Data Storage Corporation Postpones 2025 Third Quarter Business Update Conference Call

MELVILLE, N.Y., Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Storage Corporation (Nasdaq: DTST) (“DSC” and the “Company”), today announced the postponement of its 2025 third quarter business update conference call, previously scheduled for November 14, 2025.

The rescheduling is necessary to allow time for accounting adjustments related to the recently completed sale of the Company’s CloudFirst subsidiary. DSC is working diligently to finalize these adjustments and will provide an updated date and time for the conference call as soon as they are available.

