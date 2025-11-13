Global Drone Market Size Projected to Reach $163 Billion By 2030 as Technological Innovations Fuels Growth

MarketNewsUpdates News Commentary

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Drones as a Service" (DaaS) industry outlook is extraordinarily strong, marked by rapid growth, increasing adoption across diverse industries, and significant technological advancements like AI integration. The market is projected to reach substantial values in the coming years, driven by the cost-effectiveness and efficiency of outsourced drone services. A recent report from Grand View Research projects that the global drone market size is estimated at USD 73.06 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 163.60 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.3% from 2025 to 2030. It said that this growth is largely driven by rapid advancements in drone technology, improvements in battery efficiency, AI-powered autonomous systems, and enhanced imaging sensors, which is further expanding the capabilities of drones across industries. The report said: “These technological innovations are boosting the performance and functionality of drones, allowing them to undertake more complex tasks. Additionally, the shift towards fully autonomous drones and the incorporation of hybrid product systems that combine the strengths of both fixed-wing and multi-rotor designs is expected to further propel the drone industry expansion in the coming years. The increasing adoption of drones across various industries such as agriculture, logistics, construction, and infrastructure inspection are accelerating the drone industry expansion. The growing need for real-time data collection, surveillance, and monitoring capabilities is one of the major drivers behind this trend. In agriculture, drones are being used for crop monitoring, pesticide spraying, and soil analysis, while in logistics, they are streamlining last-mile deliveries. This surge in demand across industries is expected to be one of the key growth drivers for the drone market in the coming years, especially as drone technology becomes more accessible and affordable. Another significant trend in the drone industry is the rise of Drone-as-a-Service (DaaS), where businesses can rent drones and drone-related services instead of purchasing them outright. This model is popular in industries that require drone services only periodically or in specific use cases, such as infrastructure inspection, surveying, or mapping. The ability to access drone technology without heavy upfront investment is democratizing the use of drones and making them more accessible to small businesses and industries with niche needs.” Active Companies in the drone industry this week include ZenaTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZENA), AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE: UAVS), AIRO Group Holdings (NASDAQ: AIRO), Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONDS), Unusual Machines, Inc. (NYSE American: UMAC).

Grand View Research concluded: “Key Market Trends & Insights Are: The North America drone industry dominated the market in 2024 with a share of over 39%; and The U.S. drone industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13% from 2025 to 2030. The North America drone industry dominated the market in 2024 with a share of over 39%, driven by the widespread adoption of drones for various commercial uses, particularly in sectors like agriculture, construction, and oil & gas. Companies in this region are leveraging drones for tasks such as crop monitoring, land surveying, infrastructure inspection, and pipeline monitoring. The rapid integration of advanced drone capabilities, coupled with supportive regulatory frameworks in countries like the U.S. and Canada, is significantly enhancing the adoption of drone technology across diverse industries.”

ZenaTech (NASDAQ:ZENA) Drone as a Service Drives 82% of Q3 2025 Revenue as Company Advances Toward Goal of 25 Acquisitions by Mid-2026 - ZenaTech, Inc. ($ZENA) (FSE: 49Q) (BMV: ZENA) ("ZenaTech"), a technology business solution provider specializing in AI (Artificial Intelligence) drone, Drone as a Service (DaaS), enterprise SaaS and Quantum Computing solutions, announces that its Drone as a Service segment accounted for 82% of Q3 2025 revenue, generating $3.57 million of the record $4.35 million for the quarter. This builds on a 60% Drone as a Service contribution in Q2 2025 as the company strengthens revenue concentration in the drone services segment from the software services segment. The Company continues to expand its current global DaaS footprint of 11 US acquisitions and two international company-owned locations, with a goal to have acquired a total of 25 new companies by mid-2026 to lead drone-powered surveying, mapping, inspections, power washing and precision agriculture.

“Drone as a Service is one of the key growth areas of our business moving forward,” said CEO Dr. Shaun Passley. “Our targeted expansion in land surveying and geospatial sectors reflects our strategy to bring advanced aerial intelligence, speed and cost efficiencies to industries and tasks overdue for innovation. We have a strong pipeline of international acquisition opportunities to integrate with our drones across sectors and are focused on building a global, branded tech-driven services platform that creates both customer and shareholder value.”

