North America Leads Allergy Diagnostics Market, Projected to Reach USD 10.9 Billion by 2030 at 11% CAGR, Reports Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hyderabad, India – November 2025 – According to recent research by Mordor Intelligence, the allergy diagnostics market is valued at USD 6.35 billion in 2025 and is projected to surpass USD 10.92 billion by 2030, advancing at an 11.45% CAGR over 2025-2030, supported by rising environmental and food-related allergies, improved diagnostic accuracy, and the availability of rapid testing methods across clinical laboratories. The growing burden of allergic rhinitis, asthma, and food allergies, coupled with advancements in in-vitro testing and automated analyzers, is shaping how healthcare systems detect and manage hypersensitivity conditions worldwide.

Regional Market Dynamics

North America continues to lead the Allergy Diagnostics Market, underpinned by high awareness levels, advanced laboratory infrastructure, and significant investments in allergy management programs. The United States remains a key hub for innovation, with diagnostic laboratories and healthcare providers adopting molecular allergen component testing and multiplex systems to deliver faster and more precise results.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to record the fastest market growth during the forecast period, driven by a sharp increase in allergic conditions due to pollution, dietary shifts, and urbanization. Countries like China, Japan, and India are witnessing rising adoption of automated testing platforms and improved healthcare access, supported by government-led allergy awareness and prevention initiatives.

Emerging Key Drivers

Advances in Molecular and Point-of-Care Diagnostics:

The introduction of next-generation molecular allergy testing enables clinicians to identify specific allergen components, enhancing diagnostic precision and guiding personalized immunotherapy approaches. The rise of portable, point-of-care devices also allows faster on-site testing for improved patient management.

Growing Integration of Automation and AI:

Automation and artificial intelligence are revolutionizing allergy diagnostics workflows. Automated immunoassay analyzers and AI-assisted data interpretation reduce manual errors, streamline sample throughput, and enhance laboratory productivity.

Increasing Focus on Pediatric Allergy Management:

The rising prevalence of allergies in children has prompted healthcare systems to emphasize early diagnosis and prevention strategies. Pediatric-focused testing panels and child-specific allergens are increasingly integrated into routine diagnostic offerings.

Market Segments Overview

By Product Type

Instruments

Automated Immunoassay Analyzers

Luminometers

Microarray Platforms

By Allergen Type

Food Allergens

Inhaled Allergens

Drug Allergens

Insect Venom Allergens

Latex Allergens

Other Allergens

Consumables

Assay Kits & Reagents

Controls & Calibrators

Ancillary Supplies

Software & Services

By Test Type

In Vivo Tests

Skin Prick Tests

Patch Tests

Intradermal Tests

In Vitro Tests

ELISA

Radioallergosorbent / ImmunoCAP

Multiplex Array Tests

By End User

Diagnostic Laboratories

Hospitals

Physician Offices & Primary Care Settings

Academic & Research Institutes

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

Competition Outlook

The Allergy Diagnostics Market features a mix of global diagnostic leaders and emerging biotech firms developing innovative allergen detection solutions. Companies are expanding portfolios through the introduction of automated platforms, allergen panels, and molecular assays that enhance sensitivity and testing speed. Strategic collaborations with research institutions and healthcare providers are enabling faster translation of new testing technologies into clinical practice.

Key Companies in the Allergy Diagnostics Include:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Siemens Healthineers AG

Danaher Corporation (Beckman Coulter Inc.)

R-Biopharm AG

Omega Diagnostics Group PLC

