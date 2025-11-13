Music Therapy Market Poised for Growth, Expected to Hit USD 5.44 Billion by 2032 | Coherent Market Insights

Burlingame, CA, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Music Therapy Market is estimated to be valued at USD 2.94 Bn in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 5.44 Bn by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2% from 2025 to 2032. A key trend shaping the music therapy market is the adoption of advanced digital technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) and virtual reality (VR) to deliver more personalized and immersive therapy experiences. Additionally, increasing investments in research and development are driving the creation of innovative treatment approaches and expanding the use of music therapy across a wider range of conditions, including neurological disorders and chronic diseases.

Global Music Therapy Market Key Takeaways

According to Coherent Market Insights (CMI), the global music therapy market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period, reaching USD 2.94 Bn in 2025 and USD 5.44 Bn by 2032.

Mental health is likely to remain the most lucrative application of music therapy, accounting for 30.4% of market share in 2025.

North America is slated to account for 38.7% of the global music therapy market share by 2025.

Asia Pacific, with an estimated share of 20.5% in 2025, is projected to become a highly lucrative pocket for music therapy companies during the forecast period.

Increasing Prevalence of Mental-Health Disorders Fueling Market Growth

Coherent Market Insights’ latest music therapy market analysis highlights major factors driving industry growth. Increasing prevalence of mental health disorders is one such prominent growth factor.

The global burden of conditions like depression, anxiety, and PTSD continues to increase rapidly. This is putting alternative therapies like neurologic music therapy into the spotlight.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), over 970 million people worldwide are living with a mental disorder. This growing prevalence is expected to drive the demand for music therapy in the coming years, as individuals and healthcare providers increasingly seek holistic approaches to mental well-being.

Low Awareness and Limited Reimbursement Policies Hampering Market Growth

The global music therapy market outlook remains promising, owing to rising incidence of mental health disorders and expanding clinical applications. However, lack of awareness and limited reimbursement policies might limit market growth to some extent during the forthcoming period.

Many people still don’t know that music therapy can help improve health. They think it’s just for fun, not a proven treatment, which stops more people from using it and slows down music therapy market growth.

In addition, insurance companies in most countries do not cover music therapy sessions. This is making treatment expensive for patients and reducing access to therapy services.

Expanding Clinical Applications Opening Growth Avenues

Music therapy is being increasingly integrated into hospitals, rehabilitation centers, dementia care, pain management, autism therapy, and palliative care. This is mostly due to its effectiveness in managing these health conditions.

For instance, University Hospitals’ Connor Whole Health study (2025) found that music therapy interventions are effective for reducing pain intensity. These expanding clinical applications in healthcare settings are expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for music therapy providers during the forthcoming period.

Emerging Music Therapy Market Trends

Rising popularity of virtual music therapy is a key growth-shaping trend in the market. Digital music therapy sessions are delivered through digital or online platforms, rather than in-person. This makes it ideal for people living in remote areas or for individuals with mobility limitations.

Growing awareness of music’s health benefits is fueling adoption of music therapy. There is a growing body of scientific research and public recognition of how music therapy supports emotional, cognitive, and physical health. This heightened awareness is expected to boost demand for music therapy during the forthcoming period.

Expanding reimbursement policies for music therapy is expected to support market growth. Countries like the U.S. and the U.K. are promoting alternative therapies through insurance coverage. For example, Illinois became the first U.S. state to allow licensed music therapists to bill Medicaid for music therapy services, with coverage taking effect in July 2025.

Technological advancements are creating a fertile ground for the growth of music therapy industry. Innovations such as AI-based music composition, wearable biofeedback devices, and online therapy platforms are expanding accessibility and personalization in music therapy.

Analyst’s View

“The global music therapy industry is set to grow rapidly, owing to rising prevalence of mental health disorders, increasing awareness of the therapeutic benefits of music, technological innovations, expanding clinical applications across healthcare settings, and the growing adoption of virtual music therapy,” said a senior CMI analyst.

Current Events and Their Impact on the Music Therapy Market

Event Description and Impact Global Mental Health Crisis and Healthcare Integration Description: Rising Mental Health Disorders Post-Pandemic. Impact: Increased demand for alternative therapies including music therapy services across healthcare systems. Digital Health Technology Revolution Description: AI-Powered Music Therapy Applications. Impact: Development of personalized digital platforms expanding market reach as well as reducing costs. Aging Demographics and Neurological Care Expansion Description: Global Population Aging Trends. Impact: Increased demand for dementia and cognitive decline interventions boosting geriatric music therapy segments.

Competitor Insights

Key companies in the music therapy market report:

MediMusic

MedRhythms, Inc.

VibroAcoustics

Music & Memory

Tactus Therapy Solutions Ltd.

MusicWorx, Inc.

Music Health Alliance

Warner Music Group (WMG)

Med-tech

Universal Music Group (UMG)

Sound Oasis

Roman Music Therapy

Music Together LLC

Bay Area Music Therapy

NeuroRhythm Music Therapy Services



Key Developments

In May 2025, Apple Music partnered with Universal Music Group to launch Sound Therapy, a new audio wellness collection. The collection is designed to help listeners achieve deeper relaxation, improved focus, and better sleep.

In May 2024, MusicWorx, Inc. launched “Live Life Out Loud”, a new music therapy program. It is specifically designed for people living with Parkinson’s disease.

Market Segmentation

Application Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

Mental Health

Neurological Rehabilitation

Dementia & Alzheimer’s Care

Autism Spectrum & Developmental Disorders

Chronic Pain/Palliative Care





Regional Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Argentina Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany U.K. Spain France Italy Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East GCC Countries Israel Rest of Middle East

Africa South Africa North Africa Central Africa



