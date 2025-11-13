Allied Universal Receives Top 50 Learning and Development Team Award

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Universal®, the world’s leading security and facility services provider, today announced that it has been honored with the 2025 OnCon Icon “Top 50 Learning and Development Team” Award.

The OnCon Icon awards are presented by OnConferences to recognize high performing teams and individuals in various fields of business.

“Consistent growth, innovation and improvement are important to the success of our company. That’s why we have invested time in creating advanced learning and development programs to equip our teams with the skills needed to be successful,” said Don Tefft, Allied Universal’s global chief human resources officer. “We are proud to be recognized with an OnCon Icon award because it demonstrates that we are continuing to make positive steps forward in the learning and development space, which is vital to serving the needs of our clients.”

The OnCon Icon Team Awards are voted on by the public. Recipients are selected for demonstrating a successful mix of achievements and positive impacts on their organization through strong contributions, innovative programs and exhibiting notable leadership skills.

About Allied Universal

The world’s leading security and facility services provider and trusted partner to more than 400 of the Fortune 500, Allied Universal delivers unparalleled customer relationships, innovative solutions, cutting-edge smart technologies and tailored services that enable clients to focus on their core businesses. With operations in over 100 countries and territories, Allied Universal is the third-largest private employer in North America and seventh in the world. Annual revenue is approximately $23 billion. There is no greater purpose and responsibility than serving and helping to safeguard customers, communities and people. For more information, visit aus.com.

