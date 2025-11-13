Bring on the Feast! Round Table Pizza Launches Catering Program

Dig into Meal Bundles Fit for All Royal Gatherings

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Round Table Pizza, a leading pizza franchise owned by FAT Brands Inc. known for its commitment to quality and authenticity, is giving its fans the royal treatment with a freshly baked catering program, featuring four meal bundles boasting fan-favorite menu items, and perfection in every bite.

Each catering bundle brings bold flavor, and incorporates signature offerings, including specialty pizzas, irresistible shareables, fresh salads and more. The bundles, perfect for serving groups of 10-12, are as follows:

The Noble Spread: One Large Specialty Pizza, Two Large One Topping Pizzas, 12 Twists (Garlic Parmesan or Churro), 12 Wings (Classic or Boneless) and two Family Garden Salads (64 oz.)

Wingdom of Flavor: One Large Specialty Pizza, Two Large One Topping Pizzas and 24 Wings (Classic or Boneless)

A Tale of Twists: One Large Specialty Pizza, Two Large One Topping Pizzas​ and 12 Twists (Garlic Parmesan or Churro)

The Royal Classic: One Large Specialty Pizza, Two Large One Topping Pizzas​ and two Family Garden Salads (64 oz.)

“For over 65 years, we have been committed to ‘sharing a little pizza with someone you love,’ and with the launch of our catering program, we are making it easier than ever for fans to enjoy Round Table Pizza together, whether it’s to celebrate every day moments or special occasions,” said Tisha Bartlett, Vice President of Marketing of Round Table Pizza.

Since its founding in 1959, Round Table Pizza has been recognized as "Pizza Royalty™” for its dedication to using gold-standard ingredients like high-quality meats and the brand’s signature three cheese blend. Each pizza is hand-crafted with legendary toppings layered to the edge of Round Table’s perfectly baked crust.

For more information on Round Table Pizza or to place a catering order, visit roundtablepizza.com.

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets, and develops fast casual, quick-service, casual dining, and polished casual dining concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 18 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Smokey Bones, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit fatbrands.com.

About Round Table Pizza

Inspired by the honor, valor, and revelry of the Knights of the Round Table, Round Table Pizza’s superior pizza and commitment to quality and authenticity have earned the reputation of “Pizza Royalty™” for over 60 years. With approximately 400 restaurants across the globe, Round Table celebrates community, family and making merry. For more information, visit www.roundtablepizza.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Erin Mandzik, FAT Brands

emandzik@fatbrands.com

860-212-6509