Phoenix, Arizona, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premium jewelry brand Cate & Chloe is extending its historic Cyber Monday sale through December 8, 2025, exclusively on Walmart.com.


Premium 18K Gold-Plated Jewelry Up to 88% Off: Cate & Chloe Extends Historic Sale Through December 8

18K White Gold Plated Drop Dangle Earrings with Swarovski Crystals

The extended promotion features the bestselling McKenzie 18K White Gold Plated Drop Dangle Earrings with Swarovski Crystals: 

https://www.walmart.com/ip/Cate-Chloe-McKenzie-18k-White-Gold-Plated-Silver-Drop-Dangle-Earrings-Women-s-Earrings-with-Crystals/666714005

"We've seen extraordinary response to our Cyber Monday offerings, with customers discovering that luxury jewelry doesn't have to break the bank," said Robert Boniface, spokesperson for Cate & Chloe. "By extending these historic discounts through December 8, we're ensuring that more people can experience the joy of giving or receiving beautiful, high-quality jewelry this holiday season."

The McKenzie Collection combines luxurious 18K white gold plating over sterling silver with genuine Swarovski crystals. The drop dangle earrings feature hypoallergenic, nickel-free construction and arrive in signature gift-ready packaging backed by the brand's satisfaction guarantee.

"The McKenzie Earrings represent everything we stand for—exceptional craftsmanship, timeless design, and genuine value," Boniface added. "At up to 88% off, we're offering designer jewelry at unprecedented prices without compromising quality."

The extended sale runs through 11:59 PM EST on December 8, 2025, available exclusively at Walmart.com while supplies last.

About Cate & Chloe

Cate & Chloe is a premium jewelry brand dedicated to making luxury accessible. Combining high-quality materials like Swarovski crystals, genuine gemstones, and precious metal plating with accessible pricing, the brand has built a loyal following among customers seeking elegant jewelry without the traditional luxury markup. 

Press inquiries 

Cate & Chloe
https://cateandchloe.com/
Ariana Price
Marketing@cateandchloe.com
(602) 641-9599
Cate & Chloe LLC 
3725 E Roeser Rd Suite 20 
Phoenix, AZ 85040


