Transaction in Own Shares

LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09 
14 November 2025

Transactions in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase:13 November 2025
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased:12,664
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):482.50
Highest price paid per share (GBp):489.00
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):487.433473

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of  2,310,216 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result of the above, of the Group’s 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of  114,620,214 have voting rights and 1,727,589 held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Aggregate information re the Share Buybacks:

VenueVolume-weighted average price
(pence per share)		Aggregated volume
LSE12,664487.433473

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchasedTransaction price (GBp share)Time of transaction (UK Time)Trading Venue  
  
40484.0008:12:41LSE  
139484.0008:12:41LSE  
108484.0008:13:41LSE  
71484.0008:13:41LSE  
243484.0008:13:41LSE  
179485.5008:39:50LSE  
616486.5010:43:40LSE  
494487.5011:07:05LSE  
205487.5011:07:05LSE  
205487.5011:07:05LSE  
334489.0011:07:22LSE  
474489.0011:07:22LSE  
180489.0011:07:22LSE  
1489.0011:07:22LSE  
3489.0011:07:22LSE  
7489.0011:07:22LSE  
14489.0011:07:22LSE  
178488.5011:07:22LSE  
1489.0011:07:22LSE  
10489.0011:07:22LSE  
194489.0011:07:22LSE  
48489.0011:07:22LSE  
147489.0011:07:22LSE  
10489.0011:07:22LSE  
34489.0011:07:22LSE  
29489.0011:07:22LSE  
33489.0011:07:22LSE  
109489.0011:07:22LSE  
157489.0011:07:22LSE  
48489.0011:07:22LSE  
34489.0011:07:22LSE  
29489.0011:07:22LSE  
33489.0011:07:22LSE  
71489.0011:07:22LSE  
177488.0011:07:22LSE  
205488.0011:07:55LSE  
363488.0011:07:55LSE  
205488.0011:07:55LSE  
205488.0011:07:55LSE  
712488.0011:08:03LSE  
205488.0011:08:03LSE  
1,084488.0011:08:03LSE  
358488.0011:08:03LSE  
205488.0011:08:05LSE  
205488.0011:08:05LSE  
205488.0011:08:05LSE  
410488.0011:08:05LSE  
1488.0011:14:05LSE  
204488.0011:14:05LSE  
141488.0011:14:05LSE  
219488.0011:14:05LSE  
407488.0011:14:05LSE  
388488.0011:14:05LSE  
205488.0011:14:05LSE  
155488.0011:14:05LSE  
191487.0011:18:17LSE  
217486.0011:55:43LSE  
182485.0012:30:11LSE  
246485.0012:30:11LSE  
1485.5012:58:47LSE  
249485.0013:09:24LSE  
69485.0013:09:24LSE  
179486.0013:59:12LSE  
414486.0013:59:12LSE  
179482.5015:51:10LSE  

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors
Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory
+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577
ir@foresightgroup.eu

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)
James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons
+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland
Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa
+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562
Foresight@h-advisors.global

About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight’s diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit https://foresight.group for more information.

Follow us on LinkedIn for key updates. 


