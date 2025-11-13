Unstoppable Domains and Amp.xyz Launch Two New Web3 TLDs, .spend and .amped, to Unite Payments and People Across the Amp Ecosystem

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unstoppable Domains, in partnership with Amp, which provides collateral to secure instant digital payments, is launching .spend and .amped, new Web3 domains designed to connect digital identity with real-world crypto payments and the communities behind them. Built entirely for the Web3 ecosystem, these TLDs represent more than digital ownership. They embody purpose, trust, and participation. Unstoppable Domains is the leader in Web3 domains, and is now an ICANN accredited registrar.





.spend — The Commerce Identity Layer

.spend represents the spending side of digital payments, giving people who use crypto in the real world a name that reflects it. Each domain can connect directly to a wallet, serving as a programmable onchain endpoint for sending, receiving, and showcasing payments. It is a statement of participation in the growing movement of real digital spending. It signals intent: “I accept and use crypto.”

Sandy Carter, Chief Business Officer at Unstoppable Domains, said, “With .spend we are creating the commerce identity layer for Web3. It is a way for businesses and creators to show they are open to crypto, that they are part of a global network of trust that removes friction and middlemen.”

The collaboration brings together Unstoppable’s expertise in decentralized digital identity with Amp’s role as collateral that guarantees the value of every Flexa transaction. Amp powers instant, fraud-proof payments by securing transactions across Flexa’s global network, ensuring that merchants are paid immediately and without risk.

.amped — The Community Power Signal

While .spend focuses on commerce, .amped captures the energy and identity of the Amp community — the believers, builders, and stakers who contribute collateral to support instant, secure digital payments. It serves as a rallying point for those who participate in the ecosystem that powers real-world crypto commerce. It is the social and economic signal of alignment, a digital flag that says, “I am part of this movement.”

The power of Web3 TLDs is that they belong to you forever, with no renewal fees or intermediaries. They are decentralized, portable, and expressive. Together, Unstoppable Domains and Amp are connecting identity and payments onchain, creating a new layer of expression and utility for everyone participating in digital spending.

Get your .spend and .amped today here: https://get.unstoppabledomains.com/amp/

About Unstoppable Domains

Launched in 2018, Unstoppable Domains is an ICANN-accredited registrar and leading digital identity platform dedicated to onboarding the world onto DNS and Web3. Unstoppable Domains provides Web3 domains minted on the blockchain, empowering individuals with full ownership and complete control over their digital identities, with no renewal fees. Users can replace lengthy alphanumeric crypto wallet addresses with easy-to-remember human-readable domain names, streamlining their interactions with apps, wallets, exchanges, and marketplaces. Recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Startup Employers for four consecutive years—2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025—Unstoppable Domains has rapidly grown, boasting over 4.2 million registered domains.

For more information, please visit: https://unstoppabledomains.com/

About Amp

Amp is collateral that guarantees the value of a transaction, enabling instant and secure digital payments across global networks. Payment platforms such as Flexa use Amp to collateralize every transaction so merchants are paid immediately, even if the underlying transfer takes time to settle. Anyone can stake Amp to contribute to collateral pools that support these payments and earn rewards in return. Amp is open-source, fully transparent, and available to anyone who wants to support real-world digital spending.

Learn more at www.amp.xyz