ZenaTech focuses on industries where there are processes ripe for drone automation—such as surveying, construction, renewable energy, infrastructure, utilities, maintenance, cleaning, and agriculture—that still rely on low tech or manual methods for tasks. The DaaS platform offers services for real-time insights and efficiency without upfront drone ownership costs and is positioned to capture growing market share as drone adoption accelerates.

The fragmented land surveying industry in the US is dominated by aging, privately owned small firms constrained by a lengthy surveyor qualification and registration process, and using legacy technology making them ripe for consolidation. Using drone-enabled mapping and AI analytics, ZenaTech aims to deliver faster, more cost-effective and insight-rich 3D surveying services, while scaling recurring revenue with repeat customers in construction, building and government sectors.

ZenaTech’s disciplined roll-up strategy targets established regional providers ready for drone innovation. With ample acquisition prospects, the Company expects steady growth through 2026 as it expands across the US and internationally. Continued… Read this full release and additional news for ZENA by visiting: https://www.zenatech.com/newsroom/

Other recent developments in the drone industry include:

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (dba, EagleNXT) (NYSE: UAVS), a leading provider of advanced drone and aerial imaging solutions, recently announced the successful renewal of ANATEL homologation certification for its flagship eBee X series drones with Brazil’s National Telecommunications Agency (ANATEL).

This certification officially recognizes the eBee X drones meet or exceed Brazil’s required safety, environmental, and design standards to be legally sold and operated in Brazil. This reaffirms EagleNXT’s unwavering commitment to regulatory excellence and strengthens its dominant position in one of Latin America’s fastest-growing drone markets.

AIRO Group Holdings (NASDAQ: AIRO) recently announced its active role in the MACADA (MAturity of Collaborative Avoidance Development Approach) initiative, a strategic research and development effort focused on enhancing air collision avoidance systems for electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing (eVTOL) and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs). The project is carried out as a collaboration between Thales Canada, Vertiko Mobilité Inc., and Jaunt Air Mobility Canada, an AIRO Group subsidiary dedicated to advancing safe and sustainable urban air mobility.

This project advances the INSAT program by strengthening its core pillars: aircraft architecture, systems integration, and operational support. The collaborative team combines world-class expertise in avionics, aerospace systems, and detect-and-avoid technologies, and together, are driving innovation and ensuring seamless integration and operational readiness for next-generation aviation solutions.

"We are incredibly proud to be part of the MACADA initiative," said Eric Côté, President of Jaunt Air Mobility Canada.

Unusual Machines, Inc. (NYSE American: UMAC), a leading provider of NDAA-compliant drone components, recently announced it filed its Form 10-Q with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for the third quarter of 2025 and provided the following letter to its shareholders from CEO Allan Evans.

Dear Shareholders, This shareholder letter follows the completion of our third quarter of 2025. It has been another record revenue quarter. It is also our first profitable quarter with a net gain of $0.05 per share. We achieved the highest margins in our history and saw great returns on our corporate investments. We closed a financing for $48.5 million of gross proceeds during the quarter and raised another $72.1 million in gross proceeds last month on our ATM. We want to take this opportunity to provide context and deeper insights into our business and discuss Unusual Machines' future.

We are enthusiastic about the future of Unusual Machines. The company is in a great position to capitalize on enterprise sales and take advantage of macroeconomic factors to continue rapidly scaling. We are doing everything we can to capture market share and deliver great products for our customers. We appreciate you all for the confidence and support in our vision. Please reach out with any questions or comments.

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONDS), a leading provider of autonomous aerial and ground robot intelligence through its Ondas Autonomous Systems (OAS) business unit and private wireless solutions through Ondas Networks, recently announced the Company will hold a conference call on Thursday, November 13, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025. The results will be reported in a press release prior to the conference call. Ondas management will host the conference call and simultaneous webcast, followed by a question-and-answer period.

Date: Thursday, November 13, 2025

Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

Toll-free dial-in number: 844-883-3907

International dial-in number: 412-317-5798

