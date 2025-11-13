Skin Boosters Market Expected to Reach USD 3.86 Billion by 2032 with CAGR of 13.2% | Coherent Market Insights

Burlingame, CA, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Skin Boosters Market is estimated to be valued at USD 1.62 Bn in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 3.86 Bn by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.2% from 2025 to 2032. The market is witnessing a notable shift toward hyaluronic acid-based skin boosters, propelled by their proven effectiveness in skin hydration and anti-aging benefits. Moreover, advancements in biotechnology and innovative formulations are driving product diversification. The increasing popularity among both millennials and the aging population, coupled with rising disposable incomes and the expansion of dermatology clinics, is further accelerating global market growth.
Global Skin Boosters Market Key Takeaways
Mesotherapy segment is set to dominate the industry, accounting for 55.2% of the global skin boosters market share in 2025.
Based on ingredient, hyaluronic acid segment is projected to hold nearly one-third of the global market share by 2025.
North America is anticipated to retain its market dominance, capturing a 37.2% share in 2025.
Asia Pacific, with an estimated share of 24.3% in 2025, is poised to emerge as a hotbed for skin booster manufacturers during the forecast period.
Rising Awareness of Skin Health and Preventive Skincare Fueling Market Growth
Coherent Market Insights’ latest skin booster market analysis highlights major factors driving industry growth. One such key growth factor is the increasing awareness of skin health and preventive skincare.
Evolving beauty standards, social media, and greater self-image consciousness are pushing people to seek earlier interventions to maintain skin qualities like hydration, elasticity, and tone. This is expected to fuel demand for skin boosters during the forecast period.
People are willing to invest in skin boosters containing hyaluronic acid, poly-L-lactic acid, platelet-rich plasma (PRP), amino acids and vitamins, exosomes, and natural extracts. This increasing spending on aesthetic treatments is likely to boost growth of skin boosters market during the forecast period.
High Treatment Costs Limiting Skin Boosters Market Growth
The global skin boosters market outlook remains positive, owing to rising demand for minimally invasive aesthetic procedures and growing focus on aesthetic improvements. However, high cost of skin boosters might limit market growth to some extent in the coming years.
Skin booster procedures like mesotherapy and microneedling are quite expensive because they involve expensive products and require skilled professionals. This makes treatments inaccessible to middle-income consumers, especially in emerging markets, thereby reducing overall skin boosters market demand.
Rising Demand for Minimally Invasive Procedures Creating Growth Opportunities
There is a rising consumer preference for treatments that offer minimal discomfort, shorter recovery times, and lower risk of complications. This is putting treatments like skin boosters into the spotlight.
Skin boosters are often seen as less invasive alternatives to surgical procedures. This makes them popular among consumers seeking aesthetic enhancements with minimal downtime. Thus, shift towards minimally invasive aesthetic procedures is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for manufacturers of skin boosters during the forecast period.
Emerging Skin Boosters Market Trends
Rising beauty trends are playing a key role in boosting sales of skin boosters. Social media, influencer marketing, and the “glow” culture have increased interest in aesthetic treatments like skin boosters.
Growing popularity of combination therapies is expected to boost the skin boosters market value during the forecast period. Skin boosters are often used in combination with other aesthetic treatments, including fillers and laser therapies, for better results.
Ongoing product innovations are expected to stimulate the skin boosters market growth during the assessment period. Companies are creating new hyaluronic acid (HA) based skin-boosters, cross-linked HA, and bio-revitalisation agents. Similarly, new delivery technologies are being explored to enhance patient comfort as well as treatment results.
Increasing geriatric population is fueling demand for skin boosters. As populations age, skin issues like loss of elasticity, wrinkles, and dryness become more common. This is prompting older individuals to invest in skin rejuvenation treatments like skin boosters.
Analyst’s View
“The global skin boosters industry is set to grow rapidly, owing to increasing awareness of skin health, rising demand for minimally invasive aesthetic procedures, influence of modern beauty trends emphasizing radiant skin, and ongoing innovations in skin boosting technologies,” said a senior CMI analyst.
Current Events and Their Impact on Skin Boosters Market
Competitor Insights
Key companies in skin boosters market report:
- Allergan Aesthetics (AbbVie)
- Galderma
- Teoxane Laboratories
- Merz Aesthetics
- Laboratoires Vivacy
- Croma-Pharma GmbH
- Laboratoires Fillmed
- IBSA Institut Biochimique SA
- LG Chem
- PharmaResearch Co., Ltd.
- Sinclair Pharma
- Medytox Inc.
- Prollenium Medical Technologies Inc.
- MatexLab S.p.A. (Neauvia)
- Caregen Co., Ltd.
Key Developments
In July 2025, Koru Pharma launched Renoxome+, an advanced skin booster designed for optimal skin healing and rejuvenation. This novel product combines science-backed ingredients with plant-derived exosomes to enhance its effectiveness.
In June 2025, Hydrafacial introduced the HydraFillic with Pep9™ Skin Booster, a peptide-powered treatment to address fine lines and wrinkles. This innovative restorative skin booster is designed to improve the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles as well as strengthen the skin barrier.
Market Segmentation
Type Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)
- Mesotherapy
- Injectables
- Non-Invasive Treatments
- Micro-Needle
- Derma rollers
- Automated Micro-Needling Devices
Ingredient Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)
- Hyaluronic Acid
- Poly-L-lactic Acid
- Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP)
- Amino Acids and Vitamins
- Others (e.g., Exosomes, natural extracts)
Gender Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)
- Female
- Male
Application Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)
- Facial Rejuvenation
- Neck and Décolletage Treatment
- Hand Rejuvenation
- Others (e.g., Acne Scarring, Stretch Marks)
Age Group Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)
- 18–30 Years
- 31–45 Years
- 46–60 Years
- Above 60 Years
End User Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)
- Dermatology Clinics
- Medical Spas and Aesthetic Centers
- Hospitals
- Others (e.g., Cosmetic Surgery Centers)
Regional Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- Spain
- France
- Italy
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- South Korea
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East
- GCC Countries
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East
- Africa
- South Africa
- North Africa
- Central Africa
