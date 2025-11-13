Affordable Luxury Jewelry at Record-Low Black Friday Prices Features Timeless Hoops, Tennis Bracelets and Gift Sets

Phoenix, Arizona, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phoenix-based Cate & Chloe LLC, the direct to consumer jewelry brand known for making "affordable luxury" part of everyday life, is launching the lowest prices in its history for Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and the 2025 holiday season. The promotion features record savings across fashion jewelry categories including hoops, studs, tennis bracelets, pendant necklaces, and curated gift sets.





The Black Friday and Cyber Monday jewelry sale includes steep discounts across fashion jewelry categories popular with holiday shoppers seeking affordable luxury gifts. The promotion features 18k white gold plated hoop earrings, crystal tennis bracelets, pendant necklaces, and curated gift sets, with select items discounted up to 60 percent off regular retail prices. Pricing starts under $30 for entry level pieces, making luxury style jewelry accessible for budget-conscious gift-givers.

"The brand focused its deepest discounts on timeless pieces that transition from daily wear to holiday gatherings, enabling shoppers to gift confidently while staying on budget," said Robert Boniface, Founder of Cate & Chloe. "Customer feedback directly influenced which styles received the steepest price reductions."

The brand's holiday lineup spans essential silhouettes, curated gift sets, and customer favorites such as the Bianca 25mm crystal hoop earrings with latch-back closure, presented in a signature gift box.

For marketplace shoppers, Cate & Chloe's Walmart assortment includes the Bianca hoops and dozens of other highly rated styles. The complete Walmart collection is available at the brand's Walmart storefront, featuring verified customer reviews and expedited shipping options. All pieces use nickel-free materials suitable for sensitive skin and include protective anti-tarnish coatings designed for everyday wear.

"The company aims to deliver beautiful, comfortable jewelry at accessible prices through multiple retail channels," Boniface added. "These represent the strongest offers in the brand's history, timed specifically to help holiday shoppers maximize their gift budgets."

The Black Friday promotion runs through Cyber Monday, with early access available to email subscribers. Extended holiday pricing will continue on select items through December 2025.

