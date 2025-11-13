Enterprise IoT Market Set to Reach USD 1.76 Billion by 2033 Amid Growing Demand for Smart Connectivity | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Enterprise IoT Market size was valued at USD 0.63 Billion in 2025E and is expected to reach USD 1.76 Billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 13.73% over 2026-2033.

The growing adoption of smart technologies and linked devices across multiple industry verticals that enable real-time monitoring, predictive maintenance, and process automation is driving the enterprise IoT market growth.





The U.S. Enterprise IoT Market size was USD 0.15 Billion in 2025E and is expected to reach USD 0.42 Billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 13.45% over 2026-2033.

The U.S. market growth is driven by widespread adoption of connected devices, cloud platforms, and AI analytics. Industries leverage IoT for real-time monitoring, predictive maintenance, and process automation, enhancing efficiency, reducing costs, and enabling data-driven decision-making.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Component, in 2025, Hardware Led the Market with a Share of 57.30%; Software & Solutions is the Fastest-growing Segment with a CAGR of 14.60%

The Hardware lead the market in 2025, due to the essential role of sensors, gateways, and connected devices are the critical components required to deliver IoT operations across industries. Software & Solutions are the fastest-growing segment with strong growth in AI-powered analytics, edge computing and IoT platform solutions.

By Enterprise Type, in 2025, Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) Dominated the Market with a Share of 64.20%; Large Enterprises are Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 13.50%

The Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) lead the market in 2025, due to adoption as they integrate connected devices and IoT solutions to enhance efficiency, productivity and lower costs. Large Enterprises are the fastest-growing segment, due to growing investments in sophisticated IoT platforms, AI integration and edge computing solutions.

By Deployment Model, in 2025, Cloud Led the Market with a Share of 71.24%; Hybrid is the Fastest-growing Segment with a CAGR of 16.14%

The Cloud leads the market in 2025, as businesses depend more on cloud platforms for scaling capabilities, better flexibility and managing of connected devices and IoT data. Hybrid is a fastest growing segment as large enterprises are wanting the growth of cloud with the control of on-prem.

By End-Use, in 2025, Manufacturing Led the Market with a Share of 27.96%; Healthcare is the Fastest-growing Segment with a CAGR of 15.30%

The Manufacturing leads the market in 2025, driven by as businesses continue to deploy more connected devices and IoT technologies to streamline manufacturing processes and make equipment more productive while enabling predictive maintenance. Healthcare sector is a fastest growing segment due to an increasing current consumption of connected medical devices, remote patient monitoring and smart hospital systems.

Regional Insights:

The North America dominated the Enterprise IoT Market in 2025E, with over 34.10% revenue share, due to advanced digital infrastructure, leading to a heavy deployment of connected devices and investments made by various industries for smart technologies.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to have the fastest-growing CAGR 14.64%, owing to a surge in demand for enterprise IoT solutions and services from industry verticals such as manufacturing, energy and utilities, transportation and logistics, and telcos.

Key Companies:

Intel Corporation

Qualcomm

Texas Instruments

Bosch

Siemens AG

STMicroelectronics

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Juniper Networks

Nokia

3M Company

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Microsoft Corporation

Google Cloud

Oracle Corporation

PTC Inc.

SAP SE

IBM Corporation

Cisco Systems Inc.

Accenture

Deloitte

Enterprise IoT Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 0.63 Billion Market Size by 2033 USD 1.76 Billion CAGR CAGR of 13.73% From 2026 to 2033 Base Year 2025E Forecast Period 2026-2033 Historical Data 2022-2024 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Component (Hardware, Software & Solutions, Services)

• By Enterprise Type (Small & Medium Sized Enterprise, Large Enterprise)

• By Deployment Model (Cloud, Hybrid, On Premise)

• By End-use (Manufacturing, Oil & Gas, Utilities, Transport, BFSI, IT & Telecomm, Healthcare, Others) Customization Scope Available upon request Pricing Available upon request

Recent Developments:

In August 2025 , Qualcomm launched the Dragonwing Q-6690, the first enterprise processor integrating ultra-high frequency RFID directly into the chip. This launch strengthens Qualcomm’s position in the enterprise IoT and smart logistics markets.

, Qualcomm launched the Dragonwing Q-6690, the first enterprise processor integrating ultra-high frequency RFID directly into the chip. This launch strengthens Qualcomm’s position in the enterprise IoT and smart logistics markets. In October 2025, Texas Instruments (TI) launched new power management devices for AI computing, targeting next-generation AI infrastructures in data centers. These devices aim to improve energy efficiency and support high-performance edge AI applications.

