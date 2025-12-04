Premium 18K Gold-Plated Jewelry Up to 88% Off: Cate & Chloe Extends Historic Sale Through December 8

Phoenix, Arizona, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premium jewelry brand Cate & Chloe is extending its historic Cyber Monday sale through December 8, 2025, exclusively on Walmart.com.





18K White Gold Plated Drop Dangle Earrings with Swarovski Crystals

The extended promotion features the bestselling McKenzie 18K White Gold Plated Drop Dangle Earrings with Swarovski Crystals:

https://www.walmart.com/ip/Cate-Chloe-McKenzie-18k-White-Gold-Plated-Silver-Drop-Dangle-Earrings-Women-s-Earrings-with-Crystals/666714005

"We've seen extraordinary response to our Cyber Monday offerings, with customers discovering that luxury jewelry doesn't have to break the bank," said Robert Boniface, spokesperson for Cate & Chloe. "By extending these historic discounts through December 8, we're ensuring that more people can experience the joy of giving or receiving beautiful, high-quality jewelry this holiday season."

The McKenzie Collection combines luxurious 18K white gold plating over sterling silver with genuine Swarovski crystals. The drop dangle earrings feature hypoallergenic, nickel-free construction and arrive in signature gift-ready packaging backed by the brand's satisfaction guarantee.

"The McKenzie Earrings represent everything we stand for—exceptional craftsmanship, timeless design, and genuine value," Boniface added. "At up to 88% off, we're offering designer jewelry at unprecedented prices without compromising quality."

The extended sale runs through 11:59 PM EST on December 8, 2025, available exclusively at Walmart.com while supplies last.

About Cate & Chloe



Cate & Chloe is a premium jewelry brand dedicated to making luxury accessible. Combining high-quality materials like Swarovski crystals, genuine gemstones, and precious metal plating with accessible pricing, the brand has built a loyal following among customers seeking elegant jewelry without the traditional luxury markup.

