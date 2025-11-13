DigiCert and Citrix NetScaler Automate Certificate Management Across Hybrid Environments

Lehi, Utah and Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DigiCert, a global leader in intelligent trust, and Citrix, a business unit of Cloud Software Group, Inc., have announced an integration that automates the entire lifecycle of SSL/TLS certificates, from issuance to renewal. This collaboration pairs DigiCert’s capabilities with Citrix NetScaler’s Zero-Touch Certificate Management (ZTCM) and ACME protocol integration, empowering enterprises to maintain continuous security and compliance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The ACME integration supports both DigiCert CertCentral and DigiCert Trust Lifecycle Manager (TLM), giving enterprises flexibility in how they automate certificate workflows. Organizations using TLM gain additional advantages through advanced policy enforcement, delegated administration, and centralized visibility across multi-cloud and hybrid environments.

As certificate lifetimes are shortened across the industry from 398 days to 47 days, the need for automation has become critical. Manual processes are no longer scalable, leaving organizations vulnerable to outages, configuration errors, and compliance lapses. Together, DigiCert and Citrix NetScaler are helping enterprises adapt to this shift by delivering a fully automated, certificate management framework that minimizes risk while reducing operational overhead.

The DigiCert integration with Citrix NetScaler’s ZTCM is managed directly through the ACME protocol, enabling fully automated certificate issuance, installation, and renewal across NetScaler-managed applications and environments. Key benefits include:

Operational Efficiency: Eliminates manual certificate tasks and reduces administrative overhead.

Continuous Security: Ensures consistent and compliant encryption across distributed systems.

Reduced Downtime Risk: Prevents outages caused by expired or misconfigured certificates.

Scalability: Supports hybrid and multi-cloud deployments through centralized automation.

Crypto-agility: Centralized management and automation enable fast, organized implementation of advances like post-quantum cryptography.

“The cryptographic landscape is undergoing rapid transformation, and shorter certificate lifetimes are just one part of that change,” said Anthony Ricci, AVP of Solutions Engineering at DigiCert. “Our integration with Citrix NetScaler enables enterprises to automate every stage of certificate management—from issuance to renewal—ensuring uptime, compliance, and crypto-agility across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.”

“Enterprises are being forced to rethink how they manage encryption at scale,” said Steve Shah, SVP/GM at Citrix NetScaler. “As certificate lifetimes shrink, the margin for error disappears. Our collaboration with DigiCert helps organizations automate certificate management from end to end, simplifying operations, improving reliability, and ensuring that security keeps pace with the speed of modern business.”

The integration is available today to all Citrix NetScaler enterprise customers worldwide.

