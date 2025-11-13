Recycled Glass Market Size, Trends, Segments, Share and Companies 2025-35

Ottawa, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global recycled glass market stood at USD 4.47 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 7.71 billion by 2034, according to a study published by Towards Packaging, a sister firm of Precedence Research.

What is Recycled Glass?

The recycled glass market growth is driven by the increasing awareness about environmental pollution, stringent waste management regulations, innovations in recycling technology, ambitious recycling targets, and the food & beverage industry.

Recycled glass is the process of collecting, cleaning, and processing waste glass, like jars, bottles, and containers, to create new products. The recycling process involves steps like collection, sorting, crushing, processing, and remanufacturing products. Recycled glass offers benefits like lowering landfill waste, saving energy, conserving natural resources, improving environmental aesthetics, and lowering pollution.

Use of Recycled Glass Across Diverse Modern Industries

Industry Applications Type of Glass Used Packaging Containers

Jars

Bottles Crushed Glass

Glass Powder

Cullet Automotive Fiberglass

New Windshields

Customizable Vehicle Components Glass Fibers

Glass Cullets Industrial & Manufacturing Ceramics

Abrasive

Water Filtration

Fillers Color-Sorted Cullet

Glass Aggregate

Mixed-Color Cullet

Glass Powder Consumer Goods Tableware

Decorative Objects

Sporting Goods Crushed Glass

Glass Powder

Cullet

Major Government Initiatives for the Recycled Glass Industry:

Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) Systems: These mandates require producers to take financial and/or physical responsibility for the end-of-life management of their packaging, creating a strong incentive to design for recyclability and invest in collection infrastructure. Deposit-Return Schemes (DRS): Governments implement these systems, often for beverage containers, where consumers pay a small deposit that is refunded upon returning the bottle, significantly increasing high-quality, separate glass collection rates. Minimum Recycled Content Standards: Policymakers establish regulations that mandate a minimum percentage of recycled material (cullet) be used in the manufacturing of new products, thereby creating a reliable market demand for processed recycled glass. Circular Economy Action Plans and Directives: Initiatives like the European Union's comprehensive EU Circular Economy Action Plan aim to transition entire economies by setting ambitious recycling targets and promoting closed-loop systems, which benefits infinitely recyclable materials like glass. Public Awareness and Education Campaigns: Government-led programs, such as India's Swachh Bharat Abhiyan (Clean India Mission), focus on citizen education regarding proper disposal, source segregation, and the overall benefits of recycling to improve collection volumes and quality.



What are the Key Trends of the Recycled Glass Market?

Shift to a Circular Economy: Strict government policies like EPR and DRS are forcing a move to closed-loop systems, aiming to boost collection rates and reuse of glass in new products.

Strict government policies like EPR and DRS are forcing a move to closed-loop systems, aiming to boost collection rates and reuse of glass in new products. Technological Advancements in Processing: Investments in AI and robotic optical sorting are improving the purity of processed cullet to meet high standards for food-grade containers and insulation.

Investments in AI and robotic optical sorting are improving the purity of processed cullet to meet high standards for food-grade containers and insulation. Expansion into New and Specialty Applications: Beyond traditional bottle use, demand is growing in diverse sectors like green infrastructure, filtration systems, and architectural features.



More Insights of Towards Packaging:

Market Opportunity

Growing Construction Industry Surges Demand for Recycled Glass

The strong focus on the development of green buildings and the increasing need for eco-friendly building components require recycled glass. The strong focus on lowering carbon emissions in the construction sector and government support for sustainable construction increase demand for recycled glass. The focus on enhancing the aesthetic appeal of facades, flooring, and countertops requires recycled glass.

The green building certifications, like LEED, require recycled glass. The growing demand for tiles, terrazzo flooring, filtration systems, fiberglass insulation, reflective highway beads, and terrazzo flooring in the construction sector requires recycled glass. The growing construction industry creates an opportunity for the growth of the market.

Regional Insights

Why Europe Dominated the Recycled Glass Market?

Europe dominated the market with a 36.45% share in 2024. The EU policies, like the Waste Framework Directive and Circular Economy Package, increase demand for recycled glass. The well-established recycling infrastructure and growing awareness about recycling help market growth. The stricter environmental regulations, like landfill bans and increasing recycling activities, increase the production of recycled glass. The growing demand for recycled glass in materials like asphalt and fiberglass insulation drives the overall market growth.

France Recycled Glass Market Trends

France is one of the leading countries in the European market due to its strong national recycling schemes and growing demand for recycled cullet in industries like wine, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals. The country benefits from well-structured packaging-waste legislation that encourages collection and reuse of glass containers. Public awareness of circular-economy practices supports higher rates of glass separation and lower contamination of recycled glass.

How is Asia Pacific experiencing the Fastest Growth in the Recycled Glass Market?

Asia Pacific is growing at an 8.20% CAGR in the market during the forecast period. The rapid urbanization and growing industrial activities increase demand for recycled glass. The strong focus on managing landfill waste and growing awareness about environmental concerns increases the adoption of recycled glass. The strong government support for recycling and increasing investment in recycling infrastructure helps market growth. The growing demand for recycled glass in industries like packaging, construction, and automotive supports the overall market growth.

Japan Recycled Glass Market Trends

Japan’s market is experiencing steady growth, driven by increasing demand for sustainable packaging and construction materials. Advanced recycling technologies, such as improved sorting and cleaning systems, are enhancing the quality of cullet and reducing contamination. Recycled glass is finding broader applications beyond containers, including in construction aggregates, insulation, and renewable energy components like solar panels. Government regulations and sustainability initiatives are encouraging higher collection rates and promoting circular economy practices across industries.

Market Segmentation

Product Insights

Why the Cullet Segment Dominates the Recycled Glass Market?

