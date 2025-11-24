Holiday Jewelry Gifts: Cate & Chloe Offering New Exclusive Deals Launching November 24

Phoenix, Arizona, Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cate & Chloe announces its largest holiday promotion of the year, launching November 24 with exclusive deals off select jewelry collections. The direct to consumer jewelry brand will feature the Bethany Hoops, one of its bestselling pieces, alongside a curated selection of gift ready jewelry available on CateAndChloe.com and through its Walmart Store.





Cate & Chloe Offering New Exclusive Deals Launching November 24

These seasonal offers represent the lowest prices the company has offered to date, with new limited time deals rolling out throughout the holiday shopping period. The promotions focus on accessible luxury pieces designed for gift giving occasions.

Cate & Chloe reports strong preholiday interest, particularly for gifts for her, gifts for mom, and gifts for daughters. The brand notes a rising preference for jewelry that balances personal meaning with accessibility, with customers seeking pieces suitable for both everyday wear and special occasions.

"We see the holidays as a time when people look for thoughtful gifts that feel meaningful," said Robert Boniface, CoFounder of Cate & Chloe. "Our goal is to offer jewelry that brings joy without making the season stressful. This year's holiday pricing is designed to help shoppers find something elegant and affordable."

Beginning November 24, shoppers will find new exclusive deals on CateAndChloe.com and through the Cate & Chloe Walmart Store. Walmart continues to be a key retail partner for the brand, providing convenient access to curated selections, seasonal bundles, and trending favorites. Several holiday gift sets and limited inventory items will be featured on Walmart during the initial rollout.

"Our team prepared a mix of returning customer favorites and new seasonal combinations," Boniface added. "We focused on value while staying true to the classic and stylish look our customers expect."

The brand plans to share ongoing updates throughout the season, with additional offers releasing as inventory allows. Featured items include jewelry gifts suited for everyday wear, evening styling, and keepsake moments.

Phoenix, AZ based Cate & Chloe is a direct to consumer jewelry brand bringing affordable luxury to everyday life. From timeless studs and hoops to tennis bracelets, bridal pieces, and giftable sets, the brand focuses on stylish, wearable designs at approachable prices. Shoppers can purchase directly at CateAndChloe.com or through retail partners including Walmart.com.

