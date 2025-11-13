MarketWatch Names eXp Realty CEO Leo Pareja to The 2025 MarketWatch 25, Recognizing Visionary Leaders Shaping How We Live, Work, Spend and Invest

BELLINGHAM, Wash., Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp Realty ®, “the most agent-centric™ real estate brokerage on the planet,” and the core subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), announced that CEO Leo Pareja was named to The 2025 MarketWatch 25, the outlet’s annual list celebrating influential leaders driving innovation and progress across industries.

MarketWatch recognized Pareja for his leadership in redefining modern real estate through transparency, accessibility and empowerment. Since being appointed CEO in 2024, Pareja has led eXp with a vision of building trust, strengthening agent success and creating a more connected experience for consumers worldwide.

“Leo’s leadership is a reflection of what makes eXp different,” said Glenn Sanford, Founder, Chairman and CEO of eXp World Holdings. “He brings the same spirit of innovation and collaboration that built this company — empowering agents, driving transparency and keeping people at the heart of everything we do. This recognition from MarketWatch reinforces how eXp and its leaders are helping shape the future of real estate.”

As the only real-estate-brokerage CEO recognized, Pareja joins leaders from major industries across finance, technology, education and retail. His inclusion underscores eXp Realty’s role as a global brokerage model that empowers agents and challenges traditional norms.

“Being named to The MarketWatch 25 isn’t about one person. It reflects the collective drive of our agents, staff and leaders to reimagine what real estate can be,” said Pareja. “When agents are empowered and consumers are informed, the entire market becomes stronger.”

This honor shines a light on the people and values powering eXp Realty’s growth — collaboration, innovation and a commitment to doing things differently.

Read the full MarketWatch feature and list at MarketWatch.com .

About eXp World Holdings, Inc.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI) (the “Company”) is the holding company for eXp Realty® and SUCCESS® Enterprises. eXp Realty is the largest independent real estate brokerage in the world, with over 83,000 agents across 28 countries. As a cloud-based, agent-centric brokerage, eXp Realty provides real estate agents industry-leading commission splits, revenue share, equity ownership opportunities, and a global network that empowers agents to build thriving businesses. For more information about eXp World Holdings, Inc., visit: expworldholdings.com

SUCCESS® Enterprises, anchored by SUCCESS® magazine, has been a trusted name in personal and professional development since 1897. As part of the eXp ecosystem, it offers agents access to valuable resources to enhance their skills, grow their businesses, and achieve long-term success. For more information about SUCCESS, visit success.com.