The cullet segment dominated the market with a 74.51% share in 2024. The growing demand for glass products like jars and bottles requires cullet. The reduced feedstock cost and lower melting point of cullet help market growth. The strong focus on lowering carbon emissions and conserving natural resources increases the adoption of cullet. The growing development of high-quality products and a focus on lowering energy consumption require cullet. The increasing demand for abrasives, construction materials, and fiberglass requires cullet, driving the overall market growth.

Application Insights

Which Application held the Largest Share in the Recycled Glass Market in 2024?

The bottle & containers segment held the largest revenue share of 42.31% in the market in 2024. The strong focus on conserving natural resources and lowering waste increases production of bottles & containers. The strong government support for recycling and circular economy initiatives increases the production of bottles & containers. The growing demand for bottles & containers in industries like cosmetics, food & beverage, and pharmaceutical supports the overall market growth.

Top Companies in the Recycled Glass Market & Their Offerings:

Sibelco: A global leader in glass recycling, Sibelco transforms waste glass into high-purity cullet using advanced sorting technologies.

A global leader in glass recycling, Sibelco transforms waste glass into high-purity cullet using advanced sorting technologies. Owens-Illinois, Inc. (O-I): O-I is a major glass container manufacturer that develops community recycling programs and processing technologies to secure high-quality cullet for its own production.

O-I is a major glass container manufacturer that develops community recycling programs and processing technologies to secure high-quality cullet for its own production. Strategic Materials, Inc.: North America's largest comprehensive glass recycler, Strategic Materials processes millions of tons of glass annually into valuable cullet for various manufacturers.

North America's largest comprehensive glass recycler, Strategic Materials processes millions of tons of glass annually into valuable cullet for various manufacturers. Vetropack Holding AG: Vetropack is a leading European glass packaging manufacturer that actively increases the proportion of high-quality recycled glass (cullet) in its production through investments in sorting facilities.

Vetropack is a leading European glass packaging manufacturer that actively increases the proportion of high-quality recycled glass (cullet) in its production through investments in sorting facilities. G.R.L. Glasrecycling NV: G.R.L. Glasrecycling NV specializes in processing waste glass into high-quality, color-separated cullet for the container glass industry.

G.R.L. Glasrecycling NV specializes in processing waste glass into high-quality, color-separated cullet for the container glass industry. Anchor Glass Container Corporation: Anchor Glass uses recycled glass (cullet) as a key component in its manufacturing process to produce new glass bottles and jars, focusing on a circular economy.

Anchor Glass uses recycled glass (cullet) as a key component in its manufacturing process to produce new glass bottles and jars, focusing on a circular economy. Vitro, S.A.B. de C.V.: Vitro incorporates recycled materials, including cullet, into its production processes to reduce environmental impact and conserve raw materials for its diverse glass products.

Vitro incorporates recycled materials, including cullet, into its production processes to reduce environmental impact and conserve raw materials for its diverse glass products. Heritage Glass, Inc.: Heritage Glass specializes in comprehensive glass recycling services, processing post-consumer and post-industrial glass into various value-added products like cullet for fiberglass insulation.

Heritage Glass specializes in comprehensive glass recycling services, processing post-consumer and post-industrial glass into various value-added products like cullet for fiberglass insulation. Momentum Recycling: This company focuses on comprehensive glass recycling services, collecting and processing glass from communities and businesses into furnace-ready cullet.

This company focuses on comprehensive glass recycling services, collecting and processing glass from communities and businesses into furnace-ready cullet. Glass Recycled Surfaces: Glass Recycled Surfaces transforms recycled glass into unique composite products such as countertops, tiles, and backsplashes for architectural and design applications.

Glass Recycled Surfaces transforms recycled glass into unique composite products such as countertops, tiles, and backsplashes for architectural and design applications. Piramal Glass Private Limited: Now known as PGP Glass, the company incorporates significant amounts of high-quality cullet into its specialty glass packaging manufacturing for industries like pharmaceuticals and cosmetics.

Now known as PGP Glass, the company incorporates significant amounts of high-quality cullet into its specialty glass packaging manufacturing for industries like pharmaceuticals and cosmetics. Eurokey Recycling: Eurokey Recycling is a global recycling and waste management company that processes large volumes of glass into valuable secondary raw material for various manufacturing processes.

Eurokey Recycling is a global recycling and waste management company that processes large volumes of glass into valuable secondary raw material for various manufacturing processes. Cullet Factory (Japan): The company operates in the Japanese market, focusing on the processing and supply of cullet (crushed, sorted recycled glass) to various manufacturers.



Recent Developments

In August 2025, Verallia launched 100% post-consumer recycled (PCR) glass packaging. The project reduces environmental footprint and focuses on long-term sustainability goals.

In April 2025, Visy, New Zealand’s only glass manufacturer, achieved an average recycled glass content of 70% in its locally made bottles and jars. This milestone was celebrated by the Rt Hon Christopher Luxon, New Zealand Prime Minister, with food & beverage companies at the Auckland glass manufacturing site.

Segments Covered in the Report

By Product

Cullet

Clear Cullet

Brown Cullet

Green Cullet

Mixed Cullet

Glass Powder

By Application

Bottle & Containers

Flat Glass

Fiber Glass

Glass Beads

Others



By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Thailand

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East & Africa South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait





Access our exclusive, data-rich dashboard dedicated to the recycled glass market designed specifically for decision-makers, strategists, and industry leaders. This advanced dashboard provides comprehensive statistical insights, segment-wise market breakdowns, regional performance analytics, detailed company profiles, annual updates, and much more.

From accurate market sizing and growth forecasting to in-depth competitive intelligence, this powerful tool serves as your one-stop gateway to understanding and navigating the global recycled glass landscape.

