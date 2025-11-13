SEGG Media Set to Acquire Ad Technology Leader Triggy.AI

FORT WORTH, Texas, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEGG Media Corporation (Nasdaq: SEGG, LTRYW) (“SEGG Media” or “the Company”) today announces it has signed a binding Letter of Intent (the “LOI”) to acquire Triggy.AI (“Triggy”), an artificial intelligence technology company specializing in dynamic ad‑revenue formats and gamified engagement solutions. The proposed acquisition is scheduled to close on or before November 28 and will represent a significant advancement in SEGG Media’s technology capabilities to strengthen recurring revenue, deepen audience engagement and scale monetization across its global digital ecosystem.

Founded more than five years ago by experienced gaming and sports‑technology entrepreneurs, Triggy has developed an advanced AI engine used by multiple international brands that drives engagement and advertising optimization for several international brands. Its proprietary platform delivers personalized, real‑time user interactions that increase dwell time, engagement, and conversion which contribute to predictable monthly recurring revenue from enterprise clients.

Integrating Triggy’s technology across SEGG Media’s portfolio, including flagship brands Sports.com, Lottery.com and Concerts.com, will strengthen the Company’s ability to deliver next-generation content formats, data‑driven advertising, and immersive fan experiences at scale.

Tim Scoffham, CEO of Sports.com Media Group and Lottery.com International, said:

“Dynamic and adaptive technology is essential to the future of SEGG Media. Adding Triggy enhances our ability to deliver responsive and personalized user experiences while equipping our partners with powerful monetization tools. This marks another major step in how we leverage AI to differentiate our digital ecosystem and unlock new revenue streams.”

Stefen Thurnberg, Founding Partner of Triggy, added:

“This is an exciting milestone for Triggy. Joining SEGG Media will give us the scale, reach, and strategic support to accelerate the evolution and impact of our technology across multiple global brands.”

Matt McGahan, President, CEO, and Chairman of SEGG Media, said:

“Artificial intelligence sits at the heart of SEGG Media’s long‑term strategy. Embedding AI into our core operations ensures we remain globally competitive, technologically differentiated, and focused on sustained shareholder value. Acquiring Triggy reinforces our commitment to investing in advanced technology that drives both innovation and profitability.”

The acquisition of Triggy will strengthen SEGG Media’s position at the intersection of sports, gaming, and entertainment technology. Triggy’s platform will serve as a foundational revenue engine powering higher CPMs, deeper user engagement, scalable SaaS-style recurring revenue, and cross-platform monetization opportunities across Sports.com, Concerts.com and Lottery.com.

About Triggy.AI

Triggy develops intelligent engagement and monetization tools for the sports and gaming industries. Its proprietary platform enables brands to drive audience participation and advertising performance through gamified content and adaptive interaction models.

About SEGG Media Corporation

SEGG Media (Nasdaq: SEGG, LTRYW) is a global sports, entertainment and gaming group integrating traditional assets with blockchain innovation. Through its portfolio of digital assets including Sports.com, Concerts.com and Lottery.com, the Company is focused on building immersive fan engagement, ethical gaming and AI-driven live experiences, SEGG Media is redefining how global audiences interact with the content they love.

For additional information, visit www.seggmediacorp.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included in this press release, regarding the Company’s strategy, future operations, prospects, plans and objectives of management, are forward-looking statements. When used in this Form 8-K, the words “could,” “should,” “will,” “may,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “initiatives,” “continue,” the negative of such terms and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions about future events and are based on currently available information as to the outcome and timing of future events. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release or as of the date they are made. The Company cautions you that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of the Company. In addition, the Company cautions you that the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are subject to risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to: the Company’s ability to secure additional capital resources; the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern; the Company’s ability to complete acquisitions; the Company’s ability to remain in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rules; and those additional risks and uncertainties discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Form 10-K/A filed by the Company with the SEC on April 22, 2025, and the other documents filed, or to be filed, by the Company with the SEC. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact the operations and projections discussed herein can be found in the reports that the Company has filed and will file from time to time with the SEC. These SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Should one or more of the risks or uncertainties described in this press release materialize or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and plans could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, the Company disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements, all of which are expressly qualified by the statements in this section, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

