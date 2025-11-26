Black Friday Jewelry Deals: Cate & Chloe Highlights Deep Discounts on Walmart.com

Phoenix, Arizona , Nov. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cate & Chloe, the direct-to-consumer jewelry brand known for everyday accessible designs, is launching its Black Friday and Cyber Monday promotion on Walmart.com, featuring limited-time pricing on best-selling jewelry pieces designed for holiday gifting. The promotion begins November 24 and continues throughout the holiday season.

The assortment includes proven holiday favorites such as minimalist studs, hoops, drop earrings, tennis bracelets, and gift-ready sets. The brand reports increased consumer interest in early seasonal shopping, with Walmart serving as a core destination for shoppers seeking consistent pricing and fast fulfillment.

Two of the brand's best-performing styles anchor the promotion:

Bianca Hoops: https://www.walmart.com/ip/Cate-Chloe-Bianca-18k-White-Gold-Plated-Silver-Hoop-Earrings-Women-s-Crystal-Earrings-Jewelry-Gift-for-Her/825314902

McKenzie Drop Earrings: https://www.walmart.com/ip/Cate-Chloe-McKenzie-18k-White-Gold-Plated-Silver-Drop-Dangle-Earrings-Women-s-Earrings-with-Crystals/666714005

Additional styles may be included based on real-time performance, inventory, and customer demand during the promotional window.

"Walmart continues to be a key platform for holiday shopping, especially for customers comparing seasonal pricing," said Robert Boniface, Co-Founder of Cate & Chloe. "Our goal this year is to streamline the assortment so shoppers can easily identify versatile pieces suited for gifting."

The brand notes that search activity for "gifts for her," "gifts for mom," and "gifts for daughters" typically peaks from late November through mid-December. Cate & Chloe's BFCM product selection aligns with these seasonal trends, emphasizing approachable styles intended for a broad range of personal preferences.

"Shoppers often look for simple and meaningful jewelry during the holidays, and our seasonal pricing is designed to support that demand," said Ariana Price, Marketing Representative for Cate & Chloe. "We expect strong engagement with our top sellers as gift-givers begin planning their lists."

Cate & Chloe encourages shoppers to review individual listings on Walmart.com for up-to-date pricing and availability throughout the season.

The full holiday assortment and Walmart store can be found here: https://www.walmart.com/brand/catechloe/10000899

About Cate & Chloe



Phoenix, AZ based Cate & Chloe is a direct to consumer jewelry brand bringing affordable luxury to everyday life. From timeless studs and hoops to tennis bracelets, bridal pieces, and giftable sets, the brand focuses on stylish, wearable designs at approachable prices. Shoppers can purchase directly at CateAndChloe.com or through retail partners including Walmart.com.

Press inquiries

Cate & Chloe

https://cateandchloe.com/

Ariana Price

Marketing@cateandchloe.com

(602) 641-9599

Cate & Chloe LLC

3725 E Roeser Rd Suite 20

Phoenix, AZ 85040



