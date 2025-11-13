Skin Boosters Market Expected to Reach USD 3.86 Billion by 2032 with CAGR of 13.2% | Coherent Market Insights

Burlingame, CA, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Skin Boosters Market is estimated to be valued at USD 1.62 Bn in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 3.86 Bn by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.2% from 2025 to 2032. The market is witnessing a notable shift toward hyaluronic acid-based skin boosters, propelled by their proven effectiveness in skin hydration and anti-aging benefits. Moreover, advancements in biotechnology and innovative formulations are driving product diversification. The increasing popularity among both millennials and the aging population, coupled with rising disposable incomes and the expansion of dermatology clinics, is further accelerating global market growth.

Global Skin Boosters Market Key Takeaways

Mesotherapy segment is set to dominate the industry, accounting for 55.2% of the global skin boosters market share in 2025.

Based on ingredient, hyaluronic acid segment is projected to hold nearly one-third of the global market share by 2025.

North America is anticipated to retain its market dominance, capturing a 37.2% share in 2025.

Asia Pacific, with an estimated share of 24.3% in 2025, is poised to emerge as a hotbed for skin booster manufacturers during the forecast period.

Rising Awareness of Skin Health and Preventive Skincare Fueling Market Growth

Coherent Market Insights’ latest skin booster market analysis highlights major factors driving industry growth. One such key growth factor is the increasing awareness of skin health and preventive skincare.

Evolving beauty standards, social media, and greater self-image consciousness are pushing people to seek earlier interventions to maintain skin qualities like hydration, elasticity, and tone. This is expected to fuel demand for skin boosters during the forecast period.

People are willing to invest in skin boosters containing hyaluronic acid, poly-L-lactic acid, platelet-rich plasma (PRP), amino acids and vitamins, exosomes, and natural extracts. This increasing spending on aesthetic treatments is likely to boost growth of skin boosters market during the forecast period.

High Treatment Costs Limiting Skin Boosters Market Growth

The global skin boosters market outlook remains positive, owing to rising demand for minimally invasive aesthetic procedures and growing focus on aesthetic improvements. However, high cost of skin boosters might limit market growth to some extent in the coming years.

Skin booster procedures like mesotherapy and microneedling are quite expensive because they involve expensive products and require skilled professionals. This makes treatments inaccessible to middle-income consumers, especially in emerging markets, thereby reducing overall skin boosters market demand.

Rising Demand for Minimally Invasive Procedures Creating Growth Opportunities

There is a rising consumer preference for treatments that offer minimal discomfort, shorter recovery times, and lower risk of complications. This is putting treatments like skin boosters into the spotlight.

Skin boosters are often seen as less invasive alternatives to surgical procedures. This makes them popular among consumers seeking aesthetic enhancements with minimal downtime. Thus, shift towards minimally invasive aesthetic procedures is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for manufacturers of skin boosters during the forecast period.

Emerging Skin Boosters Market Trends

Rising beauty trends are playing a key role in boosting sales of skin boosters. Social media, influencer marketing, and the “glow” culture have increased interest in aesthetic treatments like skin boosters.

Growing popularity of combination therapies is expected to boost the skin boosters market value during the forecast period. Skin boosters are often used in combination with other aesthetic treatments, including fillers and laser therapies, for better results.

Ongoing product innovations are expected to stimulate the skin boosters market growth during the assessment period. Companies are creating new hyaluronic acid (HA) based skin-boosters, cross-linked HA, and bio-revitalisation agents. Similarly, new delivery technologies are being explored to enhance patient comfort as well as treatment results.

Increasing geriatric population is fueling demand for skin boosters. As populations age, skin issues like loss of elasticity, wrinkles, and dryness become more common. This is prompting older individuals to invest in skin rejuvenation treatments like skin boosters.

Analyst’s View

“The global skin boosters industry is set to grow rapidly, owing to increasing awareness of skin health, rising demand for minimally invasive aesthetic procedures, influence of modern beauty trends emphasizing radiant skin, and ongoing innovations in skin boosting technologies,” said a senior CMI analyst.

Current Events and Their Impact on Skin Boosters Market

Event Description and Impact Regulatory Framework Evolution in Key Markets Description: FDA Fast-Track Approvals for Injectable Aesthetics. Impact: Faster launch of new hyaluronic acid products and changes in the competition. Post-Pandemic Beauty and Wellness Industry Transformation Description: Shift Toward Preventative Skincare Among Millennials/Gen Z. Impact: Expansion of target demographics driving volume growth in skin booster treatments. Technological Advancement in Injectable Delivery Systems Description: Development of Needle-Free Injection Technologies Impact: Potential market disruption reducing treatment barriers and expanding addressable population.

Competitor Insights

Key companies in skin boosters market report:

Allergan Aesthetics (AbbVie)

Galderma

Teoxane Laboratories

Merz Aesthetics

Laboratoires Vivacy

Croma-Pharma GmbH

Laboratoires Fillmed

IBSA Institut Biochimique SA

LG Chem

PharmaResearch Co., Ltd.

Sinclair Pharma

Medytox Inc.

Prollenium Medical Technologies Inc.

MatexLab S.p.A. (Neauvia)

Caregen Co., Ltd.



Key Developments

In July 2025, Koru Pharma launched Renoxome+, an advanced skin booster designed for optimal skin healing and rejuvenation. This novel product combines science-backed ingredients with plant-derived exosomes to enhance its effectiveness.

In June 2025, Hydrafacial introduced the HydraFillic with Pep9™ Skin Booster, a peptide-powered treatment to address fine lines and wrinkles. This innovative restorative skin booster is designed to improve the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles as well as strengthen the skin barrier.

Market Segmentation

Type Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

Mesotherapy Injectables Non-Invasive Treatments

Micro-Needle Derma rollers Automated Micro-Needling Devices



Ingredient Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

Hyaluronic Acid

Poly-L-lactic Acid

Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP)

Amino Acids and Vitamins

Others (e.g., Exosomes, natural extracts)



Gender Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

Female

Male

Application Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

Facial Rejuvenation

Neck and Décolletage Treatment

Hand Rejuvenation

Others (e.g., Acne Scarring, Stretch Marks)

Age Group Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

18–30 Years

31–45 Years

46–60 Years

Above 60 Years

End User Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

Dermatology Clinics

Medical Spas and Aesthetic Centers

Hospitals

Others (e.g., Cosmetic Surgery Centers)

Regional Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Argentina Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany U.K. Spain France Italy Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East GCC Countries Israel Rest of Middle East

Africa South Africa North Africa Central Africa



