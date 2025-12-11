Used Bikes Market to Reach USD 5.75 Billion by 2030 Fueled by Rising Online Resale Platforms and Expanding Urban Mobility, Reports Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the used bikes market is projected to grow from USD 4.61 billion in 2025 to USD 5.75 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.53%. Rising costs of new motorcycles, increased environmental awareness, and workplace mobility incentives are driving buyers toward pre-owned options. Expanding urban cycling infrastructure, stricter e-bike import rules, and certified refurbishment programs have boosted the visibility of used bikes. Online platforms and AI-driven pricing tools are improving market liquidity and seller confidence, though concerns over e-bike battery health and limited warranties continue to challenge growth.

Used Bikes Market Regional Insights

Asia-Pacific leads the used bikes market, driven by rapid urbanization in countries like China and India, where congestion and high parking costs push commuters toward two-wheelers. Government initiatives promoting cleaner fleets and mature resale platforms in places like Japan boost buyer confidence, while markets such as Indonesia and Vietnam still rely on informal social media listings. Ongoing infrastructure improvements and efforts to standardize safety regulations continue to support regional growth.

Europe’s used bike market is supported by strong policies promoting cycling for commuting and leisure. Incentive programs and integrated trade-in systems help maintain steady demand and certified inventory. While regulations on e-bike batteries add some challenges, traditional models remain popular, and premium warranty options sustain higher pricing. Cross-border issues, such as Brexit, have minimal impact since most transactions occur domestically.

Market Dynamics and Growth Drivers

Rise of Digital Resale Marketplaces

Digital resale platforms are breaking down geographic barriers, making it easier to buy and sell used bikes across regions. AI-driven pricing tools help streamline valuations, while hybrid models combining peer-to-peer sales with professional inspections are building buyer trust. Cross-border shipping and strategic inventory management are enabling resellers to reach new markets and optimize sales efficiently.

Growing Emphasis on Cost-Effective and Sustainable Transport

Sustainability initiatives are driving the adoption of refurbished bicycles as practical transportation solutions. Corporate and municipal programs increasingly favor certified used bikes, offering cost savings and lower environmental impact compared to new models. This trend positions the used bikes market as an efficient, eco-friendly option for organizations balancing budgets and emissions goals.

Used Bikes Market Segmentation Overview

By Bike Type

Cross-Country

Downhill

Enduro

Trail

Freeride

Dirt Jumping

Fat Bikes

By Application

Racing

Leisure

By Sales Channel

Offline Retail

Online Platforms

By Consumer Segment

Students

Commuters

Recreational Riders

Fitness Enthusiasts

Delivery Workers

Others

Companies in the Used Bikes Industry

eBay

The Pro’s Closet

BikeExchange

Buycycle

Craigslist

Ciklet

BicycleBlueBook

Pinkbike BuySell

Gumtree

Carousell

Trek (Certified Pre-Owned)

Giant Bicycles (Used)

Accell Group

Decathlon Second Life

Chain Reaction Cycles

Halfords

Hero Cycles

BikeList

DriveX

Velomarkt

Bazar do Ciclista

Secondbikelife

eBay Kleinanzeigen

