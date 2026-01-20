Lottery.com Inc. Announces Closing of Registered Direct Public Offering

FORT WORTH, Texas, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lottery.com Inc. dba: SEGG Media Corporation (Nasdaq: SEGG, LTRYW) (“SEGG Media” or “the Company”), today announced that it completed a registered direct offering of 2,449,857 shares of its common stock, for gross proceeds of approximately $1,700,000, before deducting placement agent fees and offering expenses. The offering price was determined based on the average closing price for the five trading days prior to January 16, 2026. The offering closed on January 20, 2026.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering primarily for general working capital, moving forward on previously announced acquisitions of revenue generating, profitable, cash-flow positive businesses and other corporate purposes.

Dawson James Securities, Inc. is acting as the sole placement agent for the offering.

In connection with the public offering, the Company was represented by ArentFox Schiff LLP (Washington, D.C.), and Dawson James Securities, Inc. was represented by Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP (Atlanta, Ga and Raleigh, NC).

The securities were offered and sold pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3, including a base prospectus, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on November 13, 2025 and declared effective November 26, 2025. The offering was made only by means of a written prospectus. A prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus describing the terms of the offering was filed with the SEC and can be found on its website at www.sec.gov. A Current Report on Form 8-K and other documents related to this transaction will be filed with the SEC today.

The Company also announced that it has withdrawn from and does not intend to proceed with two previously disclosed financing arrangements. The Company does not expect their withdrawal to have a material adverse impact on its current liquidity or ongoing operations. The Company continues to evaluate financing alternatives aligned with its capital structure objectives and long-term business strategy.

The Company has agreed in principle with Evergreen Capital Markets LLC (“Evergreen”) to terminate its note and securities purchase agreement that was entered into on December 2, 2025. The Company received $500,000 in December under the arrangement. Following the execution of formal documents effectuating the termination, the Company will disclose further details with a Form 8-K filing. The Company does not intend to draw the remaining $2,000,000 that it had available under the Evergreen arrangement.

The Company has also terminated the $150-million loan agreement with United Capital Investments London Limited (“UCIL”) which was amended and restated in August of 2023. As a result of the termination, no significant equity issuances or related large dilution are expected to occur in connection with the UCIL agreement.

As previously disclosed in its press release dated December 3, 2025, the Company remains focused on completing the acquisitions of cash-generative businesses, including Veloce Media Group (including Quadrant), Nook Holdings Ltd. (Dubai, U.A.E.), and other key acquisition targets, while remaining committed to continuing to develop revenue for existing assets such as Sports.com, Concerts.com, TicketStub.com and Lottery.com. The Company does not currently anticipate undertaking any large financing transactions that would be highly dilutive to existing shareholders or pursue any acquisitions that would involve significant ongoing cash requirements or that do not have proven business models with clear paths to revenue, profitability and positive cash flows.

About SEGG Media Corporation

SEGG Media (Nasdaq: SEGG, LTRYW) is a global sports, entertainment and gaming group integrating traditional assets with blockchain innovation. Through its portfolio of digital assets including Sports.com, Concerts.com and Lottery.com, the Company is focused on building immersive fan engagement, ethical gaming and AI-driven live experiences, SEGG Media is redefining how global audiences interact with the content they love.

