Global Treasurer, PayPal.





Rosenthal joins the following independent board members on the zerohash liquidity services Board:

Cynthia Meyn, independent consulting Chief Operating Officer and Special Advisor to Reverence Capital Partners, with former executive roles at PIMCO, Morgan Stanley, and AllianceBernstein.





About zerohash

zerohash is the leading infrastructure provider for crypto, stablecoin, and tokenized assets. Its API and embeddable dev-kit enable innovators to easily launch solutions across cross-border payments, commerce, trading, remittance, payroll, tokenization, and on/off-ramps. The company has a global regulatory footprint across the EU, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, Bermuda, and the U.S., and operates regulated entities in 51 U.S. jurisdictions. For more information, visit zerohash.com.

Disclosures

zerohash services and product offerings may not be available in all jurisdictions. zerohash accounts are not subject to FDIC or SIPC protections, or any such equivalent protections that may exist outside of the US. zerohash’s technical support and enablement of any asset is not an endorsement of such asset and is not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any crypto asset. zerohash is not registered with the SEC or FINRA.

