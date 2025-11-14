Toobit Launches Copy Trading Trial Funds, Offering Risk-Free Access to Expert Strategies





GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Nov. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toobit, the award-winning global cryptocurrency exchange, today announces the launch of its new Copy Trading Trial Funds, making expert trading strategies accessible to all traders by eliminating initial capital risk.

This new feature allows all Toobit traders, including existing followers and Lead Traders, to engage in real-time copy trading using funds provided by Toobit. The initiative establishes a zero-risk learning environment where traders can confidently study and execute the strategies of top-performing traders.

Key highlights of the Copy Trading Trial Funds include:

Risk-free experience : Traders can instantly copy trades using the Trial Funds, reserving their personal capital.

: Traders can instantly copy trades using the Trial Funds, reserving their personal capital. Real earnings withdrawal : Any gains generated through the use of Trial Funds are credited to the trader's account and can be withdrawn.

: Any gains generated through the use of Trial Funds are credited to the trader's account and can be withdrawn. Top trader access: The funds facilitate immediate access, allowing traders to discover and mirror expert traders with a single click.





The launch is a key component of the ongoing November Copy Trading Festival, with traders sharing 200,000 USDT in Copy Trading Trial Funds as part of the campaign.

"Great trading starts with learning from the best," said Mike Williams, Chief Communication Officer at Toobit. "With the Trial Funds, we are removing the barrier of risk, enabling our community to gain hands-on market experience, test expert strategies, and earn real returns simultaneously."

The Copy Trading Trial Funds are distributed as vouchers and can be claimed and managed via the Rewards Hub in the Toobit app and on the website.

The launch comes at a pivotal time for social and automated trading. The global social trading market is projected to reach $2.62 billion in market size this year, reflecting a growing movement of traders seeking collaborative and simplified methods.

As crypto derivatives now account for an estimated 75% to 80% of total exchange volume, the demand for risk-mitigation tools and transparent access to expert strategies remains high.

About Toobit

Toobit is where the future of crypto trading unfolds—an award-winning cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built for those who thrive exploring new frontiers. With deep liquidity and cutting-edge technology, Toobit empowers traders worldwide to navigate the digital asset markets with confidence. We offer a fair, secure, seamless, and transparent trading experience, ensuring every trade is an opportunity to discover what’s next.

For more information about Toobit, visit: Website | X | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Instagram

Contact: Davin C.

Email: market@toobit.com

Website: www.toobit.com

