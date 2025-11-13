Press release – Neuilly-sur-Seine, Thursday, November 13, 2025 – 6.30 pm

ARGAN and DIMOLOG officially inaugurated the new AutOnom® logistics site in Bain-de-Bretagne

A few months after the delivery of the AutOnom® logistics site in Bain-de-Bretagne, ARGAN — the French real estate company specializing in the development and rental of premium warehouses — and its tenant DIMOLOG officially celebrated its inauguration during a friendly ceremony that brought together nearly one hundred participants.

Mrs. Myriam Gohier, Mayor of Bain-de-Bretagne, and Mrs. Nadine Dréan, First Vice-President of Porte de Loire French ‘Communauté’ in charge of economic development, attended the event alongside the management and employees of ARGAN and DIMOLOG, as well as numerous partners and local economic stakeholders.

A moment of sharing and conviviality

During a warm and friendly gathering, guests had the opportunity to discover this next-generation logistics building, delivered in early 2025, covering 30,000 sq.m, of which 19,500 sq.m are rented by DIMOLOG. The site visit, followed by a cocktail reception, highlighted the architectural and environmental quality of the project, as well as the shared commitment of ARGAN and DIMOLOG to promoting more responsible and sustainable logistics.

An exemplary site, reflecting ARGAN’s expertise and DIMOLOG’s ambitions

Located just a few kilometres south of Rennes, along the strategic Rennes–Nantes corridor, this AutOnom® site exemplifies ARGAN’s commitment to innovation and responsibility.

Equipped with a 550 kWp photovoltaic power plant coupled with 400 kWh batteries, the building enables DIMOLOG to cover nearly 40% of its energy needs and to reduce its CO₂ emissions by 86% compared to a traditional warehouse.

Local stakeholders committed to sustainable economic development

Ronan Le Lan, Chairman of ARGAN’s Executive Board: “We are very pleased to celebrate, together with DIMOLOG and local stakeholders, the completion of this ambitious project. Beyond the figures, this inauguration symbolizes a successful collaboration and reflects the economic vitality of the Bain-de-Bretagne area.”

Myriam Gohier, Mayor of Bain-de-Bretagne, concluded: “The arrival of DIMOLOG in our area is excellent news for Bain-de-Bretagne. This project demonstrates that economic development and ecological transition can go hand in hand. We are proud to welcome a company that shares our values of responsibility and innovation.”

