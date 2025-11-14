Dynamic Vision Sensors Market Size to Hit USD 4.94 Billion by 2032 | Report by SNS Insider

Austin, Nov. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dynamic Vision Sensors Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider,“The Dynamic Vision Sensors Market size was valued at USD 2.07 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 4.94 billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 11.52% during 2025-2032.”

The market for dynamic vision sensors in the U.S. is projected to increase at a CAGR of 11.24% from 2025 to 2032, reaching USD 1.12 billion. The expansion of vision-based AI systems in factory robotics, intelligent surveillance, and driverless cars is propelling the U.S. market's rapid growth.

Rising Demand due to the Industrial Automation Propel Market Growth Globally

The DVS market will be driven by the increasing need for intelligent visual perception systems in production settings. For robotic process automation and machine vision jobs, its low latency, high temporal resolution, and instantaneous data acquisition are crucial. Across industries, DVS is used in predictive maintenance systems, quality inspections, and pick-and-place activities. Since accurate and quick response is crucial in autonomous systems and smart factories, their effectiveness in high-speed, high-vibration conditions makes them a perfect choice for Industry 4.0 applications.

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Sony Corporation

Prophesee

Samsung Electronics

OmniVision Technologies

Intel Corporation

Bosch Sensortec

Panasonic Corporation

STMicroelectronics

ON Semiconductor

Teledyne FLIR

ams-OSRAM

Himax Technologies

Cognex Corporation

Analog Devices, Inc.

Texas Instruments

Teli (Tokyo Electron Ltd.)

Basler AG

Xperi Corporation

Omni Design Technologies

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Dynamic Vision Sensors Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 2.07 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 4.94 Billion CAGR CAGR of 11.52% From 2025 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Component (Hardware, Software and Services)

• By Application (Industrial Automation, Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare and Aerospace & Defense)

• By Technology (CMOS Sensors, CCD Sensors, Hybrid Sensors and Time-of-Flight Sensors)

• By End-User (Manufacturing, Logistics & Transportation, Smart Home Applications, Retail & E-commerce and Healthcare Services)

Key Industry Segmentation

By Component

The hardware segment held the highest Dynamic Vision Sensors Market share at 61.50% in 2024 due to the increasing demand for specialized vision hardware, neuromorphic chips, and DVS-enabled cameras among others. The services segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 12.49% over 2024–2032 owing to the growing demand for integration and maintenance between smart factory and AI ecosystem.

By Application

Industrial automation accounted for the largest market share of 33.20% in the year 2024, owing to the use of DVS in precise human motion capture, machine monitoring, defect detection, and tracking across industries. Aerospace & defense is projected to be the fastest-growing segment over the forecast period with the highest CAGR of 12.99% during 2024-2032, as they can be used for different applications, such as surveillance drones, autonomous navigation, and missile guidance systems.

By Technology

The CMOS sensors segment held the largest share of 47.6% in 2024 due to its energy efficiency, lower cost of production, and shorter readout times. Time-of-Flight (ToF) sensors will grow with the highest CAGR of 12.44% during 2024-2032 due to their increasing adoption in depth sensing, gesture recognition, and 3D mapping applications across robotics and AR/VR.

By End-User

The manufacturing segment recorded the highest share of 34.10% in 2024 and is expected to witness the highest market growth due to the adaptation of Industry 4.0 standards, automated production lines, and predictive maintenance. The healthcare services domain is expected to register the highest CAGR of 12.89% over 2024-2032 as these sensors are revolutionizing medical technologies, including surgical navigation, diagnostic imaging, and patient monitoring.

Regional Insights:

North America's early adoption of cutting-edge sensor technology across numerous verticals allowed it to dominate the market in 2024 with a revenue share of over 32.4%. Dominance in the region is guaranteed by well-developed infrastructure, the presence of leading AI and semiconductor businesses, and large investments in defense, healthcare automation, and autonomous mobility.

Asia Pacific is expected to experience the fastest CAGR of 12.79% during the forecast period, 2024-2032, due to factors, such as the diversification of industries, growing tech-driven economies in countries including China and India, and growing semiconductor production in the region.

Recent News:

In January 2025, Samsung showcased Android XR, an extended reality platform designed for AI powered XR devices including smart glasses and headsets. These devices are expected to integrate advanced vision sensors, such as ISOCELL ToF and dynamic image sensors, for gesture and motion detection in upcoming smart wearables.

In October 2024, Sony Semiconductor Solutions announced ISX038, the first automotive CMOS image sensor that simultaneously processes RAW and YUV outputs, simplifying ADAS camera architectures and enhancing dynamic vision in vehicles.

Exclusive Sections of the Dynamic Vision Sensors Market Report (The USPs):

TECHNOLOGY PENETRATION STATISTICS – helps you understand the market maturity and adoption levels of Dynamic Vision Sensors (DVS) across key industries. This section includes adoption rates by sector, penetration levels in AR/VR, IoT, and automotive applications, and a comparative analysis of DVS versus traditional vision sensors. It highlights how neuromorphic imaging and event-based sensing are redefining speed, energy efficiency, and real-time responsiveness in vision systems.

– helps you understand the market maturity and adoption levels of Dynamic Vision Sensors (DVS) across key industries. This section includes adoption rates by sector, penetration levels in AR/VR, IoT, and automotive applications, and a comparative analysis of DVS versus traditional vision sensors. It highlights how neuromorphic imaging and event-based sensing are redefining speed, energy efficiency, and real-time responsiveness in vision systems. R&D INVESTMENT TRENDS – helps you analyze the innovation ecosystem driving the DVS market. This includes R&D spending patterns by leading players, the share of R&D investments in total revenue, and key innovation directions such as advancements in sensor architecture, pixel-level processing, and neuromorphic design. The section provides a clear view of where technological breakthroughs are likely to emerge and which companies are leading that charge.

– helps you analyze the innovation ecosystem driving the DVS market. This includes R&D spending patterns by leading players, the share of R&D investments in total revenue, and key innovation directions such as advancements in sensor architecture, pixel-level processing, and neuromorphic design. The section provides a clear view of where technological breakthroughs are likely to emerge and which companies are leading that charge. DEPLOYMENT METRICS – helps you assess how DVS technologies are being implemented across industries and regions. It covers the number of units deployed by application area, regional distribution of deployments, and the comparative uptake between industrial automation and consumer electronics. These insights help identify high-growth end-use markets and geographical hotspots for technology adoption.

– helps you assess how DVS technologies are being implemented across industries and regions. It covers the number of units deployed by application area, regional distribution of deployments, and the comparative uptake between industrial automation and consumer electronics. These insights help identify high-growth end-use markets and geographical hotspots for technology adoption. COST STRUCTURE BREAKDOWN – helps you evaluate the economic aspects of DVS manufacturing and integration. It includes a detailed breakdown of hardware, software, and integration costs, as well as total cost of ownership (TCO) analysis. The section also highlights cost trends in high-volume versus low-volume applications, helping stakeholders assess pricing competitiveness and scalability potential.

– helps you evaluate the economic aspects of DVS manufacturing and integration. It includes a detailed breakdown of hardware, software, and integration costs, as well as total cost of ownership (TCO) analysis. The section also highlights cost trends in high-volume versus low-volume applications, helping stakeholders assess pricing competitiveness and scalability potential. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE & TECHNOLOGICAL INNOVATION – helps you gauge the market position and strategic differentiation of key players in the DVS ecosystem. This includes insights into their innovation focus, partnerships with AI and robotics firms, and advancements in edge computing integration—providing a comprehensive view of emerging leadership trends and future growth opportunities.

