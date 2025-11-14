PCB Design Software Market to Hit USD 12.11 Billion by 2033, Growing at a CAGR of 13.77% | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, Nov. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The PCB Design Software Market Size was valued at USD 4.32 Billion in 2025E and is expected to reach USD 12.11 Billion by 2033 and grow at a CAGR of 13.77% over the forecast period 2026-2033.

The market for PCB design software is expected to grow rapidly due to the increasing use of automation in PCB design and the complexity of electronic circuits, which calls for advanced design software.





The U.S. PCB Design Software Market size was USD 1.19 Billion in 2025E and is expected to reach USD 3.26 Billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 13.47% over 2026-2033.

Strong R&D capabilities, the quick integration of cloud-based tools and AI, and the need for fast, small electronics are the main factors propelling the U.S. market. Its dominance in sophisticated manufacturing and chip design keeps driving market expansion and worldwide competitiveness.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Component, in 2025, Software Segment Led the Market with a Share of 72.80%; Service is the Fastest-growing Segment with a CAGR of 13.60%

The Software lead the market in 2025, due to increase adoption of advanced design automation tools, AI – powered routing, and simulation abilities that improve design precision and productivity. The services segment is growing fastest due to the increasing demand for cloud-based support, training, and maintenance solutions.

By Technology, in 2025, High-end Software Dominated the Market with a Share of 46.50%; Mainstream Software is the Fastest-growing Segment with a CAGR of 14.1%

The High-end Software lead the market in 2025, due to their critical features in supporting complex, multilayer, and high-density interconnect designs used in the automotive, aerospace, telecom industries. The mainstream software segment highest CAGR due to the growing adoption among SMEs looking for affordable but feature-rich solutions for applications such as consumer electronics and industrial equipment.

By Deployment, in 2025, On-premises Led the Market with a Share of 58.70%; Cloud is the Fastest-growing Segment with a CAGR of 15.4%

The on-premises segment is lead in 2025 owing to the high control offered by these solutions to large enterprises in terms of customization, data security, and integration with other business solutions. The cloud-based segment is anticipated to grow the fastest due to cost savings, flexibility, scalability, and the need to deploy real-time collaboration across multiple users.

By Application, in 2025, Computer & Consumer Electronics Held the Largest Share of 34.60%; Automotive Components is the Fastest-growing Segment with a CAGR of 15.80%

The computer & consumer electronics segment leads in 2025, due to growing production of small, high-performance devices including smartphones, laptops, and wearables that need sophisticated PCB layouts and miniaturization abilities. The automotive components segment is fastest growing driven by the rise in electronics usage in electric vehicles and ADAS systems and the deployment of infotainment technology.

Regional Insights:

The North America dominated the PCB Design Software Market in 2025E, with over 38.20% revenue share, owing to the high penetration of advanced electronic design automation tools and surging investments in high-speed, multilayer PCB technologies.

Asia Pacific region is expected to have the fastest-growing CAGR 14.92%, due to the rapid growth of electronics manufacturing and automation in PCB design processes.

Key Companies:

Cadence Design Systems

Siemens EDA (Mentor Graphics)

Altium Limited

Autodesk, Inc.

Zuken Inc.

Ansys, Inc.

Synopsys, Inc.

KiCad

OrCAD

Pulsonix

DownStream Technologies

DipTrace

EasyEDA

ExpressPCB

Upverter

Labcenter Electronics (Proteus)

Forte Design Systems

PCB-Investigator

Target 3001!

WSCAD

PCB Design Software Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 4.32 Billion Market Size by 2033 USD 12.11 Billion CAGR CAGR of 13.77% From 2026 to 2033 Base Year 2025E Forecast Period 2026-2033 Historical Data 2022-2024 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Component (Software, Service)

• By Technology (High-end Software, Mainstream Software, Low-end Software)

• By Deployment (Cloud, On-premises)

• By Application (Computer & Consumer Electronics, Telecommunication Equipment, Medical Devices, Industrial Equipment, Automotive Components, Others – Aerospace & Defense, Safety and Security Equipment) Customization Scope Available upon request Pricing Available upon request

Recent Developments:

In May 2025 , Cadence unveiled the Millennium M2000 Nvidia-GPU supercomputer and boosted GPU-accelerated simulation performance, cutting large simulation runtimes dramatically to accelerate complex PCB and chip-level verification workflows.

